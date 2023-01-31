CTO and “Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses” to Help Small Business Owners Grow, Create Jobs, and Gain Access to Capital

Read full article on original website
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES CHICAGO RESILIENCY FUND 2.0 IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM DOMESTIC WORKERS AND UNDOCUMENTED RESIDENTS SEEKING FINANCIAL RELIEF
Second round of the $14.68M fund will provide up to 17,000 eligible domestic workers and undocumented Chicago residents with one-time, $500 relief payments. CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that domestic workers and undocumented residents are now eligible to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which will provide one-time, $500 relief payments to populations that had difficulties accessing and qualifying for federal relief payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City plans to award relief payments to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents.
wgnradio.com
Scammers are entering the cannabis market
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to talk about some data privacy tips and how to reduce your risk of identity theft. He also shares details about scammers in the cannabis market and gift card email scams.
Chicago, ComEd reach energy and equity, franchise agreements in support of local climate action plan
The City of Chicago announces two major agreements with utility ComEd this week, committing them to an energy and equity agreement and a new franchise agreement that supports more equitable clean energy access, workforce development, ... Read More » The post Chicago, ComEd reach energy and equity, franchise agreements in support of local climate action plan appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Final day to apply for purchasing vacant land in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – it's the last day to apply to buy a plot of empty land right here in the City of Chicago.The ChiBlockBuilder program is streamlining the process to buy vacant lots on the South and West Sides.These city-owned properties are now up for sale for people looking to build a home, expand their yard, or even build a park.You can find the lots for sale and apply online at chicago.gov/blockbuilder.
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled people
Have you received some money through this program?. In Chicago, hundreds to thousands of people are homeless and at risk of losing their houses due to a lack of money. It feels bad when you know you can no longer provide housing facilities to your family. Am I right?
breakingtravelnews.com
O’Hare International Airport Unveils Modernized Terminal 5 with 25% Increased Capacity
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) last week to celebrate the grand opening of the new eastern extension of Terminal 5, a major milestone in the $1.3B, four-year investment to expand and modernize the key gateway at O’Hare International Airport. “O’Hare is a significant...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to Americans
Chicago residents will be getting some much-needed financial relief soon. Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot announced that the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 program is now in its second phase. City officials revealed that approximately 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented citizens will be getting the payment. The money is to assist those who did not receive the federal stimulus checks during the pandemic. (source)
Project HOOD receiving $8M donation towards new community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big donation toward the construction of the Project HOOD Community Center is happening Wednesday.The Robert R. McCormick Foundation will donate an $8 million matching gift, and the center will be named for the foundation.Pastor Corey Brooks is seeking to build the $35 million community center at 67th and King Drive in Woodlawn debt free.The donation is the largest single-gift project hood has received so far.
Chicago woman turns sweet hobby into new business venture after laid off during pandemic
Ida Nelson is among 4800 Black-owned businesses in the Chicago area.
Jury awards $99K to CTA electrician who claimed agency did little to address complaints of racial discrimination, harassment
A federal jury has awarded a Black Chicago Transit Authority electrician $99,000, finding the CTA did too little to respond to the man’s claims that he was being harassed at work for reporting alleged racial discrimination by his foreman. The harassment allegedly included the hanging of an alleged noose...
Cook County residents of color are more financially vulnerable, new report finds
In Cook County, residents of color are more likely to struggle paying for their basic needs, according to a new report by the Financial Health Network and The Chicago Community Trust.
Pastor Brooks scores $8 million private donation to combat Chicago crime, encourage economic opportunity
Pastor Corey Brooks’ Project H.O.O.D. received an $8 million donation to help the community organization in its efforts to end violence in the South Side of Chicago.
CITY ANNOUNCES SEVEN TOP VOTE-GETTING NAMES IN CHICAGO’S FIRST ‘YOU NAME A SNOWPLOW’ CONTEST
CHICAGO – Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) today announced the seven highest vote-getting names in the City’s inaugural “You Name A Snowplow” contest. On January 15, the City posted 50 names chosen from an initial pool of nearly 7,000 names submitted by Chicago residents, and residents were able to vote for up to six names through January 31.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
The dogs used for CTA’s $31M K-9 unit contract are basically very expensive decoys
Last August 22, the CTA announced it had inked a $31 million contract with a private security firm to provide up to 50 K-9 teams, consisting of two unarmed guards and a dog, to patrol the ‘L’ system. Ever since then, I’ve been trying to find out exactly what the purpose of the dogs is, and the transit agency has been stonewalling me.
After School Matters Supporting Thousands of Chicago Teens this Spring with Paid Programs
Teens can apply to hundreds of program opportunities and learn skills in painting, singing, coding, civic engagement, finance, and more. For images and video content, click here. CHICAGO—Applications are open for hundreds of world-class programs being offered this spring through After School Matters®. Program opportunities are free and are available...
Pilsen residents say skyrocketing property taxes are forcing people from homes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a lot of anger, but no real solutions, for Pilsen residents who came out in force Wednesday night to vent over property tax increases they call a "nightmare."Frustrated Pilsen homeowners crowded into Benito Juarez Community Academy, 2150 S. Laflin St., for a community meeting where they demanded solutions from Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi.Residents say tax bills are climbing as much as 46 percent – and are forcing longtime Pilsen residents to leave their homes."It is not the responsibility of a senior citizen who lives in an old house next to a condominium to have to pay the same amount of tax or more," one woman said."When will this insanity end?" a man said."I hear the feeling of injustice," Kaegi said as he addressed the crowd. I think just about everyone here – including yours truly… we don't think the system's fair."Kaegi vowed to push harder on tax exemptions, and said he is working with Springfield lawmakers to help blunt the impact of higher assessments.Residents want a cap on tax increases in the neighborhood.
Chicago Public Radio
Paul Vallas gets help in Chicago mayoral bid from ex-officer in Laquan McDonald scandal
Paul Vallas’s campaign for mayor of Chicago in this month’s election received a financial boost from a retired city police officer who was named in the costly civil litigation stemming from the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald. The Vallas For Mayor political fund reported getting a contribution of...
fox32chicago.com
Some Chicago residents could be eligible for $500 relief payments
CHICAGO - Chicago's cash assistance program is coming back. The application period opened Thursday for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This program offers Chicago residents a one-time, $500 relief payment. City officials say these checks will be given to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents. You can...
