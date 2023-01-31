ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Biden administration moves to rescind moral exemptions for birth control mandate

The Biden administration is aiming to end a Trump-era rule that gave employers more flexibility in declining to offer birth control coverage on moral grounds, allowing easier access to birth control for women based on the Affordable Care Act. The departments of Health and Human Services and Treasury proposed a...
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
qhubonews.com

President Biden will be signing a Presidential Memorandum designed to guarantee that individuals can safely obtain access to medication abortions.

Vice President Harris Will Announce Presidential Memorandum in Remarks in Florida to Mark 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. On what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, President Biden will issue a Presidential Memorandum on Further Efforts to Protect Access to Reproductive Healthcare Services. Vice President Harris will announce the Presidential Memorandum in Florida later today, where she will speak about the next steps in the fight for reproductive rights and reinforce the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting access to abortion, including medication abortion.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Jane’s Revenge: Biden’s Justice Department Uses Abortion Access Law to Indict Pro-Choice Vandals

Jane’s Revenge’s “first communiqué” was posted online on May 8, the same day the empty headquarters of an anti-abortion group, Wisconsin Family Action, were set on fire, and a few days after a draft of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe was leaked publicly. A message was left on the building in curling cursive spray paint: ‘If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.’  Fox News quickly turned the “pro-choice extremist group Jane’s Revenge” into a recurring fixture of its on-air coverage. Facebook branded the group a “Tier 1” Dangerous Organization — the designation typically reserved for terrorists, hate groups and criminal...
WISCONSIN STATE
Congressional Research Service: 'Mental Health Parity and Coverage in Private Health Insurance – Federal Requirements'

WASHINGTON , Feb. 2 -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following report (No. R47402) on. : Federal Requirements" by health care financing analyst. Coverage of Certain Preventive Services Without Cost Sharing ... 4. Mental Health Parity Requirements ... 4. Parity Law Definitions of MH/SUD Benefits ... 4. Parity Requirements...
gandernewsroom.com

Republicans Want to Create a Government-Run, Anti-Abortion Website and Collect Pregnant Women’s Personal Information

The Standing with Moms Act “disingenuously claims to provide information about family planning resources, intentionally stigmatizes abortion and spreads harmful misinformation, promotes crisis pregnancy centers, and is endorsed by anti-abortion extremists,” said Martha Spieker, associate director for federal advocacy communications at the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. Republicans have...
FLORIDA STATE
Lawmakers call insurance incentive fund a ‘gamble,’ but advance funding anyway

Debris sits outside of Chauvin homes after Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Rachel Mipro/Louisiana Illuminator)The Louisiana House of Representatives gave final passage Wednesday to a bill to transfer millions of dollars to an incentive fund to lure new property insurers to the state, but some lawmakers are saying it’s a risky move. House Bill 1, sponsored by Rep. Jerome “Zee”…
LOUISIANA STATE
Sens. Stabenow, Boozman Announce Hearing on Commodity Programs, Crop Insurance, Credit Policy in Next Farm Bill

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Senators (D-Mich.), Chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture. (R-Ark.), Ranking Member, today announced that the Committee will hold a hearing titled "Farm Bill 2023: Commodity Programs,. Crop Insurance. , and Credit". Date:. Thursday, February 9, 2023. Time:. 10:00 AM ET. Place:. 328A Russell...
