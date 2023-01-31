ICYMI: Free Kids' Dental Care Offered at Annual Event at RCBC

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Rowan College at Burlington County (RCBC) is giving parents and kids something to smile about this week.

RCBC will be hosting the 18th annual Give Kids a Smile Day on Friday, February 3. The event aims to draw attention to the number one childhood disease: tooth decay.

Children ages 13 and under will be eligible to receive free dental care as part of the annual event. Under the program, which is supported by the American Dental Association Foundation and the New Jersey Dental Association, RCBC's Dental Hygiene Clinic will offer free care, including screenings, fillings, extractions, restorative treatments, fluoride treatments and sealants to protect permanent teeth, orthodontic evaluations and referrals for braces, and x-rays.

Give Kids a Smile Day will be held at RCBC's Health Sciences Center at the Mount Laurel Campus, located at 900 College Circle. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (856) 291-4215.

Dentists or hygienists who would like to volunteer at Give Kids a Smile Day should call (856) 242-5234.



