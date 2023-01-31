LONGMEADOW – One young student’s hands flew over the piano gracefully. Another’s fingers fell heavy on the black and white notes. Someone else used precise movements with the instrument, while still another was almost casual, with fingers bouncing along the length of keys. Four very different pianists. Four very different playing styles. What they have in common, however, is a love of the piano and the experience of playing at Carnegie Hall.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO