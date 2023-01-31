Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage selected for today comes from Romans 5:5: “Hope does not disappoint us, because God has poured out His love into our hearts by the Holy Spirit, whom He has given us.” Hope is that calm assurance instilled within the Christian from the moment he accepts Jesus as his Lord and Savior, and that hope is sustained and buffeted by the Holy Spirit throughout our earthly lives. The BIBLE teaches that without hope, we are, above all people, are most miserable. What if this were all there was? How dismal would be our prospects?

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO