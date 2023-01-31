Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
klkntv.com
‘Jeopardy!’ legend Ken Jennings to headline Nebraska Science Festival
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The greatest “Jeopardy!’ player ever is coming to Nebraska this spring. Ken Jennings will headline the Nebraska Science Festival on April 6, delivering a presentation on artificial intelligence. In 2004, Jennings won a record 74 games and $2.5 million on “Jeopardy!”. But...
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha Police releases timeline in West Omaha Target shooting
Gov. Jim Pillen has announced his replacement for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Uncle of Target shooting suspect begins mental health non-profit. The uncle of the Target shooting suspect has launched a mental health nonprofit focused on early intervention.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb.-- Around 3 a.m., officers said they were dispatched for a single-vehicle personal injury crash. According to authorities, a 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z St. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in front of 6115 S. 151 St. OPD said the victim, a 22-year-old...
KETV.com
Police respond to Omaha bank after person found in parking lot
OMAHA, Neb. — Police were called to a west Omaha bank on Tuesday morning when someone found a person in the parking lot. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of the West, located near North 132nd and California streets. Paramedics took a person to the hospital with...
North Platte Telegraph
22-year-old killed in crash in Millard neighborhood
OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday. Omaha police responded to a single-vehicle crash near 151st and Z streets shortly before 3 a.m. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A 2007 Nissan...
Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says
LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, a City of Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing on the TIF-related […] The post Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate two crashes early Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to two crashes early Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Police said a pickup truck rolled and ended up near a retaining wall in the parking lot of the Walgreens near 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. Investigators said no one was injured.
22-year-old Omaha man dies in crash early Thursday
The Omaha Police Department says a 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska
There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
News Channel Nebraska
Chinese spy balloon over Nebraska City?
NEBRASKA CITY - Amy Mincer saw a report of a Chinese spy balloon on the news Thursday night and was surprised this morning when she saw a slow-moving glow south of Nebraska City as she crossed the Missouri River bridge. Mincer: “It was a bright light hanging in the sky....
WOWT
OPPD cutting down trees, causing controversy
6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. After violence like we've seen this week in Omaha, many people are looking to where they can turn to talk about their feelings. Council...
Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man with an AR-15-style rifle and more than a dozen ammunition magazines opened fire inside a Target store in Omaha, sending panicked shoppers and employees scrambling for safety before he was fatally shot by police Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. No injuries were reported. The white man in his 30s, who has not been identified, fired multiple rounds as he entered the store but it wasn’t clear if he fired at anyone, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said. Target employee Lauren Murphy had just started her break when she heard the shots, and was in the store’s front restroom. She got a text telling her to either run or stay put — so she hid in a bathroom stall, lifting her feet off the ground, and began texting her family and friends to say she loved them. A child next to her was crying. “I was scared that this is how I might die at work,” said Murphy, 21.
KETV.com
How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class by the numbers
LINCOLN — The first commit for the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class didn’t last. And the last commit for the class didn’t get a scholarship until 72 hours before Signing Day. That’s the portrait for coach Matt Rhule’s first class at NU. Excluding transfers, it is 28...
WOWT
SCENE VIDEO: Many police respond to west Omaha Target store
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
klkntv.com
More than 100,000 gallons of water used to battle $700,000 house fire near Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Eagle Fire & Rescue says it took about 104,000 gallons of water to battle Sunday’s $700,000 house fire. Officials also say crews were on scene for nearly eight hours as the temperature hovered in the single digits. Here are some other numbers showing how...
klkntv.com
Patrol says shooting threat at southern Nebraska school came from New Mexico
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There is no ongoing threat to a school in Hebron, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools last Friday. Investigators discovered that the school...
Omaha woman shares experience being at Target during shooting
Cathy Mahannah was looking for Valentine's day gifts for her grandkids. 3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson met up with her at her home which was not far from the store.
iheart.com
Iowa Lottery: $25,000 Ticket Sold in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery is reminding people in Council Bluffs to check their lottery tickets. The Lottery says a $25,000 top prize ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee at 2323 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs, but so far the prize has yet to be claimed. The ticket was sold as part of the Iowa Lottery's Cash Spectacular Insta Play game.
Comments / 0