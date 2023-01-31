Black History Month is observed annually in February and Downingtown Area School District announced it is proud to join this year’s celebration. Black History Month is the recognition and celebration of the successes and contributions of African-Americans in the United States and abroad. The individual credited for the creation of the month of celebration is Carter G. Woodson. Black History Month became officially recognized in 1976 by Gerald Ford, who said, “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

