Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier & Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90s Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Related
thehartfordinformer.com
Black History Trivia
In honor of Black History Month, the Hartford Event and Activities Team (HEAT) is organizing a trivia night on Wednesday, February 22 from 1-2 PM in Gengras Student Union 333- Avon Room. Students will have an hour to answer 25-30 questions. Are ready to have your black history Knowledge tested?
hartfordschools.org
Three Schools Earn National Magnet School Distinction
Hartford Public Schools is pleased to announce that Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy, Breakthrough Magnet School North, and Breakthrough Magnet School South were named National Magnet Schools of Distinction by Magnet Schools of America (MSA), the national association for magnet and theme-based schools. MSA’s National Merit Awards program honors the...
Conn.’s first school for LGBTQ+ students coming to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first school created specifically for LGBTQ+ students is opening in New Haven. It’s called the PROUD Academy, founded by former teacher and principal Patricia Nicolari. She wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students and allies to learn without being bullied for how they identify. There’s only a handful like […]
Two CT Restaurants Made the Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp
Yelp just put out there Top 100 Places to Eat list and Connecticut had only two eateries make the cut. At #56 on the list was a place called Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, CT. Sandra's serves southern-style soul food and they have rave reviews from top to bottom.
firefighternation.com
After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In
North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
newbritainindependent.com
2023 Little Poland Festival Planned For June 4th; Organizers Raising Donations
The 2023 New Britain Little Poland Festival is planned for June 4th, Broad Street community leader Adrian Baron says, and festival organizers are seeking donations for the event. “This year, New Britain, Connecticut’s Little Poland neighborhood will host the 10th edition of the Little Poland Festival,” Baron says, adding that,...
Eyewitness News
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
‘The Walking School Bus’ hopes to fight chronic absenteeism in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A school in Hartford is taking an unusual approach to fighting chronic absenteeism. The S.A.N.D. Elementary School is literally hitting the streets to pick up students with something they call “The Walking School Bus”. “Around this time last year, our percentage was in the 60s, 60-70% of our average daily attendance […]
iheart.com
Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma
Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
Connecticut to receive millions in federal funding for SNAP, child nutrition programs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and one nonprofit estimates there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing hunger in Connecticut. Now, federal funding is on the way to help eligible families and children to receive meals at school. “We simply can’t meet the need without government support,” said Jason […]
Middlebury residents oppose proposed development
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
Bristol Press
Nonna's Italian Market offers traditional Italian food
BRISTOL - Nonna's Italian Market is growing in popularity after recently opening at 467 Farmington Ave. Nonna's Italian Market opened for business about two months ago. It is owned by Fernando Amato, who moved to America in 1991 and now wishes to share authentic Italian food with the community.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Doctors give tips to keep you and your pets warm during bitter temperatures
HARTFORD, Conn. — Even though the arctic blast we are about to see is going to be brief, it is certainly dangerously cold enough to take precautions for yourself and your pets. For several years, the First Presbyterian Church of Hartford on Capitol Avenue has been known for its...
Yale Daily News
Arjun Venkatesh to lead emergency medicine at Yale
Effective March 1, 2023, Arjun Venkatesh MED ’14 will become the new face of emergency medicine at Yale. As the new chair of the Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and chief of emergency medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, Venkatesh’s goals for the program focus a patient-centered approach and an effort to create an equitable environment for all.
Wednesday’s Warrior: Quadruple amputee, college student inspires with positive outlook
Conn. (WTNH) — At just 16 years old, Jalyn hunter, a talented dancer, had her life flipped upside-down. “My appendix burst, which caused me to go septic,” Hunter said. “And from there it was pretty much life over limbs.” Life over limbs. A decision no-one ever hopes they have to make — especially as a […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Rent Stability Is Past Due In Connecticut
The housing crisis in Connecticut feels hopeless right now. But we can fight it by telling our stories to the politicians in power who need to understand that this crisis affects tenants in every city and town in Connecticut. Together, we can demand change. Last summer, I and other members...
Eyewitness News
Construction begins on CT’s first Great Wolf Lodge resort
(WFSB) - Construction has started on Great Wolf Lodge’s first Connecticut location. Leaders broke ground Wednesday on the east side of Foxwoods where the resort will soon open. “You understand us as a people and our culture,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler said. This is a...
Connecticut lawmaker reintroduces proposal to create bear hunt
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An uptick in bear sightings has one state lawmaker urging the legislature to revisit the potential of creating a bear hunt. Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes (R-District 66) introduced a lottery bill this session. The black bear population has gotten large and brazen. In October, a 10-year-old boy playing in a Morris backyard […]
Comments / 0