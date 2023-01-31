The Westside boys basketball team rebounded from back to back losses with an 86-57 victory over Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday, Jan.31. The Warriors have shot significantly better than the rest of their games from this season, with 48% from the three-point line. Senior Tate Odvody, who had a season-high 23 points, connected on five 3-pointers in the game. Junior Caleb Benning had 16 points and was perfect from beyond the arc with four 3-pointers. The Warriors scored a season high 86 points in the win over the Silver Hawks.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO