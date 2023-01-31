ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

A Texas Man Found A Unique Hack To Help His Pregnant Wife Sleep & He's Being Praised For It

By Brittany Cristiano
 3 days ago
A unique hack has gone absolutely viral on social media after a Texas husband created a way to help her mom-to-be wife to sleep more comfortably during her pregnancy.

TikTok user Tony Lopez (@luxuryrenovation) told Narcity it only took for his 7-month-pregnant wife Nancy to tell him once how uncomfortable she was sleeping on her back for him to know that he needed to do something about it.

"I felt guilty that I could sleep comfortably, but she couldn’t," he said. "I couldn’t sleep anymore. My mind was racing to come up with a solution for her. Then it came to me.”

The Dallas, TX man took a twin-size replacement mattress topper and, with her approval, cut a hole for her pregnant belly to rest on, allowing her to sleep faced down.

"Since then, she’s been sleeping wonderfully," Lopez said.

The DFW dad then posted his homemade invention to TikTok on January 24, and it has since received 32.5 million views, 3.7 million likes, and thousands of comments from people praising Lopez for what he did for his wife.

The hack is so simple that if you're in a similar situation with an achy pregnant partner, you would probably make their lives complete by making them their own mattress topper.

So many commenters say they wish they had something like that from their spouses when they were pregnant.

"Me realizing my husband didn't love me enough when I was pregnant😅," one user wrote in the comment section of the viral clip.

Some also think that Lopez's actions are the "true definition" of the well-known saying: "If he wanted to, he would." And now, he's even patenting the idea.

"We did get a provisional patent on this idea right here," he said in a follow-up post. "We're actually thinking about moving through with it and mass-producing them."

So, if you lack the necessary tools to build your own, you can pre-order Lopez's $249.99 model if you want.

It takes up half the bed, but he says he doesn't care.

"All that matters really is if she’s comfortable," Lopez said. "I have no complaints at all. I’ve slept as comfortably as before it was there. Sometimes I even use the topper as my own body pillow."

