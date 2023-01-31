Read full article on original website
Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
Beach Beacon
Countryside Mall's Bacon Street Diner: Alternative to chain dining
CLEARWATER — The last place you might expect to find a diner is in a busy shopping mall. But the owners of the Bacon Street Diner say that is exactly why they chose their location inside Countryside Mall in Clearwater. Adam and Danielle Imburgia opened the restaurant in May...
Executive Chef Brian Lampe stepping down from Seminole Heights' Rooster & The Till
And the restaurant is seeking his replacement.
New Bar to Offer Champagne and Cocktails in Wesley Chapel
Blush Champagne & Cocktail Bar will open this spring
Chef Melissa 'Melly' Gardner previews Coasis, her new Seminole Heights bar and restaurant
It's opening out of the former London Heights British Pub space later this month.
995qyk.com
Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America
Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
businessobserverfl.com
Noted entrepreneur replaces former Roy’s in Sarasota with French cuisine
The former Roy’s Restaurant location in Sarasota, a once-popular Hawaiian fusion eatery from noted chef Roy Yamaguchi, is getting a new life — this time under a French banner. The new brand at the spot, 2001 Siesta Dr., across the street from the Crossings at Siesta Key mall...
727area.com
All You Can Eat Restaurants in St. Petersburg and Clearwater | Best Buffets in St. Pete
Are you looking for the best buffets with a variety of food choices? You must try some top all-you-can-eat restaurants in St. Petersburg & Clearwater, FL city. Buffets offer some diverse food options that taste lip-smacking and flavorful. It's a fun way to dine out with your friends and family, especially for a quick meet-up.
995qyk.com
Best Restaurants In Tampa For Special Occasions
Do you like to go out for special occasions? Whether it be birthdays, anniversaries, or just looking for a new dining experience, going out in Tampa leaves you with a lot of options. This list has all of the best restaurants in Tampa to visit for any special occasions. There’s...
Lakewood Ranch ice cream distributor sees growing demand
The company is a distributor that started in 2015. They're often featured in local ice cream shops across the Southeast and even the Caribbean.
cltampa.com
The 25 Black-owned restaurants in Tampa Bay everyone should know about
There's plenty of praise to pass around when it comes to Tampa Bay's restaurants. But any examination of our local dining scene isn't complete without recognizing our rich history and tradition of Black-owned bars and restaurants in the region. Since February is Black History month, here are some incredible spots you should check out.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Dunedin news briefs
DUNEDIN — City officials expect to have a grand opening for their new 39,000-square-foot City Hall in March. "We are moving along very well. We are packing our boxes and taking pictures off the walls," said City Manager Jennifer Bramley at a City Commission meeting on Jan. 24. Bramley...
SheKnows
This Serene Oceanside Oasis Kirstie Alley & Lisa Marie Presley Called Home Is On the Market For $6 Million — See Inside
Once home to both Lisa Marie Presley and Kirstie Alley, this Clearwater, Florida oceanside estate has hit the market for just under $6,000,000. On the heels of both Alley’s passing in December 2022 and Presley’s death in January 2023, the 1990s contemporary home is available for a new owner to enjoy. The three-floor oasis boasts 7,800 square feet with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a recently-remodeled two-bed, one-bath apartment atop the compound’s 6-car garage, and a duplex with two one-bed, one-bath units.
Facebook puppy scheme leaves Port Richey neighborhood on edge
David Cruz says about a dozen have come to home to buy puppies. He says an alleged hacker is sending them there.
Seminole man stole 45 liquor bottles worth $1.2K from Winn-Dixie, deputies say
A man from Seminole was accused of stealing 45 bottles of liquor from Winn-Dixie totaling worth over $1,000.
Pasco County Festivals February 2023
Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 16-20 in Lakewood Ranch
A home in Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. David and Stephanie Amos, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8353 Lindrick Lane to Christopher John Hickman and Donna Lynn Hickman, of Bradenton, for $3,075,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,860 square feet of living area.
sarasotamagazine.com
Embracing Our Differences Was Vandalized Last Night
The Embracing Our Differences exhibit at downtown Sarasota's Bayfront Park—which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary season—was the victim of vandalism late last night, according to the organization's executive director, Sarah Wertheimer. Specifically, a piece called Women of the Bluest Eye by Tampa artist Donna M. Richardson, was...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
