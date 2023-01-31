ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 104

These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America

When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

SE Minnesota Senator to Introduce Bill to Legalize Sports Betting

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- An effort to legalize sports betting in Minnesota is once again underway at the State Capitol. A bipartisan effort to align Minnesota with 36 states that offer sports betting in some capacity was left undone when lawmakers gaveled out of session last year. A 2018 Supreme Court ruling struck down a federal ban on sports betting and paved the way for states to legalize it.
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Governor Walz Signs Abortion Rights Bill Into Law

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Surrounded by approximately 100 state lawmakers and others, Governor Tim Walz today signed the controversial Protect Reproductive Act into law. The legislation, which is often referred to as the PRO Act, places the right to have an abortion without restrictions into Minnesota law. It was approved by the Democrat majorities in both the Minnesota House and Senate on largely party-line votes. The lone exception was Democrat Gene Pelowski of Winona who joined the minority Republicans in voting against the measure.
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
FUN 104

Watch Adorable Video of Otter Life In Northern Minnesota

So much wildlife! I've never been curious before of what an Otter does...until now! This amazing video shows a family of Otters living their absolute best life. I always thought that Otters were typically just sort of hanging out on their own; swimming around in ponds and weren't very social creatures. This group of Otters could form a club! I'm amazed at their behaviors and how much they stick together.
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

FUN 104

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy