Rep. Molinaro Sounds Alarm On NY's COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud Scandal, Calls For Comprehensive Investigation To Help Prevent Future Failures

WGME
Fact Check Team: More COVID-19 vaccine mandates being repealed for workers
WASHINGTON (TND) — In New York City, public and private sector employees had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination from their jobs but in November, the city lifted that mandate for the private sector. Now, it's up to private employers to decide whether or not they require...
mcknightshomecare.com
NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme
A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
Gov. Hochul To Spend Almost $500 Million To Fight Gun Violence In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul has included a hefty chunk of change in her 2024 budget to battle gun violence in New York State. It's no secret that New York, just like most of the rest of America, has a problem with guns. We have seen multiple mass shootings around the country in the past few weeks and it doesn't seem to be getting better. Kids are getting their hands on guns and shooting teachers, classmates, relatives, and friends. I hate to say it, but it seems like Americans are becoming numb to gun violence and the destruction it causes to communities and families.
Lawmakers call insurance incentive fund a ‘gamble,’ but advance funding anyway
Debris sits outside of Chauvin homes after Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Rachel Mipro/Louisiana Illuminator)The Louisiana House of Representatives gave final passage Wednesday to a bill to transfer millions of dollars to an incentive fund to lure new property insurers to the state, but some lawmakers are saying it’s a risky move. House Bill 1, sponsored by Rep. Jerome “Zee”…
Critics slam Kathy Hochul’s ‘harsh legislation’ banning menthol cigs, flavored tobacco as ‘unjust’
Holy smokes! Gov. Kathy Hochul is drawing heat over her pitch for a statewide ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products that critics say is “unfair” to people of color, impractical to enforce, and costly to state taxpayers while potentially snuffing out hookah lounges across New York. “It’s harsh legislation, it’s unjust,” said Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (D-Yonkers). “It’s not equitable to say: ‘Stop smoking hookah but you can go smoke pot.'” The Jordanian-American legislator said the possible end of hookah bars will be particularly “unfair” to Middle Eastern and South Asian New Yorkers. “I enjoy smoking hookah – I don’t abuse...
wrvo.org
Counties could lose millions in federal Medicaid funds under Hochul's budget
County governments will lose millions of dollars in federal Medicaid funds if Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget passes as is. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was looking forward to the governor’s budget presentation, hoping to hear that the county would be in line for millions in back Medicaid payments owed the county by the state.
southarkansassun.com
New York State Steps Up to Ease the Burden of Past-Due Utility Bills for Residents
New York State is launching a new program to provide relief to residents who are struggling to pay their utility bills. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will receive funding to pay off past-due bills for electricity, water, heat, and gas. This will come from a $673 million pot, making it the largest utility financial assistance program in the state’s history, according to a report by The US Sun on February 1, 2023.
Reimbursement for NY victims of EBT card skimming included in Hochul’s proposed budget
THE BRONX (PIX11) — After months of no action, Electronic Benefit Transfer cardholders who were victims of card skimming crimes last year may soon be able to get that money back. This could be made possible by funds allocated in New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s preliminary state budget. Lakisha Martinez, of Far Rockaway, was one […]
wshu.org
Politics, state constitution square off in New York chief judge stalemate
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is confronting one of her first major tests after winning a full term in November. Her pick for the state’s new chief judge, Hector LaSalle, is being opposed by a coalition of progressive groups — and crucially, more than a dozen Democrats in the state Senate. After the Judiciary Committee rejected the pick, Hochul suggested she could go to court in an attempt to force the full Senate to vote on the nomination. State Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins warns against that path. For more on the pick, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Albany Law School Professor Vincent Bonventre, who has been following the twists and turns on his New York Court Watcher website.
New York facing state government workforce crisis as retirements soar
Albany, N.Y. — The executive budget proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul would invest more than $18 million in programs intended to boost the state government’s lagging workforce as key agencies face a looming shortage of more than 12,500 workers. More than 26 percent of the state government workforce...
cityandstateny.com
Could New York lead in movement for reparations?
After over 200 years of slavery in America and its ripple effects of centuries of continued systemic racism, the calls for reparations have intensified across the country. Amid efforts in multiple states to sort out reparations for Black Americans, state Sen. Jabari Brisport believes that New York can be a leader in compensating and reversing the damage of slavery. The Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus member is the sponsor of a bill in the state Senate that would form a reparations commission to study the harm slavery brought to the state and the multiple avenues of restitution for Black New Yorkers.
Don’t have a cow, Eric! Elise Stefanik bucks Mayor Adams, wants chocolate milk offered in all schools
This puts a whole new wrinkle in the school choice debate. Upstate New York Rep. Elise Stefanik is proposing a federal law that would require all schools to offer chocolate or other flavored milk in addition to regular milk — in a not-so-subtle jab at health fanatic Mayor Eric Adams, who thinks the sugar-laden dairy product is bad for kids. “Let our New York students drink chocolate milk!” a defiant Stefanik, the No. 4 House Republican, told The Post. “Our dairy farmers in Upstate New York and the North Country work hard to produce nutritious milk for our communities,” she said. “Any effort of...
Is California cooperating enough with Congress’ unemployment fraud investigation?
The congressional committee investigating California’s unemployment system says it didn’t get an adequate response from the state about its efforts to combat massive unemployment fraud during the COVID pandemic. Committee Chairman. , R- Ky. , told The Bee Wednesday “We just want to know exactly the extent of...
Burning Trash Is Illegal In New York, Ask This Capital Region Guy
When I was a kid we had an old metal barrel in our backyard and I remember my grandmother burning leaves in that can every fall. I can still smell the smoke in the air and based on what I recall, you can probably still see it. Every once and a while she would throw a paper plate or two in there as well.
New Jersey man and company operating Wisconsin nursing homes charged with health care fraud
Kevin Breslin used over $142 million from Medicare and Medicaid, meant for patient care, to pay investors and construct facilities in New Jersey, according to an indictment. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
New York Smokers Just Got $100s Worth Of Bad News For 2023
Governor Hochul announced her $227 billion state budget plan for 2023-2024 on February 1. While there are positive notes like pinning minimum wage to inflation, one proposed change has New York smokers furious. The average New York smoker will already spend more than $209,000 on cigarettes over their entire lifetime,...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York farmers commend Hochul's state budget proposal
NEWARK, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul said, "don't ever forget the farmers," during her budget address Wednesday. If not forgotten, members of the New York Farm Bureau have felt at least a bit ignored recently. "We weren't listened to, I guess," El-Vi Farms owner Kim Skellie said. Skellie, of Newark,...
These Are The 7 Poorest Cities In New York State
When it comes to the divide between rich and poor in New York State, it seems to be growing exponentially. The rich are definitely getting richer and thanks in part to ridiculous inflation and stagnant wages, the poor are getting poorer. New York as a whole, however, has a vast amount of wealth, thanks mostly in part to NYC,
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
therealdeal.com
How Hochul’s film tax credit, casino plan affect real estate
While Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing and 421a proposals captured real estate’s attention this week, two other aspects of her $227 billion budget have implications for the industry. One is her call for using revenue from the three planned downstate casinos to fund mass transit, the Wall Street Journal...
