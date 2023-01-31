ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze

For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable

While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
Auto Accidents Across Lubbock Soared This Week

It's been a week of winter weather and ice in and around Lubbock and unfortunately, that means a lot of crashes around Lubbock County. Auto accidents soared this week beginning Monday morning when 19 accidents were reported throughout Lubbock County. Of course there could have been more minor accidents that weren't called in on Monday and throughout the week.
Free Lubbock Kids Event Is Fun & Giving Kids a Smile

Looking for a fun free educational event to take your kiddos to? Look no further. The Science Spectrum is a special place in Lubbock. It is a non-profit museum dedicated to science education. They host so many awesome events for kids in Lubbock and this is one of them. The...
Comedian Felipe Esparza Is Coming To Lubbock

Get ready for another night filled with laughter as comedian Felipe Esparza is brining his "Big Foo Tour" to Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall on April 29, 2023. Esparza has been on numerous television shows, won Last Comic Standing in 2010, and has specials on Netflix in both English and Spanish.
22 Texas Children Went Missing in January, Have You Seen Them?

The hardest thing about starting a new year is not the failed resolutions but missing a part of your family, like a your own child. The City of Lubbock was proposed by Police Chief Floyd Mitchell last September of a plan to enforce the juvenile curfew. That juvenile curfew along with six officers and a hub for them to take any teens out past curfew could be the difference between a child missing for weeks/months to maybe even just days.
Driving Down University Is About To Become A Hellish Nightmare Full Of Danger

There is any number of ways you could look at this story, I want to look at in a way that most affects us. The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a zoning change to allow a student housing project to go up west of the University by Tech. I don't know why, but recent reports keep referring to the location in a vague way, but correct me if I'm wrong, this means the destruction of Cafe J and The Godbold Center.
