Read full article on original website
Related
Romney, Lee join Republican-backed Senate bill aims to permanently restrict federal abortion funding and services
Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have joined a Republican-backed bill that takes aim to permanently restrict federal funding and federal services for abortions.
Health Care — Biden moves to toss out Trump contraception restriction
You may have heard of the face on Mars, now get ready for the bear on Mars! Last month, a NASA orbiter made out what appears to be the face of a cartoon-ish bear on the surface of the red planet. Today in health, the Biden administration took another step to improve access to contraception,…
Pro-life groups slam Biden administration for forcing contraception services on providers
Healthcare providers may soon be forced to provide contraception in response to a Biden administration rule that religious liberty groups call an illegal abuse of power.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration moves to rescind moral exemptions for birth control mandate
The Biden administration is aiming to end a Trump-era rule that gave employers more flexibility in declining to offer birth control coverage on moral grounds, allowing easier access to birth control for women based on the Affordable Care Act. The departments of Health and Human Services and Treasury proposed a...
Biden issues memorandum to protect access to abortion pills
Vice President Harris announced President Biden signed a memorandum Sunday to further protect access to abortion medication on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
qhubonews.com
President Biden will be signing a Presidential Memorandum designed to guarantee that individuals can safely obtain access to medication abortions.
Vice President Harris Will Announce Presidential Memorandum in Remarks in Florida to Mark 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. On what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, President Biden will issue a Presidential Memorandum on Further Efforts to Protect Access to Reproductive Healthcare Services. Vice President Harris will announce the Presidential Memorandum in Florida later today, where she will speak about the next steps in the fight for reproductive rights and reinforce the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting access to abortion, including medication abortion.
210 Democrats vote against bill requiring medical care for babies born alive after abortion attempt
Nearly every House Democrat voted against legislation on Wednesday to require medical care for infants who are born alive after an attempted abortion atttempt.
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Jane’s Revenge: Biden’s Justice Department Uses Abortion Access Law to Indict Pro-Choice Vandals
Jane’s Revenge’s “first communiqué” was posted online on May 8, the same day the empty headquarters of an anti-abortion group, Wisconsin Family Action, were set on fire, and a few days after a draft of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe was leaked publicly. A message was left on the building in curling cursive spray paint: ‘If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.’ Fox News quickly turned the “pro-choice extremist group Jane’s Revenge” into a recurring fixture of its on-air coverage. Facebook branded the group a “Tier 1” Dangerous Organization — the designation typically reserved for terrorists, hate groups and criminal...
Iowa Republicans file legislation making it a felony to manufacture, prescribe abortion drug
Republicans in the Iowa state legislature introduced a bill on Monday that would make it a felony to manufacture or prescribe mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. The bill would make it illegal to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell or transfer” generic or brand-name mifepristone in the state, punishable by up to…
The Satanic Temple opens clinic to provide 'religious abortion' care named for Justice Samuel Alito's mother
The Satanic Temple announced Wednesday it will open an abortion clinic in New Mexico to provide "religious abortion" care to patients free of charge.
White House considering declaring a public health emergency on abortion
Department of Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra shared on Monday that there is a possibility the Biden administration declares a public health emergency on abortion.
NPR
A Trump-appointed Texas judge could force a major abortion pill off the market
A case before a federal judge in Texas could dramatically alter abortion access in the United States – at least as much, some experts say, as the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision last year, which overturned decades of abortion-rights precedent. A decision is expected...
Congressional Research Service: 'Mental Health Parity and Coverage in Private Health Insurance – Federal Requirements'
WASHINGTON , Feb. 2 -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following report (No. R47402) on. : Federal Requirements" by health care financing analyst. Coverage of Certain Preventive Services Without Cost Sharing ... 4. Mental Health Parity Requirements ... 4. Parity Law Definitions of MH/SUD Benefits ... 4. Parity Requirements...
Senate Democrats press maker of abortion pill to add miscarriage management to label
A group of Senate Democrats is calling on Danco Laboratories, one of the manufacturers of the abortion pill mifepristone, to update the drug’s labeling to make it easier for patients to access the drug to help reduce complications from a miscarriage. The Democrats, led by Sens. Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Maggie Hassan…
gandernewsroom.com
Republicans Want to Create a Government-Run, Anti-Abortion Website and Collect Pregnant Women’s Personal Information
The Standing with Moms Act “disingenuously claims to provide information about family planning resources, intentionally stigmatizes abortion and spreads harmful misinformation, promotes crisis pregnancy centers, and is endorsed by anti-abortion extremists,” said Martha Spieker, associate director for federal advocacy communications at the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. Republicans have...
Survey Finds That State Abortion Bans Are Still Leaving Women Unclear On Their Rights
When Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer, Americans lost their constitutional right to have an abortion, thus creating life-threatening situations for women, in some cases forcing women and girls to give birth against their wishes and infringing on the right to bodily autonomy — which has far-reaching effects for everybody in the country.
Lawmakers call insurance incentive fund a ‘gamble,’ but advance funding anyway
Debris sits outside of Chauvin homes after Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Rachel Mipro/Louisiana Illuminator)The Louisiana House of Representatives gave final passage Wednesday to a bill to transfer millions of dollars to an incentive fund to lure new property insurers to the state, but some lawmakers are saying it’s a risky move. House Bill 1, sponsored by Rep. Jerome “Zee”…
Sens. Stabenow, Boozman Announce Hearing on Commodity Programs, Crop Insurance, Credit Policy in Next Farm Bill
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Senators (D-Mich.), Chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture. (R-Ark.), Ranking Member, today announced that the Committee will hold a hearing titled "Farm Bill 2023: Commodity Programs,. Crop Insurance. , and Credit". Date:. Thursday, February 9, 2023. Time:. 10:00 AM ET. Place:. 328A Russell...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0