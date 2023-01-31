Read full article on original website
coatesvilletimes.com
What To Do: Winter blues? Wine and chocolate might help
February can be a cruel month. It’s the dead of winter with bare trees, grey weather and cold winds. But there are ways to fight off the depression that mid-winter can cause – especially chocolate and wine. A recent review by Belgium researchers assessed the current research on...
Daily Local News
Historic bank building in Coatesville sold; plans underway for upscale restaurant
COATESVILLE—The sale of the historic National Bank of Coatesville Building at 112 E. Lincoln Highway was finalized on Tuesday, February 2, and will enable immediate property renovation and development of a new restaurant. Michael DePetris, Principal at Legend Properties, represented DEPG Development and brokered the sale to New Heritage Properties.
Long, Cold Day? Warm Up at These Local Spots with Some Soup in Chester County
While this winter may not be the coldest, there are still chilly and sometimes snowy days that call for a warm bowl of soup. Here are some establishments in Chester County that are serving up toasty bowls of brew, according to Gina Lizzo from Main Line Today.
Philly Pops find new temporary home after eviction from Kimmel Center
The Kimmel Center ousted the Pops last month after missing a deadline to pay $520,000.
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza Day
Free pizza, anyone? Joseph's Pizza Parlor, Fox Chase's legendary pizzeria and bar serving high-quality artisanal pies, cheesesteaks and more since 1966, is marking the debut of smaller-scale, personalized pizza available for the first time at the Northeast Philadelphia institution by offering guests complimentary small cheese pizzas for the first 100 customers on National Pizza Day, Thursday, February 9, available for dine-in only.
Op-Ed: Saving the Town that Asbestos Built
Ambler, just north of Philadelphia, has come a long way from its heyday as the “Asbestos Capital of the World,” when the company town served as a fiefdom of Richard V. Mattison and the empire he built out of the toxic fiber. Many remnants of that era remain,...
fox29.com
Black History Month: Tying history to future is legacy of Germantown’s Fair Hill Burial Ground
GERMANTOWN - February kicks off the celebration of the significant achievements and history of African Americans. While this is Black history, it’s really the history of the country and the history of its people, knowing how important each person is to the next. Right in the middle of Germantown,...
delawarebusinessnow.com
(Video)Longwood Gardens to acquire duPont Delaware estate
The former duPont family estate and gardens near Kennett Square, PA confirmed it entered into an agreement to purchase and operate Granogue, the 505-acre estate and long-time residence of Irénée du Pont, Jr. The Longwood website posted a link to The News Journal story reporting the pending sale.
Temple News
Board of Trustees authorizes acquisition of nearby 7-Eleven property
At their meeting Tuesday, Temple University’s Board of Trustees approved university development projects including the more than $4 million acquisition of 7-Eleven’s property and its accompanying parking lot on Broad Street near Diamond. Temple is authorized to take on the convenience store’s existing lease, which ends in January...
coatesvilletimes.com
DASD proud to celebrate Black History Month
Black History Month is observed annually in February and Downingtown Area School District announced it is proud to join this year’s celebration. Black History Month is the recognition and celebration of the successes and contributions of African-Americans in the United States and abroad. The individual credited for the creation of the month of celebration is Carter G. Woodson. Black History Month became officially recognized in 1976 by Gerald Ford, who said, “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
phl17.com
11 Bed Bath & Beyond stores closed in the Delaware Valley
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 87 of it’s stores including 5 buybuy Baby stores and all of its Harmon beauty Stores. This announcement comes after the the home goods chain defaulted on its loans from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. Bed Bath & Beyond said the closures are being...
Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter, makes first donations to Delaware charitable groups
The Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter has donated $15,000 to three Delaware entities who emphasize the health, safety, welfare and development of children. The Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter’s focus is raising funds for Delaware and mid-Atlantic-based nonprofit organizations with a concentration on assisting Delaware...
tourcounsel.com
Christiana Mall | Shopping mall in Delaware
The Christiana Mall is a super-regional shopping mall located between the cities of Newark and Wilmington, Delaware, United States. The mall is situated at the intersection of Interstate 95 (exit 4A) and Delaware Route 1/Delaware Route 7 (DE 1 exit 164), near the Cavaliers Country Club, and close to the center of the Northeast megalopolis.
Phillymag.com
This South Philly Woman Will Handwrite a Letter to Anyone Who Asks
Prolific old-school corresponder Jean Merritt says she's handwritten many thousands of letters. You could be next. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. It happened earlier this week: A small card-sized envelope showed up in the mail,...
Scrapple’s Popularity Extends Beyond the Delaware Valley
Residents of the Baltimore area, much like those in the Philadelphia region, share a love for scrapple, writes Kit Waskom Pollard for The Baltimore Sun. The food’s American roots can be traced to the 17th Century when it was made by German immigrants living in Pennsylvania. “When ancestors from...
clsphila.org
Statement of Community Legal Services on the 2023 Philadelphia Water Department Rate Case
Last week, Community Legal Services learned that the Philadelphia Water Department is proposing to increase water rates by $240 million over the next two years. This increase will raise water bills for Philadelphia families by more than 20%, costing them between $130 and $275 more per year. At a time when families are struggling to make ends meet due to record inflation, a rate increase will make it harder to pay their bills, risking their access to safe drinking water.
seaislenews.com
With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’
Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
Camden pastor recalls being first Black family to buy house in Cherry Hill, an all-white neighborhood in the 1960s
Camden pastor Amir Khan recalls being the first Black family to buy a house in Cherry Hill, an all-white neighborhood in the 1960s. The family purchased movie star Frankie Avalon's house.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
