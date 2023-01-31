Read full article on original website
Topa Insurance Company Implements Exavalu's "Digital Engagement Platform for Agents" to Enhance Agent Experience
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topa Insurance Company has implemented Exavalu's Digital Engagement Platform for Agents to enhance the experience and productivity of agents and position Topa for business growth. Topa Insurance Company. specializes in commercial property and casualty insurance with a 30-year history of providing...
Vertical Insure Raises New Capital to Help Vertical Software Platforms Drive Revenue Through Embedded Insurance
--News Direct-- Vertical Insure, the embedded insurance platform for platforms, today announced it raised. in additional financing, bringing its total seed funding raised since inception to. $6M. . Greenlight Re Innovations led the additional financing, with participation from. ,. and other strategic angel investors. Vertical Insure provides vertical SaaS platforms...
Coforge Partners with Transcard to Help Insurers Automate their Disbursements and Collections
The future of payments is digital. After years of slow adoption, the volume of electronic B2B payments has grown substantially as insurers and other organizations adapt their operations to remote working and seek ways to streamline operations and deliver an enhanced customer experience. It is critical that insurers have a modern payments platform built for today's B2B payments environment.
MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial Lines Operations across Multiple Countries
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial. will replace legacy core systems in French, Belgian and Dutch markets. with Sapiens Core P&C Platform and Reinsurance module, underpinned by its Data &. Analytics solution; all delivered in the Sapiens Cloud.
Personal Lines Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Progressive, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Allstate
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2023 -- Global Personal Lines Insurance Market Report from. highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.
Researchers at Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. Release New Study Findings on Sustainability Research (Sustainable Return to Work for Workers with Mental Health and Musculoskeletal Conditions): Sustainability Research
-- A new study on sustainability research is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Common mental health and musculoskeletal disorders (CMDs and MSDs) are two of the most significant causes of non-participation in employment amongst working age adults. This case study fills an important gap in the scientific literature on reintegration back to work after sickness absence due to CMDs and MSDs.”
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to The Pie Insurance Company and Pie Casualty Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to. (Pie). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Pie’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
Studies from Ted Rogers School of Management Yield New Data on Mathematics (Generalised Additive Modelling of Auto Insurance Data with Territory Design: A Rate Regulation Perspective): Mathematics
-- A new study on mathematics is now available. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Pricing using a Generalised. is the gold standard in the auto insurance industry and rate regulation. Generalised Additive Model applications in insurance pricing are receiving increasing attention from academic researchers and actuarial pricing professionals.”
“Digital Safety and Account Discovery” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230018050): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Park, Jason D. ( Chicago, IL , US); Parkinson, John S. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Protecting confidential information in today’s online environment is difficult due to the increased connectivity and the increased number of consumer accounts accessible via web enabled computing devices. Consumers today have a large number of online subscriptions and keeping track of all of them is difficult and time consuming. Many consumers have subscriptions and financial accounts that they have long forgotten about but those subscriptions and financial accounts may still be active and accessible online. It is important from a digital safety perspective that consumer be aware of all of their online accounts and be diligent in closing unused or no longer wanted subscriptions.
HCI Group to Present at Bank of America 2023 Financial Services Conference
TAMPA, Fla. , Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, will present at the. Bank of America Financial Services Conference. in. New York. in. February 2023. . HCI Group. Chairman and...
Assurant Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, is proud to be Certified™ by. Great Place. to Work® in the. U.S. for the second consecutive year. The recognition, a gold standard in employer rankings, is based...
Insurance Market: An In-Depth Look at the Current State and Future Outlook
Increasing need for insurance policies across organizations protect businesses from unforeseen losses is key factor driving revenue growth of insurance market. /EINPresswire.com/ -- The goal of the most recent market intelligence report, "Global Insurance Market", is to provide the intended audience with essential details about the global keyword industry. The report conducts extensive research on the factors that have an impact on the expansion of the Insurance market as well as the expansion of the industry. The report goes into great detail about the benefits and drawbacks of the pandemic for the Insurance industry. The Insurance industry's dynamics have changed as a result of economic volatility and disruptions to the supply chain. The report looks at how the pandemic affected the market's most important segments and regions. Accordingly, Emergen Research's report on the Insurance Market is an in-depth compilation of the most important aspects of the market, such as product offerings by key players, wide range of applications. of these products, key market segments, key competitors, company profile, pricing strategy, production capacity, revenue generation strategy, technological advancement, etc. The global economic landscape has been dramatically altered by the pandemic, disrupting the workings of the keyword market. The current market situation and underlying growth prospects are discussed in detail in the report. An organized database of keyword market dynamics is included in the report, helping market analysts estimate the growth rate of the global market over the forecast period. The Insurance market report provides a comprehensive look at the past, present, and anticipated revenues for each industry vertical, segment, end-use industry, application, region, and industry vertical. Organizations have been forced to respond effectively to the rapidly changing business environment due to the severe global crisis. Additionally, the report provides an assessment of the immediate and predictable impacts of the pandemic on the Insurance industry. Key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats and micro and macroeconomic factors of the Insurance Market are all discussed in detail in the report.
Medline and MDHearing partner to offer consumers over-the-counter hearing aids
Collaboration focuses on offering affordable hearing aids available to purchase with insurance OTC benefit dollars. /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a new partnership with MDHearing, a direct-to-consumer hearing aid manufacturer, to make it easier for people to purchase affordable hearing aids without a prescription. The collaboration marks Medline's first entrance into the hearing aid market as a distributor.
Grab bars can save your life
Hometown News: Suntree, Viera, Rockledge (FL) This article is for the thousands of us in Brevard County who use grab bars. I picked the topic while attempting to activate one of our. Long-Term Care Insurance. policies. The required form was short but did not include the type of care necessary...
