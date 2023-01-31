Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Houston Press
Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Beer-Fueled Progressive Dinner and Truffle Masters Pre-Game
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. DR Delicacy is slated to host its highly anticipated Truffle Masters event once again this year (March 6); but first, the luxury foods purveyor is partnering with Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, to host a truffle tasting pre-party on Friday, February 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Six Houston chefs—including Michelle Wallace of b’tween Sandwich Co., Phat Eatery's Alex Au-Yeung, David Skinner of Eculent and more—will take over the upstairs of Central Market to offer truffle-kissed bites alongside wine, champagne, and music from the Houston Symphony. Tickets (limited to 150 guests) are $70.
Houston Press
Where to Dine Out in Houston This Valentine’s Day 2023
From sumptuous weekend long affairs to bubbly and chocolate fueled menus on the day of, these Houston restaurants are bringing the romance this Valentine’s Day. Featuring al fresco patios and a romantic vibe, Backstreet will offer its Valentine’s menu addition to its regular menu on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, and as a set menu on Valentine’s Night. Enjoy four courses featuring dishes from roasted oysters and scallop crudo to confit duck and white chocolate heart for $85 per person (optional beverage pairing is $37 additional).
Houston Press
Blast Off With Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country
Since forming in 2018 Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country have been steadily growing their fanbase by continuing to create sounds that push them further into outer space. “There is no lineup stuff that changes,” says Capps. “Everyone’s personality is really strong and there's no replacing anyone in that band.”
Houston Press
Best Bets: Every Brilliant Thing, ReelAbilities, and a Stevie Wonder Ballet
It’s Groundhog Day and whether we’re in for six more weeks of winter or not, don’t let it stop you from venturing out into the city to partake in its many arts offerings. This week, we’ve got the future of opera on display, a weekend of films relating the experiences of African American women, and a festival all about disability awareness. Keep reading for the full list of our best bets.
Houston Press
Exclusive: Christian Kidd Shares Music from The Hates' New Album
Christian Kidd has the quintessential Houston story. That makes Kidd — the heart of The Hates — the quintessential Houston musician. When he began his career in 1978, choosing the relatively upstart punk genre to express his notions on the world and the city he’s now so identified with, he was taking a huge risk. That risk was rewarded with a long career, bolstered by fans which he’s still adding to this day. He’s a survivor of the music industry and some well-documented health challenges.
Houston Press
Come One, Come All To The 16th Annual Houston Film Critics Society Awards
The 16th Annual Houston Film Critics Society Awards are just around the corner, and you can help them celebrate being old enough to drive by joining the HFCS at MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theatre Center-Houston), located at 3400 Main, on Saturday, February 18. If you recall, the event features nominations...
Houston Press
Houston Concert Watch 2/1: Margo Price, Incubus and More
It has been said (by Oscar Wilde, according to many sources) that a cynic knows the price of everything and the value of nothing. In terms of putting a price on things, a recent survey conducted by Assurance IQ asked Americans how much money they would pay to avoid a variety of health conditions forever.
Houston Press
University of Houston to Host TCU in First Big XII Game on September 16
For the last decade and change, the University of Houston has lived its conference life in the American Athletic Conference, a virtual hodge podge of orphaned former big conference schools and intriguing mid major types scattered across various collegiate outposts on either side of the Mississippi River, above and below the Mason-Dixon Line.
