FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY: ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers with the New Castle County Division of Police are sharing surveillance footage related to a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex – Wilmington. On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 2:29 a.m. officers were dispatched to the unit block of Patrician Boulevard in reference to an occupied burglary.
WMDT.com
Police: Man arrested for DUI after fleeing from police in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – A Snow Hill man is behind bars for DUI and other related charges following a chase through downtown Salisbury late Tuesday night. At around 11:50 p.m., a trooper observed a red Mazda driving recklessly, crossing over the solid double yellow centerline on Lake Street. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and led the trooper on a short chase through downtown Salisbury. The driver then reportedly got out of the vehicle and fled on foot across Route 50 before being caught by troopers.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Charged With Murder In Stabbing Death On Tuesday
Wilmington Police have arrested a Dover woman in connection with Tuesday evening’s fatal stabbing incident. Officials said on January 31 at 8:31 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2200 block of North Pine Street in reference to a stabbing incident that had occurred. Police located a 59-year-old male stabbing victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as Ernest Peterson.
nccpdnews.com
UPDATE- Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision, Verbena Drive
(Newark, Del.-19711) The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. The initial investigation...
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Struck And Killed Near Hockessin Wednesday Morning Identified
The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. Officials said the initial investigation...
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Man Freed from Sandbin; Situation Under Control in Dagsboro
UPDATED – 4:45pm – Just after 4:30 rescue personnel freed a man who has been trapped in a sandbin at Thoro-Goods Concrete in Dagsboro since just after 10 this morning. He is now in care of EMS and the incident is now under control. ===========================================================. WGMD has learned...
fox29.com
Driver fatally strikes 69-year-old, crashes into tree in Newark, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police in New Castle County are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Newark, authorities say. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lake in Newark on Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a.m. Police say officers responded to the Hitchens...
WGMD Radio
Dover Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Resisting Police
A 44-year-old Dover man faces several drug charges following a traffic stop and after he resisted arrest. At the time of the traffic stop, police say Larry Brown came out of the vehicle holding a bag and threw it toward the front of the vehicle. After a brief struggle, police took Brown into custody. In the bag that he threw, officers found 9.4 grams of cocaine and 6.1 grams of marijuana. Brown was released on his own recognizance on the following charges:
YAHOO!
A 78-year-old Delaware man was swindled out of $9K. Here are 8 tips to avoid these scams
A 78-year-old Holly Oak man was scammed into parting with more than $9,000 after being told his grandson had been in a crash and needed the money to avoid being jailed, New Castle County Police said. The Jan. 25 swindle spurred police to caution of ongoing scams and offer tips...
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed Near Hockessin Wednesday Morning
The New Castle County Division of Police is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Newark. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 07:31 a.m. Police were dispatched to the Hitchens Farm community in reference to a...
WBOC
Easton Police On High Alert With Surge In Overdoses
In the Last 36 hours, Easton Police say there have been seven overdoses. One of those seven overdoses was fatal and Easton police say it's because there is a dangerous mix of heroin and fentanyl on their streets.
Cape Gazette
Police seize 76 pounds of marijuana in West Ocean City bust
A Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team arrested two men after officials say they found 76 pounds of marijuana and other drugs and weapons at a West Ocean City home. Members of the enforcement team conducted a raid in December 2022 and in addition to the marijuana found 292 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 102.5 grams of THC edibles, four firearms, high-capacity ammunition magazines, body armor, and more than $82,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
Cape Gazette
Anthem residents ask for help
The following letter was sent to Jessica Watson, program director at Sussex Conservation District, with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. We recently moved to Delaware to the Anthem development in Milton. When we purchased the property and home, we spent a premium on the lot. We were told the lot would be backed up to a beautiful meadow with a walking path, and the lot we purchased would have a beautiful landscaped path on the side of the property that would be the entrance to the walking path and meadow. The development has been completed for six months and what we have is a path that is patchy grass, sand, mud and standing water. This excess water in the back keeps our back yard in a constant state of wet, soggy grass. The incomplete job is not only an eyesore, but a health problem. We are asking for assistance in getting this problem resolved before the bugs and mosquitos are once again a problem. Thank you for any help and or direction that you may be able to provide in this matter.
2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey
Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
Driver, 40, Struck Tree, Killed In Cape May County
A 40-year-old woman was killed when her car went off the roadway and struck a tree in Cape May County, authorities said. The crash occurred at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Route 47 (North Delsea Drive) near milepost 16.8 in Dennis Township, New Jersey State Police said. Melissa DeJesus,...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of phone scam
WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating the area. We’re told police began receiving reports from residents on Thursday saying they were receiving calls from a man, identifying himself as a member of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The man then reportedly tells the recipient that they are the subject of an outstanding warrant from the Wicomico County Circuit Court and tells them that a bond has already been set on the warrant and that the recipient could possibly pay the bond over the phone to prevent an arrest.
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR CORNER KETCH ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19711) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are still on the scene investigating a motor vehicle collision near the 1000 block of Corner Ketch Road. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 9:54 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Corner Ketch Road and Branch Road for a UTV/Side by side crash that occurred on private property. Upon arrival, it was learned that the UTV had been occupied by five individuals. While the vehicle was being driven on the property, the UTV overturned, and multiple passengers were ejected.
starpublications.online
Two students, bus driver emerge as heroes out of tragic accident
School bus driver Deana Craft was driving her niece and 11 Sussex Montessori school children home via Hardscrabble Road near Laurel on Jan. 23 when a car, failing to stop at the posted stop sign, pulled directly into path of the school bus from East Trap Pond Road. Though Craft swerved to try to avoid hitting the Honda Civic, the two vehicles collided, causing the school bus to roll three times before landing in the grass on its left side near the intersection. Taylor Maurer, driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. We’re told the suspect (pictured above) robbed Wawa at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at...
Salem County, NJ, Mom of 5 Dies After Hitting Car Head-on in PA
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christine Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 AM when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
