ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thehartfordinformer.com

Black History Trivia

In honor of Black History Month, the Hartford Event and Activities Team (HEAT) is organizing a trivia night on Wednesday, February 22 from 1-2 PM in Gengras Student Union 333- Avon Room. Students will have an hour to answer 25-30 questions. Are ready to have your black history Knowledge tested?
thehartfordinformer.com

Women’s Basketball Swept by Chicago State in Weekend Series

On Sunday, the Hartford Women’s Basketball Team finished their weekend series against Chicago State Cougars inside Chase Family Arena. Hawks Sophomores Nayeli Dowding and Tatum Forbes tied as Hartford’s lead scores, dropping 12 points in the eventual 57-49 loss. Hartford was able to take a 29-19 lead heading...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy