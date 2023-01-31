In the junior varsity game on Thursday night, the Batesville boys earned a 65-57 win over South Dearborn. At the half, the. Bulldogs led the Knights 29-16. In the 3rd quarter, Batesville outscored South Dearborn 22-13 to extend their lead to 51-29 heading into the fourth, which was enough for the Bulldogs to earn the win.

BATESVILLE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO