Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Related
thedailytexan.com
No. 24 Texas women’s basketball records fourth-straight win, beats West Virginia 69-56
While classes in Austin were canceled because of icy conditions, No. 24 Texas women’s basketball traveled to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers Wednesday night. Texas moved back into the rankings after a three game win streak, which extended to four with a 69-56 win over West Virginia.
thedailytexan.com
Longhorns take first at Southwestern Invitational, freshman Jacob Sosa makes history
Freshman Jacob Sosa made Texas men’s golf history this week at the Southwestern Invitational at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, California. The Westlake graduate shot a school-record 11-under-par 61 on the first day of the competition as the No. 18-ranked Longhorns cruised to their first overall team title of the season.
thedailytexan.com
UT must better support out-of-state students
As a California student, I noticed that my transition to the Forty Acres differed from in-state students. While UT has made an effort to support out-of-state students through Longhorn Welcome events and various transition initiatives, it’s clear that the University still has room to grow. Out-of-state students at UT deserve more support in their college transition.
thedailytexan.com
Finish the 5: UT students work with local organization to advocate for abolition of last Texas youth prisons
Content warning: This story mentions suicide. The Austin Liberation Youth Movement, a student-led organization that includes UT students, is advocating for the closure of the last five youth prisons in Texas through their Finish the 5 campaign. “We need a new system of accountability,” said Krupali Kumar, co-founder of the...
thedailytexan.com
Proposed bill would allow Texans to break leases following loss of utilities caused by extreme weather
A proposed bill in the current Texas legislative session would allow tenants to break their leases following a loss of essential utilities caused by weather events — similar to the outages during the February 2021 winter storm and this past week’s ice storm. “Anyone who pays to rent...
thedailytexan.com
Life Seeker Needs Roommate
Independent, disabled lady seeks long-term roommate. From Plano, need help finding good Austin spot. Please advise. Must have heart, hope, encouragement, friendship, joy and a car. Must be employed, mature, easy-going, non-judgmental, trustworthy, drug-free and mentally stable. 21 to 49, any gender and no couples. No felonies, no anger, no meanness and no abuse.
thedailytexan.com
New UT computer models reveal Greenland glaciers might be melting faster than anticipated
New computer models from UT researchers revealed Greenland’s vertical glacier fronts might be melting at faster rates than previously estimated. A vertical glacier front is a large cliff-like structure that meets the ocean at a sharp angle, in contrast to horizontal glacier fronts which lay in flat ice sheets on top of the water.
Comments / 0