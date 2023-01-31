ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

ICYMI: Free Kids' Dental Care Offered at Annual Event at RCBC

By Kristin Antonello
 3 days ago

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Rowan College at Burlington County (RCBC) is giving parents and kids something to smile about this week.

RCBC will be hosting the 18th annual Give Kids a Smile Day on Friday, February 3. The event aims to draw attention to the number one childhood disease: tooth decay.

Children ages 13 and under will be eligible to receive free dental care as part of the annual event. Under the program, which is supported by the American Dental Association Foundation and the New Jersey Dental Association, RCBC's Dental Hygiene Clinic will offer free care, including screenings, fillings, extractions, restorative treatments, fluoride treatments and sealants to protect permanent teeth, orthodontic evaluations and referrals for braces, and x-rays.

Give Kids a Smile Day will be held at RCBC's Health Sciences Center at the Mount Laurel Campus, located at 900 College Circle. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (856) 291-4215.

Dentists or hygienists who would like to volunteer at Give Kids a Smile Day should call (856) 242-5234.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wuxxt_0kXSbX7Y00

Related
North Plainfield Dance Teacher Select for National Teacher Leadership Consortium

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ --North Plainfield High School/Middle School dance teacher, Rebecca Visintainer, was selected as one of seventeen dance educators and professionals nationwide to participate in CAN’s Dance Teacher Leader Program, supported by the National Dance Education Organization (NDEO). Connected Arts Networks (CAN) has announced the selection of seventy Teacher Leaders in visual and media arts, theater, music, and dance. These arts educators from around the country will spend the next four years engaged in virtual Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) through one of four partnering arts education organizations. Teacher Leaders will receive specialized training to build their capacity to address social–emotional learning and equity, diversity, and inclusion within arts instruction. They will have an opportunity to conduct action research within virtual PLCs centered on problem solving for their classrooms and deepening their own practice. These findings will be shared with arts educators throughout the district. According to CAN, “By equipping teachers with skills in these pressing areas, we believe we can both support educators and positively impact students.” Program activities for this project are fully funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Assistance for Arts Education Program. For more information about CAN and NDEO Teacher Leaders, visit the CAN website here: https://www.arteducators.org/community/connected-arts-networks-can
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Scotch Plains-Fanwood Observes Go Red Day for Women’s Heart Health Awareness

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- The staff at the Scotch Plains Municipal Building and Fanwood’s Borough Hall staff were dressed in Red to spread awareness of women’s heart health under the annual Go Red for Women campaign. Heart disease is the #1 killer of women and men. The American Heart Association uses the day to remind everyone that women need to take care of themselves by monitoring their blood pressure and practicing good eating and exercise habits. Later in the day, The Chelsea at Fanwood assisted living residence hosted a Go Red event with live music, wine and chocolate and blood pressure screenings. Mayor Colleen Mahr stopped by to have her blood pressure checked by the Fanwood Rescue Squad. Suggested donations of $20 benefitted the squad. Donations totaled just under $500.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Mercy Center’s Community Victim Advocacy Program provides vital help to domestic violence victims

ASBURY PARK, NJ — With help from Mercy Center’s community victim advocates, 2023 will be a year of hope and peace for one young victim of domestic violence who fled her native country in the Middle East while pregnant and with her two-year-old daughter in tow. “Hema” escaped her abusers and arrived in the U.S. in September seeking asylum. With no money to care for herself or her daughter “Tamar” she turned to Mercy Center, which serves Asbury Park and the greater Monmouth County area, for help. Mercy Center’s Community Victim Advocate Coordinator, Nicole Rodriguez, and its Arabic-speaking advocate, Alaa Alyoubi, began the process of...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Mt. Laurel Fire Department Celebrates Cadet's Graduation from County Fire Academy

WESTAMPTON, NJ — The Burlington County Fire Services welcomed 18 new firefighters into their ranks during the Burlington County Fire Academy Graduation and Certificate Ceremony, held on January 31 at the Burlington County Institute of Technology's Westampton campus.  One of the newly-minted firefighters was Dominic DiTore of the Mount Laurel Fire Department, who will now be assigned to a crew and will begin answering 9-1-1- calls for the service.  Each of the cadets successfully completed 59 training sessions totaling more than 200 hours in length during the five-month Academy. It was the 100th class to graduate from the training program at the Burlington County Emergency...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
What's Going On This Weekend In Bordentown and Burlington County

BORDENTOWN, NJ — While the winter season does not include the amount of activities that we get to experience in the spring, summer and fall, there are several events happening in Bordentown and Burlington County this weekend that may interest you.  Trinity's Treasures Sale Set for Saturday: Trinity United Methodist Church will be hosting a "Trinity's Treasures" sale this weekend that will help the Church support community members in need. The sale will take place on Saturday, February 4 from 9AM to 1PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 339 Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City. The Trinity's Treasures sale will feature clothing and shoes for the entire family,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
East Brunswick: EBHS Senior is One of New Jersey's Youngest Patent Holders

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Though just a senior at East Brunswick High School, Srikar Srinivasan is one of New Jersey’s youngest patent holders. At only fourteen, Srinivasan received a US patent for his automatic pet paw washer and dryer in March 2020. Since then, he has finished the innovation’s prototype and is looking to bring it to market.  Years of tiresome efforts to wash his dog’s paws after each walk inspired Srinivasan to create the automatic pet paw washer and dryer. Today, most paw washers today come in the form of a tube that must be filled with water and require dog...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Weekend Update: What Is Princeton Going To? (It's All Good)

Princeton, NJ –We will let someone else tell you where your town is going. We will just report that a little over a week ago Princeton Council voted unanimously to extend the off-leash dog park that has been open on a trial basis at Quarry Park at the end of Spruce Street. Now we have news that the municipality is “thrilled” to announce the grand opening of a second dog park, the Princeton Community Dog Park at Community Park South. The big event, to which residents and their dogs are invited, will take place Sunday, February 5, at 11 a.m. in the...
PRINCETON, NJ
Standing on Shoulders, Black History Month Kicks Off at Zimmerli Museum

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Alonzo Adams had mastered the finer points of painting as a student at Mason Gross. Finding his voice as a young Black artist proved more elusive. It appeared over time, but only after Maya Angelou gave him some sage advice. “She told me, “You have to go out into the world, soak it up, bring it back to the studio and squeeze it out,’” Adams said. That Black excellence through the ages and across the world continues to shape another generation – just as Adams’ art was informed and inspired by the renowned poet and Civil Rights activist. It...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Code Blue Activated in Linden - Warming Center Locations in the City

LINDEN, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, a Code Blue alert has been issued for Union County beginning Friday, February 3 through Monday, February 6 from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Code Blue alert is declared when temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat to unsheltered individuals. At that time, a network of agencies throughout New Jersey help people obtain shelter. During regular hours of operation the following locations serve as warming centers in the city: Linden Public Library JTG Rec Center Linden Multipurpose Center Find additional warming centers, visit nj211.org or call 211. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!
LINDEN, NJ
Bordentown City Cats' Kitties of the Week, Valentine's Day Edition: Eliza & Wendy

BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — TAPinto Bordentown is excited to be spotlighting kittens and cats that are up for adoption through Bordentown City Cats.  In honor of Valentine's Day, TAPinto Bordentown will be featuring loving pairs of bonded kitties throughout the next two weeks. Bordentown City Cats is offering each pair a special lower adoption fee between now and Valentine's Day.  The first Valentine's Day Special Pair is Eliza and Wendy!  Described as "very sweet," Eliza and Wendy are a bonded pair of tabby sisters who love to snuggle and groom each other. "They are a little shy but will warm up to you once they get...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Carteret Gets Its First Indian-American Council President

CARTERET, NJ — New borough Council President Ajmar “AJ” Johal has taken office, pledging to continue his commitment to improve infrastructure improvement, focus on sensible redevelopment, and provide more opportunities for young people. “It is a great honor to serve as the first Sikh-Punjabi council president,” Johal said. “Throughout my tenure as a councilman, it has always been my philosophy to work hard and serve the community. This new position allows me to continue this.” “Being proud of my heritage allows me to be an example for the future generations (demonstrating) what is possible to achieve,” said Johal, who was also Carteret’s...
CARTERET, NJ
Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates

WESTFIELD, NJ — If you want to take a plunge at the Westfield Memorial Pool this summer, you’ll likely have to pay more for the opportunity than you did last year. The town council on Tuesday authorized increased pool membership rates for 2023. Resident families with five or more members will pay an additional $54 dollars annually, while resident families with four or fewer will pay an additional $45, and individuals living in town will see a $20 annual hike, under the measure. Nonresidents families with five or more members will pay an additional $86 annually, while nonresident families with four or fewer members...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Mercer County Police Academy Graduates 44 Including 5 Hamiltonians

WEST WINDSOR, NJ — Law enforcement ranks across New Jersey -- including Hamilton Police Division ant the Mercer County Sheriff's Office -- welcomed the newest Mercer County Police Academy graduates. Forty-four cadets from the 28th basic class of police officers celebrated their commencement ceremonies from the Mercer County Police Academy at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around State of New Jersey. The graduates completed 21 challenging weeks of training at the academy in all aspects of law enforcement and will now serve in police agencies within Mercer County and elsewhere  Three of...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Opinion: Camden Must Continue the Push to Close the Digital Divide

When our schools reopened this academic year, parents, teachers, administrators, and students alike breathed a huge sigh of relief for the return to normalcy. It has never been more gratifying to see our community smile, learn and play — together. However, there is one thing I do not want to see a return to the pre-pandemic norm: the concept that high-speed home broadband connectivity is not critical. When the pandemic struck, it quickly became clear that connectivity at home is more than just a “nice to have” — it is essential to empower future generations with the tools they need to thrive...
CAMDEN, NJ
Bombers Beyond Café on Main Street in Sayreville Opens to the Public

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- The Bombers Beyond Café opened to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 132 Main Street in Sayreville. The café is a part of the Sayreville School District's program that helps students ages 18 to 21 gain necessary work-life experience after graduating from high school. A great place to start your morning, Bombers Beyond Café features delicious coffee and locally sourced baked goods. "I'm just beyond thrilled," Sayreville Superintendent of Schools Dr. Richard Labbe told TAPinto. "I had envisioned what it would look like, but that is nothing compared to what they've been able to establish, beyond my farthest expectations." "Our hope is...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
South Plainfield Receives $370,000 in Federal Funding to Modernize Emergency Operations Center

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ –  South Plainfield’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will see a much-needed upgrade thanks to $370,000 in federal funds. Secured by Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06), the Community Project Funding will be used to replace equipment and upgrade borough communications and its 9-1-1 center. “Today we welcome Congressman Pallone, and thank him for his work in securing $370,000...towards the modernization of South Plainfield’s Emergency Response System,” Mayor Matt Anesh stated during a Feb. 3 press conference held at borough hall and attended by state, town, police, and school officials.  Through the Community Project Funding process, members of congress were able to solicit requests for...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
2023 National Signing Day: Four Watchung Hills Students Sign D1 Letters of Intent

WARREN, NJ -  Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday. “Today is a great day to be a Warrior!”  said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends.  I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level.   Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!” Surrounded by their family, coaches, and friends  on Feb. 1, the four students put pen to paper and signed their official NLI commitment letters.  And they are: Riley McCann, Rutgers University, Football Cynthia Ming, Boston College, Fencing Magdalena O'Reilly, Holy Cross College, Track and Field Hunter Seubert, Rutgers University, Football The next signing day is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3  
WARREN, NJ
Registration Open for Spotswood Recreation Department's Flag Football

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Online registration is open for the Spotswood Recreation Department's popular Flag Football League. Games are played on Sundays from March 12 through June 17. Start times for games begins at 9:15 a.m. The Flag Football League is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. Kindergarten-aged players must be five by December 31, 2022.  The season is seven games long. Games are 50 minutes in length with two 25-minute halves. Age groups will be divided into Kindergarten through second grade, third grade through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade. Divisions may end up changing before the start of the season depending on the amount of participants in each age bracket. All games will be played at Spotswood High School. Official referees will be on the field for games involving third through eighth graders.  Registration fees are $40 for Spotswood residents and $50 for non-residents and can be completed online on the Spotswood Recreation Department's website.  The Spotswood Recreation Department is looking for volunteer coaches for the upcoming spring Flag Football League. All volunteer coaches must be Rutgers SAFETY certified. Interested volunteers should email spotswoodrec@spotswoodboro.com.   
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Find Duke! Dog Fled Holmdel Home Fire and Needs Your Help

HOLMDEL, NJ - Neighbors can help find triumph in tragedy and find the Rubin's dog Duke who fled the blaze that burned down their home today.  The family made it out alive and are searching for their beloved pet.   Read this message from Zdena Rubin: "We can't find our dog, Duke. He's part shepherd part husky.  Duke weighs 105 pounds and he just turned one on January 28th. The firefighters told us  there was a report of a loose large shepherd dog in the neighborhood." Contact Holmdel Police at 732-946-4400 if you see Duke!
HOLMDEL, NJ
