WTOP
Signing day 2023: Top DC-area football recruits make their college decisions
Signing day for high school football’s 2023 class came and went Wednesday, and top athletes from the D.C. area put pen to paper in one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Each of the nine D.C. area players in ESPN’s Top 300 has now chosen their school for...
umterps.com
Maryland Travels to Columbus For Big Ten Matchup
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland gymnastics Big Ten schedule rolls on as the Terps travel to Columbus to face Ohio State. The dual meet will be available on B1G+ and in-meet updates can be found on Twitter via @TerpsGymnastics. THIS WEEK'S STORYLINES. The Matchup. No. 26 Maryland continues their Big...
umterps.com
Maryland heads to Virginia Tech for Doc Hale Invitational
COLLEGE PARK, MD – The Maryland Track and Field squads will travel to Blacksburg, VA, this Friday and Saturday to compete at the Doc Hale Invitational hosted by Virginia Tech University. With the post season just three weeks away, the Terps squads will look to continue to set personal...
umterps.com
Maryland Soccer Programs Partner with VOYCENOW Foundation for Run for Equality
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The Maryland men's and women's soccer programs will partner with the VOYCENOW Foundation for the third annual Maryland/VOYCENOW Run for Equality set to take place Saturday, Feb. 18. The two organizations will also collaborate with the Dream BIG Foundation. The Maryland soccer teams will participate in...
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball at Minnesota preview
Maryland men’s basketball has its best chance to pick up its first road conference win Saturday when it travels to play Minnesota at 9 p.m. The Terps are on a three-game winning streak after sweeping a homestand featuring games against Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana. They have been outstanding at home — 6-0 in Big Ten games and 12-1 overall — but unable to replicate that away from the friendly confines of XFINITY Center — 0-5 in road Big Ten games. That has a chance to change this weekend, as Minnesota sits at the bottom of the conference standings and ranks as one of the worst power conference teams in the country.
umterps.com
Maryland Women’s Golf Heads to Mexico for Spring Season Opener
GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO - The Maryland women's golf team will travel to Mexico this weekend to play the second edition of the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club hosted by the University of Virginia. This is the team's fifth event of the 2022-23 campaign. Over the two-day tournament (Feb. 5-6),...
mymcmedia.org
Former Northwest Head Coach Hawkins Lands Job at Wise High School
Former Northwest High School football head coach Travis Hawkins is the new defensive coordinator at Prince George’s football power Wise High School in Upper Marlboro. Hawkins announced the move on social media. Hawkins coached Northwest in 2021 and 2022 until a bench-clearing brawl during a Sept. 16 football game...
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s convincing win over No. 21 Indiana
Maryland men’s basketball moved to 6-5 in the Big Ten with an impressive 66-55 win over Indiana in College Park. All six of Maryland’s conference wins have come at XFINITY Center. Maryland asserted itself early, feeding off an energetic and loud crowd. The Terps limited Indiana superstar Trayce...
umterps.com
Maryland Men’s Golf Team To Open 2023 at Big Ten Match Play Championship
PALM COAST, Fla - The Maryland men's golf team is returning to the fairways for the first tournament of the spring 2023 season and fifth of the 2022-23 campaign in the Big Ten Match Play Championship this week, hosted by the Big Ten conference in conjunction with conference foe Indiana.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard sees big future for Terps reserve, talks Big Ten refs and road struggles
Kevin Willard arrived too late to recruit many high school players, because most of their recruitments were done or winding down when he was hired by Maryland in March. But one of the first ones he went after was Noah Batchelor. "When we got the job, it was one of...
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
umterps.com
Terps Welcome No. 23 Rutgers To College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland returns home after a three-match road trip to host No. 23 Rutgers at 2 pm on Saturday, Feb. 4 on Alumni Day. Fans are encouraged to wear black. For fans unable to attend, the action can be caught on Big Ten Network. The Terrapins got...
umterps.com
Women's Lacrosse Selected as Big Ten Preseason Favorites
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The No. 2 Maryland women's lacrosse team was picked to win the Big Ten by the league's coaches, the Big Ten announced on Wednesday. The Terps are coming off a pair of Big Ten Championships, winning both the Regular Season and Tournament trophies last season and going 8-0 against Big Ten opponents. Since Big Ten lacrosse started in 2015, Maryland has won 10 of the 14 possible titles, six regular season (2015, '16, '17, '18, '19, '22) and four tournament (2016, '17, '18, '22). Maryland finished last season 19-2 and reached its 28th Final Four.
Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
VIDEO: Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Maryland
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media after Tuesday night's loss to Maryland, which ended a five-game winning streak. Here's the full video of his press conference, plus the transcript to read.
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
No lease extension for Camden Yards: What it means and doesn’t
The Baltimore Orioles and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a joint commitment to what they called a “multi-decade, public-private partnership” to revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex. The statement from the team and the state’s new governor came Wednesday, the deadline for the Orioles to exercise a one-time, five-year extension to their lease at Camden Yards. The team was not planning to exercise that option, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced its decision. With no extension, the lease is set to expire at...
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
