WFLA

Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America

Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Best Restaurants In Tampa For Special Occasions

Do you like to go out for special occasions? Whether it be birthdays, anniversaries, or just looking for a new dining experience, going out in Tampa leaves you with a lot of options. This list has all of the best restaurants in Tampa to visit for any special occasions. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

The 25 Black-owned restaurants in Tampa Bay everyone should know about

There's plenty of praise to pass around when it comes to Tampa Bay's restaurants. But any examination of our local dining scene isn't complete without recognizing our rich history and tradition of Black-owned bars and restaurants in the region. Since February is Black History month, here are some incredible spots you should check out.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Dunedin news briefs

DUNEDIN — City officials expect to have a grand opening for their new 39,000-square-foot City Hall in March. "We are moving along very well. We are packing our boxes and taking pictures off the walls," said City Manager Jennifer Bramley at a City Commission meeting on Jan. 24. Bramley...
DUNEDIN, FL
SheKnows

This Serene Oceanside Oasis Kirstie Alley & Lisa Marie Presley Called Home Is On the Market For $6 Million — See Inside

Once home to both Lisa Marie Presley and Kirstie Alley, this Clearwater, Florida oceanside estate has hit the market for just under $6,000,000. On the heels of both Alley’s passing in December 2022 and Presley’s death in January 2023, the 1990s contemporary home is available for a new owner to enjoy. The three-floor oasis boasts 7,800 square feet with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a recently-remodeled two-bed, one-bath apartment atop the compound’s 6-car garage, and a duplex with two one-bed, one-bath units.
CLEARWATER, FL
Grant Piper News

Pasco County Festivals February 2023

Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 16-20 in Lakewood Ranch

A home in Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. David and Stephanie Amos, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8353 Lindrick Lane to Christopher John Hickman and Donna Lynn Hickman, of Bradenton, for $3,075,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,860 square feet of living area.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Embracing Our Differences Was Vandalized Last Night

The Embracing Our Differences exhibit at downtown Sarasota's Bayfront Park—which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary season—was the victim of vandalism late last night, according to the organization's executive director, Sarah Wertheimer. Specifically, a piece called Women of the Bluest Eye by Tampa artist Donna M. Richardson, was...
