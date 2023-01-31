ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Ryan Reynolds Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter James

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXovf_0kXSPXu200

Ryan Reynolds, 46, and his daughter James, 8, enjoyed a special bonding day in Wales over the weekend.

Reynolds, who is also the father of Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, brought his eldest child along to watch his team Wrexham Football Club play Sheffield United in the historic FA Cup. Ryan and actor Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham Association Football Club in 2021.

For the special daddy-daughter day, Reynolds reportedly took James on a tour of the grounds and onto the pitch. Wrexham, the oldest football team in Wales, was featured on the Hulu show “Welcome to Wrexham” in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447EZY_0kXSPXu200

During the game, Ryan and James were spotted in the stands together, cheering on the team alongside “The Adam Project” director Shawn Levy.

Us Weekly reports Reynolds was hugging and lifting James into the air during the exciting match. Photos also show the star looking intense at times. The match eventually ended in a 3-3 draw.

Ryan’s wife Blake Lively, who is expecting their fourth child, took to Instagram Stories to poke fun at her husband with a photo of him looking stressed. She wrote, “I bought espnt today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it. X”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPiXP_0kXSPXu200

She added, “If you're not watching this insane @wrexham afc game right now you're missing out on these vibes. They' re playing a team 3 leagues higher. And currently winning. Life makes no sense.”

Reynolds opened up to the BBC Sport before the game, noting that Sheffield United is not only three leagues above Wrexham, but also “70 teams above us.”

He called it “a classic David versus Goliath,” saying, “Absolutely anything can happen.” He even gave a prediction, that wasn’t too far off! “There is a chance, albeit a very slim chance, that Sheffield United pulls off a miracle today.”

Afterward, Ryan shared his feelings about the game on Twitter, writing, “When @RMcElhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible. But impossible is @Wrexham_AFC’s favourite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen. Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight.”

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
buzzfeednews.com

Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old

They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
WISCONSIN STATE
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.

New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Kylie Jenner honors son Aire’s 1st birthday with never-before-seen videos

Kylie Jenner celebrated her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son’s birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute on Thursday. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars,” the reality star captioned a montage of throwback videos. “best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. “mommy loves you,” she continued. “happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” The footage showed Aire smiling during beach trips, car rides and more. Kim Kardashian also honored the little one, posting an Instagram Story photo of “sweet Aire” with her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago. “The cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you,”...
netflixjunkie.com

NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco

The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
SheKnows

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi’s 5th Birthday With Adorable New Photos & ‘So Many’ Balloons

Happy birthday, Stormi! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter turned 5 today, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder is celebrating with the cutest new pictures of the little girl — and, of course, a huge birthday party. “I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you. the most special girl,” The Kardashians star wrote on Instagram today, along with several photos of her daughter. (See the pictures HERE.) “This little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing,” she added, and we are definitely feeling a little emotional. In the first photo, Stormi is dressed in...
wegotthiscovered.com

Percy Hynes White won’t return to Marvel, but his co-star could bring the X-Men to the MCU in ‘Deadpool 3’

In the wake of some unsavory, to say the least, allegations against Xavier Thorpe star Percy Hynes White, Wednesday fans have started campaigning for Netflix to recast his character in the Addams Family reimagining for its second season. Needless to say, then, the odds are slim of Marvel Studios inviting him back into the fold to reprise his forgotten role in the Marvel multiverse. Nevertheless, one of his former co-stars would make a great addition to the ever-expanding MCU in Deadpool 3.
Harper's Bazaar

Princess Kate and Sister Pippa Attended Therapy as a Family

Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, revealed in an emotional essay how his sisters, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Pippa Middleton, supported him when he lost his beloved pet. In an essay for the Sunday Times, James wrote all about the passing of his 15-year-old cocker spaniel, Ella. "She was next...
extratv

extratv

89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy