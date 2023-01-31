Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Lake Michigan and Lake Superior lacking ice this winter
Even after a recent blast of arctic air across the Upper Midwest, ice cover on the two Great Lakes bordering Wisconsin remains well below average. Ice cover on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior is below average. Typically, ice cover on Lake Michigan usually peaks in mid-February. Lake Superior usually...
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
When is Spring in Minnesota? The Answer Summed Up in One Funny Meme
With the cold spell we've had the last few days, with wind chills around 30 below at times, you've probably asked yourself. When is spring? Actually if you're like me, you've probably asked many times over, when is summer? But one season at a time, right?. Technically, spring is to...
It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year
Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather
I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
Traffic warning issued for downtown St. Paul Saturday
ST PAUL, Minn. — Nothing can screw up best-laid plans like getting caught in a major traffic jam. If you're venturing into downtown St. Paul Saturday, especially to attend an event at Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul RiverCentre, Roy Wilkins Auditorium or somewhere nearby, driving or parking could be a major headache.
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
Airline Offering All-You-Can Fly Pass For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
You can Go Wild this summer and fly on unlimited flights for only $399 per person. Here is how to make it happen. If you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota it's easy to plan some cheap getaways. Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! Pass to fly unlimited flights...
Wet and Chilly Spring Forecasted for South Dakota
The Farmer's Almanac may have dampened our spirits if we're looking for a nice warm spring to end this seemingly endless cold winter. The 205-year-old publication is predicting - in their words - a "soggy, shivery spring ahead" for the upper Midwest. "According to our long-range outlook, temperatures will be...
The Most Filmed Location in South Dakota
South Dakota's wide open plains and unique features make it a picturesque and sometimes cinematic state. Dances With Wolves and Nomadland are a few films that showcased the Rushmore State. But what is the most-filmed location in South Dakota? Wall Drug? No. Badlands National Park? Nope. It's got to be...
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion tracked down by first-time hunters in Phalen Regional Park
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2023 Saint Paul Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion was found Tuesday by a first-time hunter.The medallion was unearthed in Phalen Regional Park on the hunt's 10th day by Ken Soles and his partner, Tony Honkomp. Its location? An empty can of Sun Luck Stir-Fry Baby Corn. "I could see the snowman and the magnifying glass [on the medallion] when I started opening up the can, and got to that point and I just looked at Tony and said, 'I found it.' What a rush," Soles said.His big find scored him a $10,000 prize.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America
When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
The Clearest Lake in Michigan
According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
Why Minnesota Houses Crack and Pop All Night
The bitter cold weather that we experience here in Minnesota each winter can create some major headaches like busted pipes or broken furnaces. Temps have dropped below zero several times this week and my house has been making some really strange sounds. Does your house make weird noises throughout the winter months?
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
KELOLAND TV
Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0