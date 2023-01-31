Read full article on original website
Relative Value Partners Group Cuts Stake in Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
Fintel reports that Relative Value Partners Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of Special Opportunities Fund Inc. (SPE). This represents 15.39% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 11, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 62.67% of the company, an...
Mark Cuban Invests in Bitcoin Over Gold: What Do Other Experts Think Is the Better Bet?
Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has long touted the viability of bitcoin, and despite the cryptocurrency’s volatility, he believes it’s a better investment than gold. “If you have gold you’re dumb,” Cuban said on the “Club Random with Bill Maher” podcast. “It’s not a hedge against anything. Gold is a store of value and so is bitcoin. You don’t own the gold bar, and if everything went to hell in a handbasket and you had a gold bar, you know what would happen? Someone would beat […] you or kill you and take your gold bar. It’s useless.”
Buy Shopify and Block Stock Amid the Tech Rebound for Long-Term Growth?
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the extremely bullish start to 2023 that has sent tech and growth stocks soaring once again. The episode then breaks down two such growth tech stocks, Shopify (SHOP) and Block (SQ), ahead of their earnings results over the next several weeks to see if investors might want to finally buy back into these beaten-down stocks for long-term upside.
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
BlackRock Increases Position in UFP Technologies (UFPT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.45MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years
Got $5,000 to spare for a few five-year, set-it-and-forget-it allocations? Regardless of 2022's trials and tribulations, the next half-decade could belong to the tech sector -- and in particular, one niche segment that has been in the headlines a lot lately: artificial intelligence (AI). It's practically a guarantee that you...
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Stammtisch Investments Cuts Stake in TeraWulf (WULF)
Fintel reports that Stammtisch Investments has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 40.71MM shares of TeraWulf Inc (WULF). This represents 27.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 16, 2022 they reported 76.79MM shares and 36.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
Invesco Increases Position in PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE). This represents 14.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 0.86MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
MED Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $6.56), with the stock changing hands as low as $108.26 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Federated Hermes Increases Position in Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)
Fintel reports that Federated Hermes has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.24MM shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT). This represents 16.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.69MM shares and 14.02% of the company, an increase in shares...
Praesidium Investment Management Company Cuts Stake in Masonite International (DOOR)
Fintel reports that Praesidium Investment Management Company has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.11MM shares of Masonite International Corp (DOOR). This represents 4.98% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 5, 2022 they reported 1.52MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease...
Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Privia Health Group (PRVA) with Buy Recommendation
On February 3, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Privia Health Group with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Privia Health Group is $39.85. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.87% from its latest reported closing price of $27.70.
Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)
Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in...
BlackRock Increases Position in Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.12MM shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.79MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Rite Aid (RAD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.66MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Top Research Reports for Walmart, Alibaba & Salesforce
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
BlackRock Updates Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.92MM shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 14.79MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of...
India's Adani shares nosedive on worries about Hindenburg fallout
NEW DELHI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Adani Group extended declines on Friday to take their market losses to $115 billion amid growing concern about any systemic impact from disarray triggered by a U.S. short-seller report critical of the group's finances. Spooked investors have dumped stocks of seven...
LightShed Partners Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (META) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, LightShed Partners initiated coverage of Meta Platforms with a Buy recommendation. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $156.99. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $148.97.
