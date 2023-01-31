Read full article on original website
WCTV
Two children critically injured following crash outside Gadsden County school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two children were sent to the hospital in critical condition following a crash outside Robert F. Munroe Day School in Gadsden County Friday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 90 at Lanier Road. An SUV with three...
Juveniles injured in two-vehicle incident on U.S. 90 in Havana
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle incident on U.S. Highway 90 and Lanier Road in Havana Friday morning.
Woman identified 37 years after she went missing in Florida
“In October 2022, a DNA profile was generated for comparison and turned over to the FBI for genealogical research,” the GBI said in a news release.
click orlando
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut...
Suspect at large following robbery at bank on North Blair Stone Road
A suspect is on the loose following a robbery at a Truist Bank located at 102 North Blair Stone Road Friday morning.
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
The remains of a woman who died 37 years ago in rural Georgia have been identified as a missing Florida mother.
floridapolitics.com
Tallahassee Memorial hospital victim of suspected ransomware attack
The hospital is also diverting EMS patients. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is postponing all non-emergency patient procedures as officials manage an Information Technology security issue that occurred late Thursday night, according to a memo from the hospital. The IT security breach is a suspected ransomware attack, according to sources with knowledge...
WCTV
Two Tallahassee business robberies on North Monroe Street Friday morning. Third robbery in 24 hours.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to two business robberies on North Monroe Street early Friday morning. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the first robbery happened at around 5 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.
TPD detains three people in relation to May 2022 homicide on Wintergreen Road
The city of Tallahassee announced Friday that the Tallahassee Police Department detained three people in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in May 2022.
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
WALB 10
‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A tragedy involving a fallen officer is still hitting the Cairo community hard. Clarence Williams, also known as CJ, was in a foot chase on Jan. 28 when he suddenly collapsed and suffered from what officials say was a medical episode and died. People who knew...
TPD announces arrest in string of robberies on North Monroe Street
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that it had made an arrest in relation to several robberies along North Monroe Street.
WALB 10
Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two semitrailer trucks in Thomasville were involved in an accident on Thursday. One truck was traveling west on Georgia 111 and crossed onto Highway 19, directly in front of the second truck, a fully loaded semi. The second truck was traveling south when the semis collided...
WCTV
Suspect arrested in connection to 24-hour Tallahassee crime spree
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest Friday morning in connection to three separate incidents that occurred within 24 hours. Kelvontae Odom, 33, has been arrested for a Thursday robbery at Walgreens and attempted robbery and burglary at two separate Circle K locations Friday morning. Odom...
wdhn.com
Stolen car found in pond, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
wtvy.com
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
WALB 10
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
WALB 10
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
