BRG employees surprised with unclaimed property checks
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day, State Treasurer John M. Schroder launched the Great Employee Give Back of 2023, a pilot program with Baton Rouge General, by handing out 572 unclaimed property checks totaling more than $42,000 to employees of the Baton Rouge General on Wednesday (Feb. 1) afternoon.
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where Powerball Winners Purchased
The Louisiana Lottery has revealed the point of purchase details for two Powerball tickets valued at $100,000 and $50,000 each.
Entergy hosts Super Tax Event to assist Louisianans this Income Tax Season
Entergy is stepping in to help Louisianans this income tax season by hosting their Super Tax Day.
Powerball Dreaming Continues All Across Louisiana
No big winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot now tops the $700 million dollar mark. The Powerball jackpot has been growing since November 21st. If you do the math, your chance of winning the big money is not good. The experts say the odds are one in 292 million.
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.
Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
The Truth About How These Louisiana Towns Got Their Names
The Bayou State, our beloved Louisiana, has so much history that there's no way it could all be contained in this one document, but we're going make an attempt to shine a little light on that rich history. Even the name of our state has a story to tell. We...
What’s the Most Popular Grocery Store in Louisiana?
You might be surprised to learn what chain is the most popular grocery store in Louisiana. In fact, it depends on what numbers you look at to find the favorite store in the Bayou State. In a report from The Takeout, foot traffic was measured at grocery stores throughout the...
WLBT
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are the owner of the still yet-to-be-claimed $500,000 lottery ticket, would you please stand up?. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb around August 13 of 2022, is set to expire in exactly one week - February 9. And...
Mega Millions Gets $31 Million Winner – Louisiana Ticket Worth $40,000
Lottery players in Louisiana have extended their winning streak and speaking of streaks, what exactly is going on with the Mega Millions game? That multi-state lottery game got its fourth jackpot winner in the last seven drawings. Last night's drawing was for an estimated $31 million dollars and if you didn't see how it unfolded, here's what happened.
NOLA.com
State senator: True to reputation, Louisiana is a judicial hellhole
The American Tort Reform Foundation has published an annual “Judicial Hellholes” report since 2002. The most recent report has Louisiana landing at No. 7 among the worst legal climates in the entire country. This report compares Louisiana’s civil justice climate with the rest of the nation, and shows clearly that Louisiana’s current legal system allows trial lawyers to file more lawsuits for more money over more issues, promising big payouts from generous Louisiana juries.
Goodwill of N. Louisiana Forbids Donations of These 12 Items
Though right now, most of us are focused on the rains and possible flooding of North Louisiana, it won't be long before our attention is turned towards a couple other directions. Taxes and spring cleaning. Both of these will soon be front and center and commanding a lot of our...
More Bad News at Grocery Store – Beef Prices Up in Louisiana
Bad news if you love a good burger or steak. You could soon be paying even higher prices for beef products in Louisiana. A new report from the USDA says higher costs are expected this year. The 2023 USDA Cattle Report says cattle inventory is down by about 3% in the U.S. and that will mean rising costs.
Should Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana Users Be Allowed to Grow Their Own?
In 2016, Louisiana legalized medical marijuana for up to 14 medical conditions, ranging from autism to epilepsy to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). When it was originally passed, the law only allowed for the use of non-smokeable and THC inhaler forms of the drug. However, in 2022 the law was expanded to include smokeable forms of marijuana.
Studies Show Louisiana School Uniforms Don’t Improve Behavior
If you have, or have had, a student in public schools around Louisiana, you have likely run into some strict school uniform dress codes. The enforcement of these policies are starting to get a lot of attention as well. Recently a school in Bossier Parish removed winter clothing from students when temperatures dropped to near freezing in the area.
bizmagsb.com
LSU professor proposes plan for orphan oil wells
BATON ROUGE – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
KPLC TV
Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana disaster survivors have a great opportunity to get some help with application services if needed. Acadiana Legal Services Corporation brought their office unit to the Central Library in order to aid disaster survivors. This mobile unit in particular is referred to as the...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Winnfield lawmaker says paying homeowners to fortify against hurricanes will lower property coverage, ease state’s insurance crisis.
As lawmakers continue to debate a plan to help alleviate soaring property insurance costs and availability in Louisiana, there is growing support for a plan to incentivize homeowners to hurricane-proof their roofs and lower their coverage costs. Winnfield Representative Jack McFarland proposed the idea of the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program…:
Does Louisiana owe you money? Here's how to track down unclaimed property
LOUISIANA, USA — Wednesday is National Unclaimed Property Day. Currently, there are more than $671 million unclaimed in Louisiana, plus more than 94 million unclaimed shares. According to the Louisiana Treasurer’s Map of Available Property, most of the cash is in Orleans, Jefferson and East Baton Rouge parishes.
Clancy: Brace yourself for skyrocketing homeowners' insurance rates
NEW ORLEANS — If you haven’t renewed your property insurance lately, brace yourself. Your homeowners’ premium is about to go through the roof. Same goes for commercial property insurance. It’s a repeat, only worse, of what happened after Hurricane Katrina. Property insurers have taken a beating in...
