Centerville, IN

WRBI Radio

South Ripley boys varsity basketball wins in OT over Southwestern Hanover

On Thursday night, the South Ripley boys varsity won at home in overtime over Southwestern Hanover 80-72. Cole Henry scored nearly half of the Raiders’ points, putting up 33 points in the win. Two other players for South Ripley scored in double digits. Chancie Volz had 16 points, while Blaine Ward scored 12.
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

North Decatur boys varsity basketball beats Waldron Thursday night

The North Decatur Chargers boys varsity basketball team earned a 67-58 win over Waldron Thursday night. Leading the Chargers in scoring was Lance Nobbe, with 24 points. Kaden Muckerheide with 14 points, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds. Blake Spears with 13 points, 7 assists, and 2 rebounds. Conner Linkmeyer with...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Batesville boys varsity basketball earns comeback win Thursday night

In a game heard on WRBI Thursday night, the Batesville boys varsity rallied back from a 7 point first. quarter deficit to defeat South Dearborn 57-44. Sam Johnson was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 22 points. With the win, Batesville improves their record to 11-6. Box Score. Batesville...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

South Ripley girls hit 6 late free throws to advance to Sectional Semi-Final

In a game heard on WRBI Tuesday night, South Ripley’s quest for three-straight sectional. championships stayed alive after defeating North Decatur 41-35 in the 1st round of Sectional play at the 2A Switzerland County Sectional. It was a tightly contested game throughout, but South Ripley was able to pull away late, hitting 6 free throws in the final minute to advance to the semi-final.
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

SE Indiana golf course is for sale

West Harrison, IN — The “For Sale” sign is up at a Southeastern Indiana golf course. Grand Oak Golf Club in West Harrison has been listed with White’s Realty for $2.7 Million. The plan is to have the 18-hole course sold and for the new owners...
WEST HARRISON, IN
WRBI Radio

Anthony “Tony” A. Blasczak, 60

Anthony “Tony” A. Blasczak, 60, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his home in Greensburg, Indiana. Tony was born on July 15, 1962 in Cleveland, Ohio as the son of Adam and Juanita Blasczak. In his younger years, Tony enjoyed weightlifting, writing poetry, and reading. He...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Countdown is on for Cherry Thing-A-Lings

Batesville, IN — The countdown is on for Schmidt Bakery’s world-famous Cherry Thing-A-Lings. The sweet treats will be available for in-store pickup starting at 4 am on February 17 and running until the 21st. Shipping orders for February 15 and 22 are being taken. Call (812) 934-4501 to...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Y staff member receives S.O.A.R. Award

Batesville, IN — Wendy Rohrig, YMCA Learning Center Assistant Teacher, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the January Board of Directors meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition). “Since joining the Learning Center team in March of 2022,...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Marcella Iona Shuter

Marcella Iona Shuter, 81, of Milan, Indiana, formerly of Aurora, Indiana passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was born November 13, 1941, in Aurora, IN, daughter of the late Charles Dameron and Anna (Withered) Dameron. She was a longtime member of Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church. Marcella worked in...
MILAN, IN
WRBI Radio

Hillenbrand closes Batesville divestiture; completes transition to pure-play industrial

Batesville, IN — Hillenbrand, Inc. has announced that it has completed its transformation into a pure-play industrial company with the closing of the sale of its Batesville business segment to an affiliate of private investment firm LongRange Capital for $761.5 million, subject to agreed closing adjustments, which includes an $11.5 million subordinated note.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Several GPD officers receive 2022 awards

— Several Greensburg police officers were recognized when the department handed out 2022 awards recently. Officer Casey Jones received the Chief’s Award. Sgt. Chris Bridges is the Officer of the Year. The Investigator of the Year is Detective Mark Naylor. The Leadership Award goes to Officer Matt Terkhorn. And...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Man accused of causing deadly crash near Brookville pleads guilty to two counts

Brookville, IN — A Brookville man charged in connection with a deadly crash in the summer of 2021 has pleaded guilty to several charges. According to court documents, 44-year-old Joshua Trammell pleaded guilty to Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance Causing Death (Level 4 felony) and to a Habitual Offender sentence enhancement.
BROOKVILLE, IN

