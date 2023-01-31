Read full article on original website
South Ripley boys varsity basketball wins in OT over Southwestern Hanover
On Thursday night, the South Ripley boys varsity won at home in overtime over Southwestern Hanover 80-72. Cole Henry scored nearly half of the Raiders’ points, putting up 33 points in the win. Two other players for South Ripley scored in double digits. Chancie Volz had 16 points, while Blaine Ward scored 12.
Franklin County girls defeat Batesville to advance to Sectional Semi-Final at Rushville
In a game heard on WRBI Wednesday night, the Franklin County girls never trailed, defeating Batesville 51-39 to advance to the Sectional Semi-Final at Rushville Friday night. Kassidy Schell was the top scorer for the Lady Wildcats with 20 points. Sophie Gesell led all scorers for Batesville with 10. Batesville...
Greensburg girls varsity concludes their season in opening round of Sectional play
In the late game heard on WRBI Wednesday night, Rushville overcame an 8-point halftime deficit to win 55-53, ending the Lady Pirates’ season. Leah West led all Greensburg scorers with 21 points in the loss. Also, scoring in double digits for Greensburg was Carlee Adams with 12 and Aly Powers with 11.
North Decatur boys varsity basketball beats Waldron Thursday night
The North Decatur Chargers boys varsity basketball team earned a 67-58 win over Waldron Thursday night. Leading the Chargers in scoring was Lance Nobbe, with 24 points. Kaden Muckerheide with 14 points, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds. Blake Spears with 13 points, 7 assists, and 2 rebounds. Conner Linkmeyer with...
Batesville JV boys basketball big 3rd quarter enough to get win over South Dearborn
In the junior varsity game on Thursday night, the Batesville boys earned a 65-57 win over South Dearborn. At the half, the. Bulldogs led the Knights 29-16. In the 3rd quarter, Batesville outscored South Dearborn 22-13 to extend their lead to 51-29 heading into the fourth, which was enough for the Bulldogs to earn the win.
Batesville boys varsity basketball earns comeback win Thursday night
In a game heard on WRBI Thursday night, the Batesville boys varsity rallied back from a 7 point first. quarter deficit to defeat South Dearborn 57-44. Sam Johnson was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 22 points. With the win, Batesville improves their record to 11-6. Box Score. Batesville...
South Ripley girls hit 6 late free throws to advance to Sectional Semi-Final
In a game heard on WRBI Tuesday night, South Ripley’s quest for three-straight sectional. championships stayed alive after defeating North Decatur 41-35 in the 1st round of Sectional play at the 2A Switzerland County Sectional. It was a tightly contested game throughout, but South Ripley was able to pull away late, hitting 6 free throws in the final minute to advance to the semi-final.
SE Indiana golf course is for sale
West Harrison, IN — The “For Sale” sign is up at a Southeastern Indiana golf course. Grand Oak Golf Club in West Harrison has been listed with White’s Realty for $2.7 Million. The plan is to have the 18-hole course sold and for the new owners...
Anthony “Tony” A. Blasczak, 60
Anthony “Tony” A. Blasczak, 60, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his home in Greensburg, Indiana. Tony was born on July 15, 1962 in Cleveland, Ohio as the son of Adam and Juanita Blasczak. In his younger years, Tony enjoyed weightlifting, writing poetry, and reading. He...
Countdown is on for Cherry Thing-A-Lings
Batesville, IN — The countdown is on for Schmidt Bakery’s world-famous Cherry Thing-A-Lings. The sweet treats will be available for in-store pickup starting at 4 am on February 17 and running until the 21st. Shipping orders for February 15 and 22 are being taken. Call (812) 934-4501 to...
Batesville’s first heavy trash pick up of the year set for Saturday
— The first heavy trash collection day of the year in the City of Batesville takes place tomorrow (Saturday). Residents are reminded to place items on the curb Friday night to ensure they are picked up by Rumpke, which begins collecting at 5 am sharp. It’s also recommended that you...
BPS kindergarten pre-registration begins next week; orientation scheduled for April
— Batesville Primary School (BPS) kindergarten orientation will take place Thursday, April 13, in the cafeteria and gym, according to BPS Principal Brad Stoneking. Children must be five (5) on or before August 1, 2023, to enter kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. There will be 20-minute orientation sessions during...
Y staff member receives S.O.A.R. Award
Batesville, IN — Wendy Rohrig, YMCA Learning Center Assistant Teacher, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the January Board of Directors meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition). “Since joining the Learning Center team in March of 2022,...
Marcella Iona Shuter
Marcella Iona Shuter, 81, of Milan, Indiana, formerly of Aurora, Indiana passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was born November 13, 1941, in Aurora, IN, daughter of the late Charles Dameron and Anna (Withered) Dameron. She was a longtime member of Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church. Marcella worked in...
Hillenbrand closes Batesville divestiture; completes transition to pure-play industrial
Batesville, IN — Hillenbrand, Inc. has announced that it has completed its transformation into a pure-play industrial company with the closing of the sale of its Batesville business segment to an affiliate of private investment firm LongRange Capital for $761.5 million, subject to agreed closing adjustments, which includes an $11.5 million subordinated note.
Nearly $8.5 Million in grants awarded to help improve Hoosier health outcomes
Indianapolis, IN — The Indiana Department of Health has awarded nearly $8.5 million in grants to organizations working to improve Hoosiers’ health as part of the Health Issues and Challenges program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Several GPD officers receive 2022 awards
— Several Greensburg police officers were recognized when the department handed out 2022 awards recently. Officer Casey Jones received the Chief’s Award. Sgt. Chris Bridges is the Officer of the Year. The Investigator of the Year is Detective Mark Naylor. The Leadership Award goes to Officer Matt Terkhorn. And...
Man accused of causing deadly crash near Brookville pleads guilty to two counts
Brookville, IN — A Brookville man charged in connection with a deadly crash in the summer of 2021 has pleaded guilty to several charges. According to court documents, 44-year-old Joshua Trammell pleaded guilty to Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance Causing Death (Level 4 felony) and to a Habitual Offender sentence enhancement.
