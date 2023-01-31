Read full article on original website
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
Antioch Tractor Supply employees help care for baby goat
CHICAGO (CBS) – There's more than farm equipment at your local Tractor Supply. Sometimes you can get emergency help.Photos from Tuesday show a store in Antioch, Illinois, where a newborn baby goat was in the break room.A local farmer couldn't find their emergency vet, so they drove the "kid" to Tractor Supply.A quick-thinking employee rigged up a heating lamp to keep him warm and managed to give it milk.The baby goat is named Hal after Tractor Supply's CEO.
Cancer-killing vaccine under development at Northwestern University hinges on revolutionary technique
EVANSTON, Ill. — A revolutionary cancer-killing vaccine is in development that could drastically change the way the world fights the disease. Scientists at Northwestern University say it’s more potent and utilizes a brand new design principle which makes it more effective than current vaccines. By changing the vaccine’s...
Boone County Fire District No. 2 to ask residents for ambulance tax
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) — Boone County Fire District 2 will soon ask voters to approve an ambulance tax. If voters approve the tax, which will appear as a referendum on the April 4, 2023 ballot, it will mark the first time the district, which serves 133 square miles in Boone County, has imposed such a levy.
Former DuPage County parish president accused of stealing church donations
ADDISON, Ill. - The former parish president of a DuPage County church is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly stealing donations left by parishioners, according to the state's attorney's office. Peter Barkoulies, 68, of Addison, appeared at a bond court hearing Friday where his bail was set at $100,000, DuPage...
Raising Cane’s Coming to Mount Prospect Next Year
The new drive-through location is expected to open in September 2024
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Community groups host District Council Forum for 7th and 8th Districts
Southwest Organizing Project, Goodkids Madcity Englewood, Teamwork Englewood, Inner-city Muslim Action Network, Target Area Development Corporation will host District Council Forum for 7th & 8th Districts on Wednesday February 1, 6:00pm at Kennedy-King College – U Building. In the midst of Chicago City Council passing the biggest ordinance to...
Chicago woman accused of concealing mom's body in freezer marked day she died on calendar: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A woman charged with hiding the body of her 96-year-old mother in a deep freezer in the garage of their Portage Park home had placed her there nearly two years ago, according to court documents. Prosecutors said Eva Bratcher, 69, had documented the March 4, 2021 death of...
Fire Breaks Out at Historic Haley Mansion Wedding Venue in Joliet
A fire broke out at a popular and historic wedding venue known as the Haley Mansion in Joliet Wednesday afternoon. Smoke was seen billowing out of the venue around 4:30 p.m. at 17 S. Center Street in Joliet. Several fire department units were responding to the scene, according to the...
After 34 years of work for feds, Naperville man shorted on his pension
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – He worked hard for his money and he expected to be treated right.But Paul Peroutka, a retired federal agent from Naperville said the government he served is failing him. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took a closer look at a nationwide pension problem.Peroutka never thought he'd ask a TV reporter and a U.S. senator's office for help tracking down his retirement benefits."My pension is something that I legitimately worked for," he said. "I earned this."Peroutka spent 34 years with the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Marshal's Service."I retired because it was mandatory," he said.He was...
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed
CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
National store chain closes another location in Illinois
A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.
77-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Naperville
The identity of the pedestrian is pending next of kin notification.
Kane County man sentenced for DUI crash that left two victims with permanent injuries
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A South Elgin man has been sentenced to three years for driving under the influence and causing a multi-vehicle crash in 2020. John A. Schwartz, 23, pled guilty in September 2022 to the offense of aggravated DUI with great bodily harm. According to prosecutors, Schwartz was...
Fire damages large manufacturing facility in Aurora
The Aurora Fire Department put out a fire at a large manufacturing facility in the 1000 block of Sullivan Road early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a semi-trailer parked at a loading dock and spread to a building. Firefighters had to deal with frozen hydrants and a fast moving fire. The trailer was loaded with flammable materials.
DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban
(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
Company: fire at Waukegan Walmart was intentionally set
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Frightening video on TikTok shows flames shooting feet above an aisle inside a Waukegan Walmart.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Tuesday, the investigation into the fire now includes a search for an arsonist.Early Tuesday evening, the parking lot of Waukegan's only Walmart, at 3900 Fountain Square Pl., was still pretty busy. But no customers got inside the front door – green signs warned shoppers that the store was closed.The reason was massive flames that were seen raging inside the building on Sunday. Video shows smoke filling the air with customers still in the building.A Walmart representative...
