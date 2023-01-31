Read full article on original website
Frigid Friday with some snow on the way
Poppy and Phil both saw their shadow this morning, but Michiana is in for a few more days of winter, not six more weeks. A powerful cold front will blast through the area tonight, dropping temperatures into the teens overnight. Some snow showers are possible overnight into Friday, especially in northern Berrien and Cass counties. Most of us will pick up an inch or so through Friday afternoon. Some minor travel impacts are possible for the commute on Friday morning. Otherwise, tomorrow will be cloudy and cold with highs only making it into the middle teens. Wind chills will be near zero until Saturday morning. The weekend will be warmer and sunnier, too. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday and Sunday before we start next week with highs in the lower to middle 40s. While it's still winter, the middle of next week looks mild and rainy.
The results are in: Potawatomi Poppy's 2023 Groundhog Day prediction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- In her first Groundhog Day forecast, Potawatomi Poppy has predicted six more weeks of winter for Michiana. After Poppy's crate door was opened, she crawled underneath a rock tunnel, but she did not move out of the tunnel or venture into any of the snow. She stayed here for several minutes, snacking on some peanuts from her keepers.
DTSB First Fridays: "Fire and Ice" for February
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- "Fire and Ice" is the theme for February's First Friday in downtown South Bend. Events include live ice carvings, fire dancing, a fireworks show, karaoke, and a s'mores station. Visitors are encouraged to warm up at downtown fireplaces located in Chicory Café, South Bend Chocolate Café, W...
Crumbl Cookies comes to South Bend February 10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new Crumbl Cookies is opening on Ireland Road in South Bend. Cookie lovers can start picking up the sweet treat in the newest location on February 10. The new store, located at 1290 E. Ireland Road, will bring 60 jobs to the South Bend area.
Transpo, Interurban Trolley survey deadline extended to February 10
The deadline has been extended for residents to fill out a survey on changes to public transportation in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties. Residents have until February 10 to fill out the CONNECT Transit Plan survey. The CONNECT Transit Plan was released in December by the Michiana Area Council of...
Food pantry in South Bend opens with permanent drive-thru
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Through a partnership between The Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield, a permanent drive-thru was installed at the Community Food Pantry of St. Joseph County. This new development furthers the partnership's mission of focusing on more nutritious meals for families in need.
Third South Bend 2045 Plan Speaker Series event set for February 9
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's next South Bend 2045 Plan Speaker Series event will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the St. Joe County Public Library Community Learning Center. Transportation will be the focus of the event, and the public is invited to participate...
Cars crash, one strikes pole at Grape and Douglas
MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Traffic was backed up in all directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grape and Douglas Friday. According to dispatch, a call came in at 6:49 p.m. stating two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles hitting a pole. According to Mishawaka...
New charter school opening in Elkhart for Fall 2023 enrollment
ELKHART, Ind.- Integrating art with core academic learning for grades K-6, The Premier Arts Academy is a free charter school opening this fall in Elkhart. Interested families can learn more about Premier Arts Academy at the Mishawaka Penn-Harris Public Library Saturday at 11 a.m. Visit the event page on Facebook...
City of South Bend provides update on traffic signals at Hill & Lasalle, Charles Martin & Colfax
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend has an update on when traffic signals will be restored at two intersections in the city. According to the city, signal poles should arrive within the next month and be installed by April. Exact dates are dependent on the city's vendors...
Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
Kroc Center looking for seniors to participate in free Healthy Aging Programs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The older you get, the more important it is to maintain mobility and keep up with physical exercise. The Kroc Center in South Bend is looking to fill 40 spots for its free Healthy Aging Program beginning next month. Registration for the 14-week program opened...
2023 Black History Month events
A number of organizations across Michiana are hosting events for Black History Month in February. This list will be updated throughout the month.
Michigan State Police investigating fire on Ridge Road in Stevensville
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Stevensville Thursday. The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning. At the scene, crews found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. Police on...
Fugitive Friday for February 3, 2023
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Anthony Cravens, Tyren Allen, Kevin Shields and Darius Tate. Anthony Cravens is wanted for violation of a court order for the original charges of burglary and failure to return to lawful detention. Tyren Allen is wanted for failure to appear for the original charges...
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
Elkhart Schools: low response to survey, asking for feedback at in-person meetings
ELKHART, Ind.- Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) is seeking more feedback through multiple in-person meetings beginning Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The feasibility survey put out previously did not yield enough information in terms of responding. ECS is asking those who wish to attend to first register ahead of time through...
Daddy/Daughter dance resumes Valentine's Day tradition in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind.- The City of Goshen's Parks and Recreation Department announced the annual Daddy/Daughter Dance will return to the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on Feb. 9 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $15 per attendee, and pre-registration is required. The event includes a kid-friendly dinner, beverages, music from a professional DJ,...
Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
Nominations open for small business awards in Cass, Van Buren counties
Nominations are now open for the third annual Market Van Buren Awards, celebrating small businesses that strengthen the local economy in Cass and Van Buren counties. Community members can vote for their favorite emerging business until March 1. Two awards are available: one for a business from Cass County and...
