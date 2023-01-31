Rep. Molinaro Sounds Alarm On NY's COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud Scandal, Calls For Comprehensive Investigation To Help Prevent Future Failures

Governor Kathy Hochul has included a hefty chunk of change in her 2024 budget to battle gun violence in New York State. It's no secret that New York, just like most of the rest of America, has a problem with guns. We have seen multiple mass shootings around the country in the past few weeks and it doesn't seem to be getting better. Kids are getting their hands on guns and shooting teachers, classmates, relatives, and friends. I hate to say it, but it seems like Americans are becoming numb to gun violence and the destruction it causes to communities and families.

1 DAY AGO