North Carolina State

kiss951.com

North Carolina Home to 2 of the Best Stops for Carolina to Ohio Road Trip

Are you going on a road trip anytime soon? If so, then you might be interested in some must-see destinations along the way. One of the most popular road trips for the Carolinas is from here to Ohio. I have always had one question, why? But it seems to be people from the Ohio area who do indeed enjoy the Carolinas. Whether it is moving or visiting family, that drive is pretty frequent for tons of people. Besides that though, there are many states in between that drive that you can also take.
OHIO STATE
kiss951.com

South Carolina Has One of the Best Cheap Summer Vacation Destinations

I know, we’re all cold and thinking about the warmer weather. Trust me, I have never wanted summer to come here as much as I have this year. For some reason this year the cold weather is really getting to me. All I can think about is how fun it would be to be in shorts, a tank top, or even a bathing suit laid up by my pool. Yes, I can see the vision!
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

What’s happening in North Carolina this February? Musical icons, a ‘drag’ queen and sports indoors and out

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you want to sing a love song to celebrate Valentine’s Day, there are several familiar musical stars dotting the entertainment venues across North Carolina during February. There’s also a huge Broadway Series show stopping at two places. And then of course there are plenty of sports, from regularly scheduled college […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
sandhillssentinel.com

‘Moonshine and Motorsports Trail’ unveiled at Rockingham Speedway

Gov. Roy Cooper announced today that the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCCR) has developed a “Moonshine and Motorsports Trail” to highlight the state’s unique history and culture and to instill a sense of pride and ownership of the lasting legacy in distilling and motorsports.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”

Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina’s Most Famous Groundhog Won’t Be Replaced

Queen Charlotte, Discovery Place Nature’s weather-predicting groundhog who passed away last year, won’t be replaced. That’s right — North Carolina’s most famous groundhog won’t be replaced. Queen Charlotte served as weather predictor and ambassador for the museum for eight years. She died August 16...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
hendersonville.com

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers

Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

