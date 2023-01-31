ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Lake Michigan and Lake Superior lacking ice this winter

Even after a recent blast of arctic air across the Upper Midwest, ice cover on the two Great Lakes bordering Wisconsin remains well below average. Ice cover on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior is below average. Typically, ice cover on Lake Michigan usually peaks in mid-February. Lake Superior usually...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year

Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather

I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Traffic warning issued for downtown St. Paul Saturday

ST PAUL, Minn. — Nothing can screw up best-laid plans like getting caught in a major traffic jam. If you're venturing into downtown St. Paul Saturday, especially to attend an event at Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul RiverCentre, Roy Wilkins Auditorium or somewhere nearby, driving or parking could be a major headache.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
97.3 KKRC

Wet and Chilly Spring Forecasted for South Dakota

The Farmer's Almanac may have dampened our spirits if we're looking for a nice warm spring to end this seemingly endless cold winter. The 205-year-old publication is predicting - in their words - a "soggy, shivery spring ahead" for the upper Midwest. "According to our long-range outlook, temperatures will be...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

The Most Filmed Location in South Dakota

South Dakota's wide open plains and unique features make it a picturesque and sometimes cinematic state. Dances With Wolves and Nomadland are a few films that showcased the Rushmore State. But what is the most-filmed location in South Dakota? Wall Drug? No. Badlands National Park? Nope. It's got to be...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion tracked down by first-time hunters in Phalen Regional Park

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2023 Saint Paul Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion was found Tuesday by a first-time hunter.The medallion was unearthed in Phalen Regional Park on the hunt's 10th day by Ken Soles and his partner, Tony Honkomp. Its location? An empty can of Sun Luck Stir-Fry Baby Corn.  "I could see the snowman and the magnifying glass [on the medallion] when I started opening up the can, and got to that point and I just looked at Tony and said, 'I found it.' What a rush," Soles said.His big find scored him a $10,000 prize.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America

When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.1

The Clearest Lake in Michigan

According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
Sasquatch 107.7

Why Minnesota Houses Crack and Pop All Night

The bitter cold weather that we experience here in Minnesota each winter can create some major headaches like busted pipes or broken furnaces. Temps have dropped below zero several times this week and my house has been making some really strange sounds. Does your house make weird noises throughout the winter months?
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy