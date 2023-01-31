Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
“Hope does not disappoint us.”
"Hope does not disappoint us, because God has poured out His love into our hearts by the Holy Spirit, whom He has given us." Hope is that calm assurance instilled within the Christian from the moment he accepts Jesus as his Lord and Savior, and that hope is sustained and buffeted by the Holy Spirit throughout our earthly lives. The BIBLE teaches that without hope, we are, above all people, are most miserable. What if this were all there was? How dismal would be our prospects?
mageenews.com
Breathe and turn it all over to God
– Psalm 56:3-4 Feeling overwhelmed, alone and scared can happen to each of us. Whether it is work, issues with family or friends or with a relationship, we can feel alone and helpless. These are the times we need to stop – breathe and turn it all over to God....
mageenews.com
Ask God to give you the patience you need
When was the last time your patience was tested? How did you do? It's such a tough battle when you are running on empty and your patience is wearing thin.
mageenews.com
Focus on what is right and not wrong
Instead of focusing on what is wrong in life, we need to look on the things that are "right" in our lives. Thank God for each and every blessing!–
WAPT
Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
Will Smith appears at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College hosted Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith at its campus on Tuesday, January 31 for “Will Smith Day.” The Jackson college is preparing to launch a new film academy in Fall 2023. Tougaloo leaders said Smith’s visit inspired students within the School of Humanities and the Department of Mass Communication. […]
mageenews.com
Mims Davis Cook, 78 of Magee, MS
Mims Davis Cook, 78 of Magee, MS passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his home in Magee, MS. He was born Friday, June 9, 1944 in Magee, Mississippi.
mageenews.com
Dixie National Rodeo Parade
Dixie National Rodeo Parade is Saturday, February 11, 2023 starting at 10:30 a.m. There will be antique cars, marching groups, floats,...
WLBT
Mayor to litterbugs: Trash Jackson, get embarrassed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are launching a new campaign to curb litter, one that will include stepped-up enforcement and the possible closure of streets that have become dump sites. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the new program, dubbed “Stop Trashing Jackson,” which will begin with a cleanup...
mageenews.com
Pending SCSD Calendar: Teachers—July17th & Students July 20th
The Simpson County School Board will vote on a new calendar for 2023-2024 school year at the February 9, 2023 meeting. The pending calendar has teachers returning July 17, 2023 and students July 20, 2023.
Madison County Journal
Flora Supper Club will offer fine dining
FLORA — Chef David Raines has announced he’s converting his celebrated Dave’s Triple B Barbecue Restaurant into an exclusive supper club more reflective of his extensive culinary training. The historic red brick building along the railroad tracks will be home to The Flora Supper Club and other...
mageenews.com
Merchant Ship Ministries Pop-Up Shop
Merchant Ship Ministries will be having a pop-up shop at the Wright Building of First Baptist Church in Magee on Thursday, February 9 from 10-2. Billy Lofton will be outside cooking, while the ladies of the Ollie Mayhall BYW will be selling baked goods, so come on out and "shop in the name of love" to help support work with women and teen girls in crisis in Kenya!
Star Mississippi chef warns Jackson restaurants may not survive water crisis: 'Something has to be done'
CEO of Nick Wallace Culinary Nick Wallace joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the ongoing water crisis is hurting local restaurants and the community.
mageenews.com
DeLaine Hester Lewis, 99, of Taylorsville
(July 5, 1923 – January 29, 2023) DeLaine Hester Lewis, 99, of Taylorsville, Mississippi passed away from her earthly home...
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time. “I’m always […]
mageenews.com
Mendenhall Elementary School Announces Annual Bookmark Contest Winners
Mendenhall Elementary School Announces Annual Bookmark Contest Winners. Mendenhall Elementary School (MES) recently announced winners of its Fifth Annual MES Bookmark...
mageenews.com
WLBT WELCOMES NEW CLASS OF MEDIA TRAINING CENTER STUDENTS
Jackson, MS – WLBT ushers in a new class of students for its Gray Media Training Center program. Students selected to participate are receiving hands-on training to learn today’s best practices for a career in broadcast and digital journalism. With a focus on students attending Historically Black Colleges...
WLBT
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced for killing a 25-year-old in front of his girlfriend and son in 2019. On May 12, 2019, Andante Nelson had just pulled up to his home in Jackson after eating Mother’s Day dinner with his girlfriend and 3-year-old son. Before they could leave their vehicle, Demario Snell shot Nelson multiple times, killing him.
ourmshome.com
How About Some Gumbo, Y’all?
It’s the time of year when cooks begin thinking of cold-weather dishes like hot gumbo over rice. I must confess I don’t often attempt to make gumbo. That’s quite a confession because I’ve lived on the Gulf Coast longer than in my home county in Central Mississippi where gumbo isn’t as common. Chili or potato soup are the go-to dishes in Newton County this time of year. Yet, gumbo is the food of this season anywhere on the coast.
newsfromthestates.com
‘This is a complete attack:’ At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi
South view of the State Capitol in Jackson. The first Legislative session of the new year convenes today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today. Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches.
