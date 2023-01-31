Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier & Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90s Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
thereminder.com
Bill aims to legalize low-stakes senior center card games
WESTERN MASS. – Bingo. Rummy. Dominoes. Senior centers often host various games, which provide a social outlet for seniors, a group often vulnerable to isolation. Players sometimes like to make the game a little more interesting by introducing money, with the winners taking home the pot. Unfortunately for fans...
thereminder.com
Preliminary election candidates for Longmeadow Select Board state their cases
LONGMEADOW – A preliminary Special Town Election will be conducted on Feb. 7 to narrow the field of candidates vying to fill an empty seat on the Longmeadow Select Board. Three people – Walter Gunn, Sanjiv Reejhsinghani and Vineeth Shanker Hemavathi – are running for the seat; two will go on the March 7 Special Town Election. Reminder Publishing asked the candidates the following questions. The answers are in the candidate’s own words.
thereminder.com
Hearing slated for indoor cannabis growing facility in Blandford
BLANDFORD — The Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing at the Blandford Town Hall, 1 Russell Stage Rd., at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 to consider the application for a site plan review and special permit for the Pudding Hill Farm LLC marijuana cultivation project at 1 Julius Hall Rd., Blandford. This application is for a Tier 1 license from the Cannabis Control Commission, which permits a growing canopy of up to 5,000 square feet.
thereminder.com
Couple opens second interior design shop to showcase possibilities
EAST LONGMEADOW – “Dream. Design. Build.” That is the motto Alexandra and Joseph Tremblay have used for their interior design business, Tremblay Maison, since opening in 2008. That same motto is the inspiration for their business’s second location, Twin Meadow Home. Joseph said that, while successful,...
thereminder.com
Board considers Minnechaug lighting issue no laughing matter
WILBRAHAM – Board of Selectmen Chair Carolyn Brennan remarked at the Jan. 23 board meeting that, by now, most people are aware that a lighting issue at Minnechaug Regional High School (MRHS) has made it to national news and even as a joke on the late-night NBC television series Saturday Night Live. Despite the wisecrack, Brennan said, “It is serious.” Board of Selectmen Vice Chair Theresa Goodrich added, “It’s a shame that it’s become a laughing topic.”
thereminder.com
Schools eye cuts as special education, vocational costs rise
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Committee learned on Jan. 24 that it may have to make up a “half a million dollar gap” between expected revenues and expenditures in the fiscal year 2024 budget. Finance and Operations Manager Clayton Connor, in his first budget cycle with...
thereminder.com
Colleen fulfills dream to represent town, honor Irish roots
WEST SPRINGFIELD – For the first time since 2020, the St. Patrick’s Day Committee of West Springfield crowned a new colleen and court at the Colleen Ball on Jan. 28 at the Springfield Country Club. Emmalee Spear, a senior at Pope Francis Preparatory School, was chosen from a...
thereminder.com
Danceathon in Westfield to raise money for charity
WESTFIELD — As the hours tick down to their 25-hour fundraiser, organizers of the Western Massachusetts Charity Danceathon are running through a final dress rehearsal before welcoming several hundred people stepping out for charity. Middle and high school students in Westfield are putting on the danceathon — their first...
thereminder.com
Four young piano students win competition to play Carnegie Hall
LONGMEADOW – One young student’s hands flew over the piano gracefully. Another’s fingers fell heavy on the black and white notes. Someone else used precise movements with the instrument, while still another was almost casual, with fingers bouncing along the length of keys. Four very different pianists. Four very different playing styles. What they have in common, however, is a love of the piano and the experience of playing at Carnegie Hall.
thereminder.com
Project 351 participant lauded for kindness, desire to help
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Nafisah Alao is a quiet, soft-spoken teenager with a desire to help others. “Not everyone gets the opportunities we have, so it’s important to learn about helping others when we’re younger so we can appreciate what we have as we get older,” said the 15-year-old middle school student.
thereminder.com
Teen ‘ambassador’ driven to compassion by life experience
AGAWAM — Tracey Ngabaiya understands how other people feel when they’re struggling and in need of help. When she was younger, she had been in that situation. It’s one reason she’s excited about being her town’s representative to a statewide youth-led community service program. On...
thereminder.com
Longmeadow police, school department investigate threat at Glenbrook
LONGMEADOW – Longmeadow Public Schools (LPS) and the Longmeadow Police Department (LPD) are investigating a “threat of future school violence” that was found written in a restroom at Glenbrook Middle School on Jan. 26, according to Superintendent M. Martin O’Shea. The threat was reported by a...
Comments / 0