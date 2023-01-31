ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, GA

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tallahassee Memorial hospital victim of suspected ransomware attack

The hospital is also diverting EMS patients. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is postponing all non-emergency patient procedures as officials manage an Information Technology security issue that occurred late Thursday night, according to a memo from the hospital. The IT security breach is a suspected ransomware attack, according to sources with knowledge...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two Tallahassee business robberies on North Monroe Street Friday morning. Third robbery in 24 hours.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to two business robberies on North Monroe Street early Friday morning. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the first robbery happened at around 5 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two semitrailer trucks in Thomasville were involved in an accident on Thursday. One truck was traveling west on Georgia 111 and crossed onto Highway 19, directly in front of the second truck, a fully loaded semi. The second truck was traveling south when the semis collided...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Suspect arrested in connection to 24-hour Tallahassee crime spree

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest Friday morning in connection to three separate incidents that occurred within 24 hours. Kelvontae Odom, 33, has been arrested for a Thursday robbery at Walgreens and attempted robbery and burglary at two separate Circle K locations Friday morning. Odom...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wdhn.com

Stolen car found in pond, JCSO

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
DOERUN, GA
WALB 10

Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany

GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy