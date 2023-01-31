ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

thehartfordinformer.com

Black History Trivia

In honor of Black History Month, the Hartford Event and Activities Team (HEAT) is organizing a trivia night on Wednesday, February 22 from 1-2 PM in Gengras Student Union 333- Avon Room. Students will have an hour to answer 25-30 questions. Are ready to have your black history Knowledge tested?
WTNH

Conn.’s first school for LGBTQ+ students coming to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first school created specifically for LGBTQ+ students is opening in New Haven. It’s called the PROUD Academy, founded by former teacher and principal Patricia Nicolari. She wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students and allies to learn without being bullied for how they identify. There’s only a handful like […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

More than 60 businesses attend Waterbury job fair

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Local employers are looking to hire as the job market remains hot. “It’s all about putting yourself out there, getting your name out there, and everybody knows what you’re comfortable doing, what your specialty is,” said Rikia Bradley, a client service manager at Athena Care at Home. Wednesday, more than 60 […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

In Your Neighborhood: Ashley Baylor visits Pond Hill Elementary School

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visited fourth-grade students at Pond Hill Elementary School in Wallingford on Wednesday. Each class researched natural disasters, so this was their opportunity to talk to a meteorologist about tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, and tsunamis. Watch previous In Your Neighborhood segments here.
WALLINGFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

Superintendent: New Canaan Public Schools Grapples with Lack of Substitute Teachers

New Canaan Public Schools’ most pressing day-to-day need is bringing in more substitute teachers, Superintendent Dr. Bryan Luizzi said last week. The number of teacher absences varies, though January-February “is typically the highest month because of flu season,” Luizzi told members of the Board of Selectmen during their regular meeting, held Jan. 26 at Town Hall and via videoconference.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
iheart.com

Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma

Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

‘The Walking School Bus’ hopes to fight chronic absenteeism in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A school in Hartford is taking an unusual approach to fighting chronic absenteeism. The S.A.N.D. Elementary School is literally hitting the streets to pick up students with something they call “The Walking School Bus”. “Around this time last year, our percentage was in the 60s, 60-70% of our average daily attendance […]
HARTFORD, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Students say QU didn’t prepare them for South Quad construction. Here’s why.

Detours and delays marked the first week of Quinnipiac University’s spring 2023 semester as students, faculty and staff returned to campus amid ongoing South Quad construction. Construction on the three buildings encompassing the university’s South Quad project began shortly after the conclusion of the fall 2022 semester. The $293...
HAMDEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Arjun Venkatesh to lead emergency medicine at Yale

Effective March 1, 2023, Arjun Venkatesh MED ’14 will become the new face of emergency medicine at Yale. As the new chair of the Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and chief of emergency medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, Venkatesh’s goals for the program focus a patient-centered approach and an effort to create an equitable environment for all.
NEW HAVEN, CT
tourcounsel.com

Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
MILFORD, CT
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Criminal cases against 4 former Plymouth schools employees dismissed

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Four former employees of Plymouth Public Schools arrested in connection with teacher’s sexual abuse case had their criminal cases dismissed, the district’s superintendent confirmed. Superintendent Brian Falcone sent a letter to the school community to provide an update on the case against former fourth...
PLYMOUTH, CT
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: What to Watch Out For this Winter – Dr. Justin Cahill – Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital about common winter-related health problems to watch out for. In this segment, Dr. Cahill answers the following questions:. What are the most common winter-related health problems...
NEW HAVEN, CT

