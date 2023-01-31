ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Longhorns take first at Southwestern Invitational, freshman Jacob Sosa makes history

Freshman Jacob Sosa made Texas men’s golf history this week at the Southwestern Invitational at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, California. The Westlake graduate shot a school-record 11-under-par 61 on the first day of the competition as the No. 18-ranked Longhorns cruised to their first overall team title of the season.
UT must better support out-of-state students

As a California student, I noticed that my transition to the Forty Acres differed from in-state students. While UT has made an effort to support out-of-state students through Longhorn Welcome events and various transition initiatives, it’s clear that the University still has room to grow. Out-of-state students at UT deserve more support in their college transition.
Life Seeker Needs Roommate

Independent, disabled lady seeks long-term roommate. From Plano, need help finding good Austin spot. Please advise. Must have heart, hope, encouragement, friendship, joy and a car. Must be employed, mature, easy-going, non-judgmental, trustworthy, drug-free and mentally stable. 21 to 49, any gender and no couples. No felonies, no anger, no meanness and no abuse.
