Anthony “Tony” A. Blasczak, 60
Anthony “Tony” A. Blasczak, 60, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his home in Greensburg, Indiana. Tony was born on July 15, 1962 in Cleveland, Ohio as the son of Adam and Juanita Blasczak. In his younger years, Tony enjoyed weightlifting, writing poetry, and reading. He...
John W Strubbe, age 77 Versailles
John W. Strubbe, age 77 of Versailles took his final flight Tuesday January 31, 2023. John was born in Milan, Indiana on May 17, 1945 the son of the late William and Helen (Hughes) Strubbe. John was a graduate of Versailles High School Class of 1963. In 1965 he joined...
Marcella Iona Shuter
Marcella Iona Shuter, 81, of Milan, Indiana, formerly of Aurora, Indiana passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was born November 13, 1941, in Aurora, IN, daughter of the late Charles Dameron and Anna (Withered) Dameron. She was a longtime member of Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church. Marcella worked in...
Countdown is on for Cherry Thing-A-Lings
Batesville, IN — The countdown is on for Schmidt Bakery’s world-famous Cherry Thing-A-Lings. The sweet treats will be available for in-store pickup starting at 4 am on February 17 and running until the 21st. Shipping orders for February 15 and 22 are being taken. Call (812) 934-4501 to...
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot
“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
Several GPD officers receive 2022 awards
— Several Greensburg police officers were recognized when the department handed out 2022 awards recently. Officer Casey Jones received the Chief’s Award. Sgt. Chris Bridges is the Officer of the Year. The Investigator of the Year is Detective Mark Naylor. The Leadership Award goes to Officer Matt Terkhorn. And...
CFD firefighter retires after serving nearly three decades
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of firefighter Glenn “Skeeter” Martin, a 29-year veteran of the department. He joined the CFD team in 1994. Martin is a certified Emergency Medical Technician and Hazardous Materials Technician. Firefighter Martin retires from his current...
Y staff member receives S.O.A.R. Award
Batesville, IN — Wendy Rohrig, YMCA Learning Center Assistant Teacher, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the January Board of Directors meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition). “Since joining the Learning Center team in March of 2022,...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
A February warm-up in progress for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold start to the week and month of February, but warmer air is on the way!. It’s Groundhog Day tomorrow! We’ll see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. The sun, along with a stronger push of warm south air, will help our high temperatures reach the middle 40s.
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
SE Indiana golf course is for sale
West Harrison, IN — The “For Sale” sign is up at a Southeastern Indiana golf course. Grand Oak Golf Club in West Harrison has been listed with White’s Realty for $2.7 Million. The plan is to have the 18-hole course sold and for the new owners...
Washington County Inmate Roster – 2-2-23
Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. February 1, 2023. Indiana State Police. Jesse Joe Simpson, 39, Salem. Possession of methamphetamine. Maintaining a common nuisance.
The best bars for singles in Indianapolis, IN
We get it — meeting new people can be hard. Here are some of the best bars for those who are single and 30+.
Black-Owned Eateries in Bloomington
February 1 marks the start of Black History Month honoring the African-American community. Stop by one of these amazing restaurants, food trucks, or sweet shops today to support a local, Black-owned business. Restaurants. The Cabin. The Cabin offers delicious breakfast foods, sandwiches, appetizers, and more. Not only do they serve...
Dishes & Drinks to Try in Bloomington
With over 200 locally-owned eateries in Bloomington, B-Town is a foodie's dream. It's easy to go back to your tried-and-true favorites whenever you're in town, but there are so many incredible dishes & drinks out there — which is why we put together this list of dishes & drinks to try in Bloomington. Our beloved town offers a little bit of everything: gourmet pizza, authentic Chinese, craft brews, Mediterranean classics, unique burgers, and so much more. Challenge yourself to try as many items on this list as you can — let us know which ones are your favorites in the comments!
ORVC weekly report ending January 28th
The Ohio River Valley Conference has released its weekly report for the period ending January 28th. Congratulations to ORVC Players and Performers of the Week from Ripley County Schools. Emma Voss from Milan won Girls Basketball Player of the Week honors. Voss scored 36 points, hit 7 three-pointers, grabbed 5...
New Plainfield bakery focuses on inclusion while offering homemade treats
'Everyone is welcome at our table': Mama Bird Bakery is hoping to make a difference one treat at a time and it starts with their employees.
Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
