A surprising burst of US hiring in January: 517,000 jobs
WASHINGTON (AP) — For nearly a year, the Federal Reserve has been on a mission to cool down the job market to help curb the nation's worst inflation bout in four decades. The job market hasn't been cooperating. Consider what happened in January: The government said Friday that employers...
Savings accounts in a few of the largest national banks have rates that are 0.01%, despite the multiple federal fund rate increases last year. If your account has a subpar rate, it could be worth the effort to shop around for one that earns 3%-4% APY.
What Fed Rate Increases in 2023 Mean for Savings Accounts. It's 2023 and the Federal Reserve just announced a federal funds rate range increase of 0.25%. This is after seven rate increases in 2022. This increase brings the target funds rate range up to 4.5%-4.75%. This increase is smaller than some of the steep changes in 2022, but another increase means rates are at their...
How much pandemic aid was lost to fraud? Answer still 'impossible to estimate'
(The Center Square) – A U.S. House committee hearing made clear the total cost of fraud and waste in taxpayer-funded pandemic relief programs remains unknown. Members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability argued about who was to blame for widespread fraud in a range of federal pandemic relief programs, but they never got an answer to a key question: Just how much fraud was there?
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying despite China's firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions. Fuzzy videos dotted social media sites as people with...
