ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Silicon Valley Workers Are Using This App to Share Their Layoff Speculations and Woes in Secret

By Amanda Breen
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3uSS_0kXSAIIo00

There's an increasingly popular professional networking site on the scene — and it's not LinkedIn .

Silicon Valley employees have signed up for Blind, an anonymous community app for the workplace, by the thousands amid recent layoffs , using the service to speculate about job cuts and offer words of comfort, CNN reported.

Related: Tech CEO Apologizes After 'Tone Deaf' Layoff Email Quoting MLK Jr.

Roughly 6,000 Microsoft employees signed up for the app in the week before the company publicly announced it would slash 10,000 jobs, and Meta and Google each have tens of thousands of verified workers on the app, per internal data shared with the outlet by Blind.

As of April 2022, Blind, which launched in the U.S. in 2014, already had more than 5 million verified employees discussing their employers and policies, according to CNBC . Paul Wolfe, former CHRO of Indeed, told the outlet Blind was "more conversational" than Indeed or Glassdoor — which can result in more "bashing of companies."

"We just all realized that there's a need for communication that is kind of independent of company control," Kyum Kim, Blind's co-founder and chief business officer, told CNN. "Because when employees talk to each other in a work setting, they can't be honest – and they have to always kind of be self conscious about what the boss is going to think, or what other people are going to think."

Related: Layoffs Affecting 1,600 Tech Workers A Day on Average In 2023

A recent post on the app from someone claiming to be a current Amazon employee delves into the lessons learned when they were laid off from Uber at the onset of the pandemic — and how they overcame feelings of failure. It has nearly 100,000 views.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks Poised for Bull Runs

Following a disappointing 2022, the stock market has gained significantly in the first month of the new year, generating fresh optimism. Moreover, consumer sentiment has been improving. Therefore, quality stocks...
Entrepreneur

2 Sorry Stocks to Sell in February

Although moderating inflation has raised investor confidence, the Fed has signaled its intention of further rate hikes. Moreover, with recessionary fears looming, the stock market could be volatile for a...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

86K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy