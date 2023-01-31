Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?Chibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, IL
Breeze-Courier
South Fork Ponies pop off on Senior Night, 71-20
KINCAID — The South Fork girls basketball team’s senior members. From left: Brianne Drnjevic, Kennady Watson and Gianna Pop. KINCAID — The South Fork girls varsity basketball team hosted the Ramsey Rams for Senior Night on Thursday, Feb. 2. These girls had no problem at all with their opponent thanks to the leadership and depth of the Ponies’ bench. They defeated the Rams 71-20 the final.
Breeze-Courier
Peebles; Panthers will their way to victory
PANA — Pana High School senior Devon Peebles stands in the way of his opponent and the basket during the Tus- day night boys basketball contest. Peebles finished the non-conference match with 25 total points. Cathy Jones Photo. PANA — The Pana Panthers hosted Windsor/Stewardson Stasburg boys basketball team...
Breeze-Courier
Lancers take back to back wins
RAMSEY — The Lincolnwood basketball team kept their win streak alive on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Lancers faced off against the Rams from Ramsey for the non-conference matchup. They took the game by a final score of 48-23, extend their win streak to 7 games and improve to 17-7 on the season.
Breeze-Courier
Tornadoes stay dry against Greenwave, 58-36
TAYLORVILLE — Taylorville guard Addison Tarr lobs a pass to forward Mazie Fleming. The sophomore duo lead the Tornaodes in points on Tuesday night combining for 25 total. TAYLORVILLE — The Taylorville girls basketball team kept the conference ball a’rollin by hosting Mattoon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Tornadoes didn’t let their Apollo conference opponent to get too close or too much momentum throughout the match. Taylorville takes the victory at home, 58-36 the final.
Breeze-Courier
Grandson of Taylorville couple earns Eagle Scout rank
Last fall, Andrew Alberts earned the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. Andrew is the second oldest son of John and Kelly Alberts and the grandson of Gary and Mafalda Alberts of Taylorville. Andrew has been involved in scouting since the first grade and is currently...
capitolwolf.com
New name for football stadium?
The daughter of a Lanphier High School great is suggesting District 186 rename Memorial Stadium for her father. Ray Ramsey was not only a three-sport coach at Lanphier, but he was also a member of pro football’s Chicago Cardinals and pro basketball’s Baltimore Bullets. A District 186 committee...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3
Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
wlds.com
People’s Bank & Trust Announce Several Promotions and Staffing Changes
People’s Bank & Trust has announced four key promotions at its branches across the area. Susan Palliser has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Consumer Banking in Waverly and Palmyra. Palliser joined the Bank in October 2011 as a Consumer Banker and was later promoted to Consumer Banking Officer.
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
WAND TV
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Taylor Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Crews are battling a structure fire with heavy smoke in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37. As of 3:32 p.m., most of the fire has been knocked down. WAND News will update this story with more information as it comes in.
Crews responded to gas leak in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe on Thursday. The already damaged building is located on the corner of 8th St. and Charleston Ave. Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said crews are trying to locate the cause of the gas leak at this time. Chief […]
wmay.com
City Treasurer Buscher plans to renovate the beach house at Lake Springfield
A candidate for Springfield mayor has some big plans for the beach house at Lake Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Buscher says she would like to turn the area around the beach house into a summertime gathering spot, with picnic tables, a playground, an area for bocce ball, and a small stage that could feature acoustic music and other performances.
wmay.com
South Dirksen Parkway Driver Services to be closed for next several years
Springfield’s Driver Services facility on South Dirksen Parkway will be closed for two to three years while the building undergoes a major renovation. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the closure, which takes effect at the close of business this Thursday, February 2nd. The building will have a complete...
advantagenews.com
Two car crash in Godfrey
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a head-on crash on Montclair Avenue in Godfrey Tuesday evening. One person was airlifted from the scene and traffic was blocked while the crasj was cleared and the investigation began. Police say the drivers were traveling in the 7400...
advantagenews.com
East Alton man charged with stealing car
An East Alton man is sitting in the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, charged with Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of a Bethalto bar. Just before 1am Sunday, the owner of a vehicle noticed it was missing from the Runway Lounge. The key had been left in it.
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
wlds.com
Village Back on Own Water Plant, Considers Raising Water and Sewer Rates
The Village of South Jacksonville may have to consider raising water and sewer rates just as the treatment plant has come back online. Village President Dick Samples updated the Board of Trustees during committee of the whole Thursday night, that the village has been off of the line from the City of Jacksonville since last Friday.
tourcounsel.com
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
wmay.com
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
muddyrivernews.com
Springfield attorney to assist with defense of Quincy man in 2019 murder case
QUINCY — A 2019 murder case that has been delayed multiple times because of changes in defense attorneys took a step forward Tuesday afternoon when a new attorney entered an appearance. Carlos Williams, 58, appeared in a wheelchair for the first time in Adams County Circuit Court with attorney...
