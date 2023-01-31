ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hines, IL

Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Antioch Tractor Supply employees help care for baby goat

CHICAGO (CBS) – There's more than farm equipment at your local Tractor Supply. Sometimes you can get emergency help.Photos from Tuesday show a store in Antioch, Illinois, where a newborn baby goat was in the break room.A local farmer couldn't find their emergency vet, so they drove the "kid" to Tractor Supply.A quick-thinking employee rigged up a heating lamp to keep him warm and managed to give it milk.The baby goat is named Hal after Tractor Supply's CEO.
ANTIOCH, IL
WIFR

Boone County Fire District No. 2 to ask residents for ambulance tax

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) — Boone County Fire District 2 will soon ask voters to approve an ambulance tax. If voters approve the tax, which will appear as a referendum on the April 4, 2023 ballot, it will mark the first time the district, which serves 133 square miles in Boone County, has imposed such a levy.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
KICK AM 1530

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
GALESBURG, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Community groups host District Council Forum for 7th and 8th Districts

Southwest Organizing Project, Goodkids Madcity Englewood, Teamwork Englewood, Inner-city Muslim Action Network, Target Area Development Corporation will host District Council Forum for 7th & 8th Districts on Wednesday February 1, 6:00pm at Kennedy-King College – U Building. In the midst of Chicago City Council passing the biggest ordinance to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After 34 years of work for feds, Naperville man shorted on his pension

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – He worked hard for his money and he expected to be treated right.But Paul Peroutka, a retired federal agent from Naperville said the government he served is failing him. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took a closer look at a nationwide pension problem.Peroutka never thought he'd ask a TV reporter and a U.S. senator's office for help tracking down his retirement benefits."My pension is something that I legitimately worked for," he said. "I earned this."Peroutka spent 34 years with the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Marshal's Service."I retired because it was mandatory," he said.He was...
NAPERVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed

CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Fire damages large manufacturing facility in Aurora

The Aurora Fire Department put out a fire at a large manufacturing facility in the 1000 block of Sullivan Road early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a semi-trailer parked at a loading dock and spread to a building. Firefighters had to deal with frozen hydrants and a fast moving fire. The trailer was loaded with flammable materials.
AURORA, IL
The Center Square

DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban

(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Company: fire at Waukegan Walmart was intentionally set

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Frightening video on TikTok shows flames shooting feet above an aisle inside a Waukegan Walmart.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Tuesday, the investigation into the fire now includes a search for an arsonist.Early Tuesday evening, the parking lot of Waukegan's only Walmart, at 3900 Fountain Square Pl., was still pretty busy. But no customers got inside the front door – green signs warned shoppers that the store was closed.The reason was massive flames that were seen raging inside the building on Sunday. Video shows smoke filling the air with customers still in the building.A Walmart representative...
WAUKEGAN, IL

