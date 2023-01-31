ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Pilot Charged After Endangering Boaters in Colorado Before Crashing Plane

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
A pilot now faces criminal charges for endangering multiple boaters before crashing his small plane into the Colorado mountains last year.

Ahmed El-Kaddah, a 35-year-old pilot, was flying a Cessna 172M near Horsetooth Reservoir on the evening of September 11, 2022, per the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Initial reports cited that the single-engine aircraft crashed in the foothills west of Fort Collins.

Upon collecting witness statements, however, investigators discovered that El-Kaddah was flying recklessly beforehand. Many witnesses told investigators that the plane looked “unsteady” at first. It then swooped down over the water, nearly hitting several boats before turning west and crashing near Horsetooth Mountain.

These reports were confirmed when Sheriff Justin Smith asked for any photos or information prior to the plane crash. He received dozens of photos from a photographer on the scene that clearly showed the plane flying dangerously close to boaters below.

Both El-Kaddah and his sole passenger survived the crash with only minor injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. Thankfully, the boaters escaped the incident unharmed as well.

Subsequent investigations launched by the NTSB and FAA revealed that El-Kaddah reported mechanical issues with the small plane before the crash. Following the full investigation, however, officials noted that they found no evidence of mechanical issues or anomalies prior to the accident. According to the NTSB, El-Kaddah’s statements were entirely inconsistent with recovered flight data.

Reckless Pilot Faces 11 Charges Following Colorado Plane Crash

Following the plane crash, the Colorado Sheriff’s Office contacted the FBI to pursue federal charges. The FBI, however, said that El-Kaddah’s actions didn’t meet the necessary criteria.

Law enforcement then presented the case to the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which filed 11 charges against the irresponsible pilot. These include five counts of menacing (a class 1 misdemeanor) and six counts of reckless endangerment (a class 2 misdemeanor).

“The fact that someone would show such reckless disregard for the lives of others is concerning. But it’s even more disturbing on a date that holds so much pain and significance for our country,” Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said in a statement. “The lack of legal accountability is frustrating, to say the least. But in this and every case, we’ll continue to support victims and hold suspects accountable within the confines of the law.”

In a subsequent news release, LCSO said the 2021 Colorado Misdemeanor Reform legislation “narrowed the definition of felony menacing; as a result, threatening immediate serious injury with a vehicle or aircraft is classified as a misdemeanor under current law.”

According to LSCO, El-Kaddah left the country shortly after the plane crash and never returned. Officials issued a warrant for his arrest, however, which will be carried out upon his return to the U.S.

Outsider.com

