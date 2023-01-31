ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thehartfordinformer.com

Black History Trivia

In honor of Black History Month, the Hartford Event and Activities Team (HEAT) is organizing a trivia night on Wednesday, February 22 from 1-2 PM in Gengras Student Union 333- Avon Room. Students will have an hour to answer 25-30 questions. Are ready to have your black history Knowledge tested?
hartfordschools.org

Three Schools Earn National Magnet School Distinction

Hartford Public Schools is pleased to announce that Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy, Breakthrough Magnet School North, and Breakthrough Magnet School South were named National Magnet Schools of Distinction by Magnet Schools of America (MSA), the national association for magnet and theme-based schools. MSA’s National Merit Awards program honors the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Conn.’s first school for LGBTQ+ students coming to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first school created specifically for LGBTQ+ students is opening in New Haven. It’s called the PROUD Academy, founded by former teacher and principal Patricia Nicolari. She wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students and allies to learn without being bullied for how they identify. There’s only a handful like […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
firefighternation.com

After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In

North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.
newbritainindependent.com

2023 Little Poland Festival Planned For June 4th; Organizers Raising Donations

The 2023 New Britain Little Poland Festival is planned for June 4th, Broad Street community leader Adrian Baron says, and festival organizers are seeking donations for the event. “This year, New Britain, Connecticut’s Little Poland neighborhood will host the 10th edition of the Little Poland Festival,” Baron says, adding that,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

‘The Walking School Bus’ hopes to fight chronic absenteeism in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A school in Hartford is taking an unusual approach to fighting chronic absenteeism. The S.A.N.D. Elementary School is literally hitting the streets to pick up students with something they call “The Walking School Bus”. “Around this time last year, our percentage was in the 60s, 60-70% of our average daily attendance […]
HARTFORD, CT
iheart.com

Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma

Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Middlebury residents oppose proposed development

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Nonna's Italian Market offers traditional Italian food

BRISTOL - Nonna's Italian Market is growing in popularity after recently opening at 467 Farmington Ave. Nonna's Italian Market opened for business about two months ago. It is owned by Fernando Amato, who moved to America in 1991 and now wishes to share authentic Italian food with the community.
FARMINGTON, CT
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Arjun Venkatesh to lead emergency medicine at Yale

Effective March 1, 2023, Arjun Venkatesh MED ’14 will become the new face of emergency medicine at Yale. As the new chair of the Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and chief of emergency medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, Venkatesh’s goals for the program focus a patient-centered approach and an effort to create an equitable environment for all.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Rent Stability Is Past Due In Connecticut

The housing crisis in Connecticut feels hopeless right now. But we can fight it by telling our stories to the politicians in power who need to understand that this crisis affects tenants in every city and town in Connecticut. Together, we can demand change. Last summer, I and other members...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Construction begins on CT’s first Great Wolf Lodge resort

(WFSB) - Construction has started on Great Wolf Lodge’s first Connecticut location. Leaders broke ground Wednesday on the east side of Foxwoods where the resort will soon open. “You understand us as a people and our culture,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler said. This is a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut lawmaker reintroduces proposal to create bear hunt

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An uptick in bear sightings has one state lawmaker urging the legislature to revisit the potential of creating a bear hunt. Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes (R-District 66) introduced a lottery bill this session. The black bear population has gotten large and brazen. In October, a 10-year-old boy playing in a Morris backyard […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

