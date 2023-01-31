ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Several Lincoln student-athletes sign to play in college

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – High school athletes across Nebraska signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Lincoln Lutheran’s Garret Hoefs signed to play football at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and Cole Reilley signed to play football at Northwest Missouri State University. Lincoln Southwest had 15...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Matt Rhule makes in-state offer to Elkhorn South defender

It’s been quite the week for 2024 Elkhorn South defensive lineman Ashton Murphy. When Murphy talked with Husker247 following the Warren Academy Showcase earlier this month, his recruitment was relatively quiet. That changed this week when Murphy picked up an offer from Colorado. Nebraska followed suit on Tuesday evening,...
OMAHA, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to program

Nebraska football was able to pick up a commitment from 2023 cornerback D’Andre Barnes. The program made the announcement official on Signing Day Wednesday. Barnes is from Colorado, and measures in at 6 feet, 175 pounds. He is a member of the class of 2023. Barnes had offers on the table from the likes of Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Nevada, and Wyoming. He visited Nebraska on January 28.
LINCOLN, NE
gotodestinations.com

Wake Up to the Best Breakfast in Lincoln: Our Picks for 2023

Lincoln, Nebraska may be known for its Cornhuskers and prairies, but did you know it also boasts some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest?. From classic diners to trendy cafes, Lincoln’s breakfast scene has something for everyone. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or a hearty breakfast burrito,...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL: LATE SIGNING DAY BONANZA

Our first signing of the day is a tight end from the Lone Star State that I am very excited about!. Ismael Smith Flores, the 6'5" 220 lb. behemoth from Arlington, Texas signed with the Huskers this morning. His father, Leroy Smith, played defensive end at the University of Iowa, and was a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten defensive player of the year in 1991, garnering an unheard-of 18 sacks in one season. His mother attended Iowa as well. THIS KID WAS A DOUBLE LEGACY TO IOWA & WE BEAT OUT THE HAWKEYES FOR HIM. If nothing else, you all should love him for that reason alone! He also is a damn good football player.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this spring?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Ceiling of Omaha ice rink collapses during children's hockey practice

The ceiling of Grover Ice Rink in Omaha collapsed Monday night during a children's hockey practice. Douglas County officials say a water pipe burst just before 6:30 p.m. at the rink on Grover Street near S. 60th Street. A parent says 5-year-old and 6-year-old players with the Omaha Hockey Club...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
UNADILLA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cross country move for barn, underway near Pickrell

BEATRICE – It was not your typical moving day, for Justin and Emily Haxby. No moving from house to house….or packing belongings in the moving truck. Hauling a huge barn from one location to another over two days, takes some advance planning. "We're moving it back home. This is my Grandma Roy's family property. I've worked in this barn, we've thrown thousands and thousands of bales by hand and then taken them all back out by bale elevator. It's just one of those things...I've loved the barn since I was a kid and it's been in the family...so we're gonna move it back home and save it....and use it for hay storage back home."
PICKRELL, NE
klkntv.com

Rappers Lil Wayne, Cordae coming to Omaha in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multi-Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne is coming to Omaha. Lil Wayne will be joined by Cordae for his “Welcome to Tha Carter” tour. The two rappers will be making a stop at Baxter Arena on April 7. Presale tickets are available now, but general...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

Nebraska WBB vs. Michigan St. (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 71-67 win over Michigan State. Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready. Don't expect to place your bets here in the state on the Super Bowl. Nebraka's casinos, like...
NEBRASKA STATE

