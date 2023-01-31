Trump administration ‘neglected’ California’s efforts to combat unemployment fraud, EDD head says

Read full article on original website
Will plan fix California health care?
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) A year has passed since a massive statewide effort called CalAIM began rolling out. Among several significant changes CalAIM promised: An overhaul of the availability of mental health care for young people insured by. Medi-Cal , the public insurance program for low-income Californians. Advocates...
GOP attorneys general sue Labor Department over ESG rule
"By formally injecting ESG concepts into the ERISA prudent duty regulations, DOL has ventured into territory that Congress explicitly rejected when it drafted ERISA." The plaintiffs include Texas, Florida and West Virginia, as well as oilfield services firm Liberty Energy; Western Energy Alliance, an oil and natural gas trade association; and James R. Copland, a…
Strong U.S. employment growth expected in January and cooling wages
WASHINGTON, Feb 3- U.S. job growth is likely to have remained strong in January amid a persistently resilient labor market, but an anticipated slowdown in wage gains should reassure the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation. This would allow the U.S. central bank, focused on wage inflation, to maintain a moderate pace of rate hikes and reduce the risk of…
COVID in California: Most virus deaths in older people, study confirms
Feb. 2— The Bay Area's most populous county, Santa Clara, has been a leader in public health response to the coronavirus from the start— the first in the nation to declare a health emergency and one of the strictest in enacting protective measures. Also on Wednesday, the state gave up on delayed attempts to impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on California…
Census Bureau Issues Working Paper Entitled 'Enhancing Race And Ethnicity Information In Medicaid Data – Role Of Census Bureau Data' (Part 2 of 2)
WASHINGTON , Feb. 3 (TNSrep)(TNScapv)-- The U.S. Census Bureau issued the following working paper (No. 2023-05) entitled "Enhancing Race and Ethnicity Information in Medicaid Data - The Role of Census Bureau Data." (Continued from Part 2 of 2) Here are excerpts:. * * *. Baumgartner, Jesse,. ,. David Radley. ,...
Q&A: Louisiana Commissioner Jim Donelon on Special Session to Address Insurance Crisis
In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Louisiana lawmakers created a $29 million incentive fund to lure property insurance companies to write business in the state. Fifteen years later, the Louisiana property insurance market is again in a state of crisis. A series of severe hurricanes in 2020 and 2021 led to catastrophic losses, forcing eight insurers to go…
Panel targets COVID relief aid for review
GOP lawmakers complained that too little attention was paid to the problems when Democrats controlled Congress. But that's just the start, according to investigators who testified as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee held its first hearing in the new Congress on fraud and waste in federal pandemic spending. Congress approved about $4.6…
U.S. added 517,000 jobs in January, per 'astonishingly strong' jobs report
The U.S. added 517,000 jobs last month, smashing Wall Street estimates, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent, its lowest level since May 1969, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. But the "astonishingly strong" report may present the Federal Reserve, who only just slightly slowed its aggressive, inflation-fighting interest rate increases, with a bit of a…
January may have delivered lower, if still solid, job growth
WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy has an unusual problem: The job market looks too strong — at least to the inflation fighters at the. Companies are still seeking more workers and are hanging tightly onto the ones they have. Putting aside some high-profile layoffs at big tech companies like Microsoft, Google,
US filings for jobless aid lowest since April
Harrison Daily Times (AR) U.S. applications for jobless aid fell again last week to their lowest level since April, further evidence that the job market has withstood aggressive rate hikes by the. Federal Reserve. as it attempts to cool the economy and bring down inflation. Applications for jobless aid in...
Insurance Information Institute Releases Its 2022 Annual Report
Triple-I has established a reputation for managing news cycles and earned credibility with major news outlets. No matter what is in the headlines, we also proactively inform and empower consumers, and the industry, by disseminating information on topical insurance and risk management issues," stated. , CEO,. Triple-I , in his...
What does the end of the federal COVID emergency mean for your wallet in Florida? [Miami Herald]
The federal government plans to end its COVID-19 emergency in May, which means a wave of changes are on the horizon. Under the emergency declaration, people were given access to free COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments. Once it expires. May 11. , everyone, including those with health insurance, should expect...
Louisiana residents facing growing crisis over insurance
Thousands of Louisiana homeowners could be homeless if the Legislature doesn't implement an incentive fund to attract companies to write new insurance policies during an escalating crisis triggered by four hurricanes since 2020. The. House Appropriations Committee. advanced a bill Tuesday to inject. $45 million. into the. Insure Louisiana Fund.
North Carolina Rate Bureau requests 28.4 percent increase for car insurance
WGHP-TV (Greensboro, NC) RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner. to increase auto policies. The bureau requested a 28.4 percent statewide increase in private passenger auto insurance. It would become effective on. Oct. 1. . "We want to make sure that the consumers are being afforded a fair...
Coloradans lose about $25M in cryptocurrency scams, FBI says
The number of people victimized by cryptocurrency scams is on the rise along with the financial losses of victims, according to the. in a Tether investment fraud scheme, according to an. FBI. Denver office news release. "Investigators out of the. Denver. office are seeing an emerging trend in which mature...
Positive Physicians Insurance Company Welcomes Cobie Buchman as Senior Vice President of Claims
Positive Physicians Insurance Company (PPI), a leading medical professional liability carrier serving hundreds of healthcare practices across 10 states, is pleased to announce that. has joined Its Senior Leadership Team as Senior Vice President of Claims. Cobie brings with him more than 22 years of national claims experience in medical...
The Morgano Agency Helps Greenville Residents Choose Best Insurance Policies
-- GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA. /EINPresswire.com/ -- As no two individuals have the same lifestyles or personal preferences, so there is no one-size-fits-all insurance policy for everyone. Likewise, people have different lifestyles, habits, and choices, so they must consider these factors when selecting insurance policies. But with most providers offering similar packages, choosing the right insurance can be challenging and complicated. One good option for selecting a personalized insurance product is contacting a reputable agency with knowledgeable and experienced agents. With more than 30 years of industry experience and skilled professionals,
Despite reservations, Senate Health and Welfare recommends Medicaid expansion stay
BOISE — The Senate Health and Welfare Committee is recommending Idaho keep Medicaid expansion in place, but like the House health committee, it has reservations about its costs. Idaho. voters in 2018 approved Medicaid expansion, which provides coverage to adults who made too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid...
Texas law firm sanctioned in New Orleans federal court over Hurricane Ida case
Acadiana Advocate, The (LA) A Houston -based law firm that has filed thousands of hurricane insurance lawsuits in courts across the state was sanctioned Wednesday and ordered to pay back fees after a federal magistrate judge in. New Orleans. found the firm had filed suit on behalf of a client...
Medicaid: 3M could lose health insurance
Medi-Cal , up to 3 million could lose coverage because they no longer qualify or fail to reenroll, state officials forecast. This month, the state is launching a massive media campaign via radio, social media and billboards to alert. Medi-Cal members that they must apply to renew their coverage this...
