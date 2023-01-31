Read full article on original website
Braum’s Announces Exciting Limited-Time Menu Additions Coming to Texas
When looking at Texas’ favorite fast-food places, there are three that come to mind. The first, and all-time favorite, is Whataburger, the second is Chick-fil-A, and the third is Braum’s. I remember when Bram’s first made its way to Lubbock, Texas, and everyone was so excited. There was...
Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze
For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
Are Lubbock Prairie Dogs Any Good At Predicting Weather On Groundhog Day?
So, old CM Punxsutawney Phil made his annual appearance this morning in a small Pennsylvanian Town that literally has nothing else going for it, and with laser focused determination...villagers ceremoniously yanked an innocent groundhog out of his warm, toasty burrow, and checked to see if a shadow appeared under the confused rodent.
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable
While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
Gallery: 10 Super Cute Homes For Sale In Lubbock For $200k Or Less
Lately, I've been flirting with the idea of buying a house in Lubbock. I used to worry that if I actually bought a home here, I would end up stuck here forever or something, but after spending an exorbitant amount of money on rent for the past couple of years, a low mortgage payment doesn't sound too bad.
Lubbock And Areas Of The South/Rolling Plains Brace For Ice
If you thought the potential for winter weather was over, sorry it appears we aren't anywhere close to being done with winter. Lubbock, along with the surrounding areas of the South Plains is under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at Midnight. Meanwhile the Rolling Plains will be under an Ice...
Should The City of Lubbock Require Pet Owners To Microchip Their Pets?
If you've lived in Lubbock any length of time you know that we have a problem with stray dogs and cats. The Lubbock Animal Shelter seems to be full much of the time and other non-profit organizations stay close to full as well. Everyday on social media you see people...
Auto Accidents Across Lubbock Soared This Week
It's been a week of winter weather and ice in and around Lubbock and unfortunately, that means a lot of crashes around Lubbock County. Auto accidents soared this week beginning Monday morning when 19 accidents were reported throughout Lubbock County. Of course there could have been more minor accidents that weren't called in on Monday and throughout the week.
Free Lubbock Kids Event Is Fun & Giving Kids a Smile
Looking for a fun free educational event to take your kiddos to? Look no further. The Science Spectrum is a special place in Lubbock. It is a non-profit museum dedicated to science education. They host so many awesome events for kids in Lubbock and this is one of them. The...
Comedian Felipe Esparza Is Coming To Lubbock
Get ready for another night filled with laughter as comedian Felipe Esparza is brining his "Big Foo Tour" to Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall on April 29, 2023. Esparza has been on numerous television shows, won Last Comic Standing in 2010, and has specials on Netflix in both English and Spanish.
22 Texas Children Went Missing in January, Have You Seen Them?
The hardest thing about starting a new year is not the failed resolutions but missing a part of your family, like a your own child. The City of Lubbock was proposed by Police Chief Floyd Mitchell last September of a plan to enforce the juvenile curfew. That juvenile curfew along with six officers and a hub for them to take any teens out past curfew could be the difference between a child missing for weeks/months to maybe even just days.
New Year But The Same Old Scammers Are Trying To Scam Lubbock
It's a new year but some things don't change once that calendar gets switched out. For example my favorite family member, wardrobe, and go-to waiter at China Star are still the same but some scammers are putting a new twist on their old tricks. The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office released...
Lubbock Kids Can Spend Time With The Easter Bunny With No Wait
I know it is crazy to think about but Easter is coming and if you want your kids to meet the Easter bunny there is a special experience here in Lubbock for it. Most of the time when you want to see a character you wait in a long line and get to see them long enough to take a picture, this experience is not that.
Driving Down University Is About To Become A Hellish Nightmare Full Of Danger
There is any number of ways you could look at this story, I want to look at in a way that most affects us. The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a zoning change to allow a student housing project to go up west of the University by Tech. I don't know why, but recent reports keep referring to the location in a vague way, but correct me if I'm wrong, this means the destruction of Cafe J and The Godbold Center.
Lubbock Owners Of Successful Restaurants Set To Open A New One
Have you been looking for some good Birria tacos? This new place coming soon to Lubbock might be your new favorite spot. It is called Las Palmas Mexican Bar & Grill, and they are going to offer a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. They are locally owned and ready to serve the community.
