Ryan Reynolds Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter James

Ryan Reynolds, 46, and his daughter James, 8, enjoyed a special bonding day in Wales over the weekend.

Reynolds, who is also the father of Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, brought his eldest child along to watch his team Wrexham Football Club play Sheffield United in the historic FA Cup. Ryan and actor Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham Association Football Club in 2021.

For the special daddy-daughter day, Reynolds reportedly took James on a tour of the grounds and onto the pitch. Wrexham, the oldest football team in Wales, was featured on the Hulu show “Welcome to Wrexham” in August.

During the game, Ryan and James were spotted in the stands together, cheering on the team alongside “The Adam Project” director Shawn Levy.

Us Weekly reports Reynolds was hugging and lifting James into the air during the exciting match. Photos also show the star looking intense at times. The match eventually ended in a 3-3 draw.

Ryan’s wife Blake Lively, who is expecting their fourth child, took to Instagram Stories to poke fun at her husband with a photo of him looking stressed. She wrote, “I bought espnt today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it. X”

She added, “If you're not watching this insane @wrexham afc game right now you're missing out on these vibes. They' re playing a team 3 leagues higher. And currently winning. Life makes no sense.”

Reynolds opened up to the BBC Sport before the game, noting that Sheffield United is not only three leagues above Wrexham, but also “70 teams above us.”

He called it “a classic David versus Goliath,” saying, “Absolutely anything can happen.” He even gave a prediction, that wasn’t too far off! “There is a chance, albeit a very slim chance, that Sheffield United pulls off a miracle today.”

Afterward, Ryan shared his feelings about the game on Twitter, writing, “When @RMcElhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible. But impossible is @Wrexham_AFC’s favourite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen. Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight.”