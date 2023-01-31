ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Allianz Fund Manager Seeks Dismissal of Fraud Charges

Gregoire Tournant claims in a Monday filing in federal court in Manhattan that lawyers at Sullivan& Cromwell who initially represented both him and Allianz misused their client relationship with him, gaining information they used to push the government to focus on him instead of the company. Allianz to Pay Over $6 B for Structured Alpha Fraud, Former Fund…
NY man sentenced for operating a Ponzi scheme, stole more than $1M

Westchester Rising (Yonkers, NY) New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller announced the sentencings of Carl Carro (61, of Delaware County) and James Doyle (74, of Westchester County) for operating a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in New York and throughout the nation of more than $1 million.
