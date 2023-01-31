ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WFAA

Shaq has fun with Houston police during traffic stop

HOUSTON — A Houston cop is getting his 15 minutes of fame after he pulled over a basketball legend. “I’m Officer Miles with Houston PD, I just pulled over Shaquille O’Neal for speeding down here in Texas. You’re watching the NBA on TNT.”. The Hall-of-Famer had...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers

HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Beer-Fueled Progressive Dinner and Truffle Masters Pre-Game

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. DR Delicacy is slated to host its highly anticipated Truffle Masters event once again this year (March 6); but first, the luxury foods purveyor is partnering with Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, to host a truffle tasting pre-party on Friday, February 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Six Houston chefs—including Michelle Wallace of b’tween Sandwich Co., Phat Eatery's Alex Au-Yeung, David Skinner of Eculent and more—will take over the upstairs of Central Market to offer truffle-kissed bites alongside wine, champagne, and music from the Houston Symphony. Tickets (limited to 150 guests) are $70.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Houston Concert Watch 2/1: Margo Price, Incubus and More

It has been said (by Oscar Wilde, according to many sources) that a cynic knows the price of everything and the value of nothing. In terms of putting a price on things, a recent survey conducted by Assurance IQ asked Americans how much money they would pay to avoid a variety of health conditions forever.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Houston cantina has the best chips & queso in Texas & among best in the country: Food Network says

DALLAS (KDAF) – An outing with your friends or even if you’re flying solo at a Mexican restaurant getting a basket of chips with some salsa or queso is an absolute must. Sunday, January 29 was National Corn Chip Day and it’s always a good time when chips are paired up with a dip of any kind. “It is crispy, crunchy, and made out of cornmeal. The chips are extremely spiced with salt flavor and packed in the bag for longer life. Corn chips can either be eaten alone or with different dips at any time. They’re tasty, they’re yummy, they’re crunchy and they’re called corn chips,” National Today said.
HOUSTON, TX
aarp.org

Before the Highway: Houston, Texas

Few American cities are as emblematic of the intertwined promise and peril of roadway construction as Houston, Texas. The city and Harris County have more than 1,200 miles of highway, including I-45 and the 610 Loop, both of which came about after the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. As a result of being cut off from the main streets and businesses of the city, historical neighborhoods of color — including Independence Heights, the first incorporated community of Black Texans — became isolated, endured stunted economic growth and saw a decrease in family wealth.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

It's not just you: The Katy Freeway is scientifically awful

The Katy Freeway consistently strikes fear in the hearts of Houston's commuters. You'd think that because it's so wide, there wouldn't be as much congestion as other, less huge highways. But alas, that is not the case. A video from Vox uses the Katy Freeway to explain how adding lanes...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas

The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Very cold conditions in Houston, with ice just to our west and north

Good morning. Houston’s chilly and gray weather will continue for several more days. For the most part the cold and wet conditions will be mostly a nuisance, but we do have some concerns about the potential for icing in far north and west parts of the Houston metro area. Some sunshine will finally return to the region on Friday, with mostly clear skies prevailing through the weekend. Soak it up!
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Crawfish Season Has Arrived. Here's Where to Get Crackin'!

FORGET MARCH MADNESS — mudbug madness has arrived. Fans think the little critters taste like baby lobsters, so they can’t gobble up enough. Here’s where to hit for the most badass boils in town. BB's Tex-Orleans. With a designated crawfish menu, BB’s lets you build a tray...
HOUSTON, TX

