ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha crash leaves one dead

OMAHA, Neb.-- Around 3 a.m., officers said they were dispatched for a single-vehicle personal injury crash. According to authorities, a 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z St. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in front of 6115 S. 151 St. OPD said the victim, a 22-year-old...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Police respond to Omaha bank after person found in parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. — Police were called to a west Omaha bank on Tuesday morning when someone found a person in the parking lot. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of the West, located near North 132nd and California streets. Paramedics took a person to the hospital with...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

22-year-old killed in crash in Millard neighborhood

OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday. Omaha police responded to a single-vehicle crash near 151st and Z streets shortly before 3 a.m. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A 2007 Nissan...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says

LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, a City of Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing on the TIF-related […] The post Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate two crashes early Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to two crashes early Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Police said a pickup truck rolled and ended up near a retaining wall in the parking lot of the Walgreens near 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. Investigators said no one was injured.
OMAHA, NE
K99

Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska

There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Chinese spy balloon over Nebraska City?

NEBRASKA CITY - Amy Mincer saw a report of a Chinese spy balloon on the news Thursday night and was surprised this morning when she saw a slow-moving glow south of Nebraska City as she crossed the Missouri River bridge. Mincer: “It was a bright light hanging in the sky....
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

OPPD cutting down trees, causing controversy

6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. After violence like we've seen this week in Omaha, many people are looking to where they can turn to talk about their feelings. Council...
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man with an AR-15-style rifle and more than a dozen ammunition magazines opened fire inside a Target store in Omaha, sending panicked shoppers and employees scrambling for safety before he was fatally shot by police Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. No injuries were reported. The white man in his 30s, who has not been identified, fired multiple rounds as he entered the store but it wasn’t clear if he fired at anyone, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said. Target employee Lauren Murphy had just started her break when she heard the shots, and was in the store’s front restroom. She got a text telling her to either run or stay put — so she hid in a bathroom stall, lifting her feet off the ground, and began texting her family and friends to say she loved them. A child next to her was crying. “I was scared that this is how I might die at work,” said Murphy, 21.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?

OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
OMAHA, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class by the numbers

LINCOLN — The first commit for the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class didn’t last. And the last commit for the class didn’t get a scholarship until 72 hours before Signing Day. That’s the portrait for coach Matt Rhule’s first class at NU. Excluding transfers, it is 28...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

SCENE VIDEO: Many police respond to west Omaha Target store

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Iowa Lottery: $25,000 Ticket Sold in Council Bluffs

(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery is reminding people in Council Bluffs to check their lottery tickets. The Lottery says a $25,000 top prize ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee at 2323 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs, but so far the prize has yet to be claimed. The ticket was sold as part of the Iowa Lottery's Cash Spectacular Insta Play game.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy