CoinDesk

How Flare Network Is Driving the Development of Real-World Applications through Its EVM Layer-1 Oracle Network and Smart Contract Platform

Layer-2 networks and scaling solutions have been getting a lot of attention from crypto enthusiasts and analysts of late, but what about the much-needed innovation in decentralized application (dapp) functionality?. The total size of the application-based industry is approaching $500 billion in market capitalization (with DeFi comprising a $48 billion...
CoinDesk

A Primer on the Debate Around Ordinal Inscriptions, aka Bitcoin NFTs

For the last week, the Bitcoin community has been locked in fierce debate around Ordinal Inscriptions, a type of Bitcoin-native NFT that allows people to associate data like JPEGs with individual sats. Some find it an interesting, novel experiment. Others – including at least one core dev – think they should be censored as an illegitimate usage of the Bitcoin blockchain. NLW breaks down the debate(s).
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

AI Company Co-Founder Addresses Ethics of Tom Cruise 'Deepfake' Videos

It started as an art project, then the Tom Cruise "deepfake" videos went viral on TikTok. Now a co-founder of an artificial intelligence (AI) software company, created after the viral videos aired, wants people to be more aware of the technology and how they can protect their digital identities.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Cool Cats Claws at Mainstream Strategy, Rebrands to Expand Audience Beyond Web3

Popularnon-fungible token (NFT) collection Cool Cats is undergoing a rebrand with the effort of expanding the collection's reach beyond Web3 and into mainstream audiences. In a town hall meeting with community members Wednesday,...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Why Crypto Is Not an 'Industry'

New concepts are complicated enough to talk about without having to struggle with vocabulary. It's not so much the need to occasionally use arcane terms; it's also that long-established words can be inadequate and better ones are not yet in circulation. One painful example is a word I need to use several times a day, knowing it is inaccurate.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Decentralized Exchange Dexalot Starts a Hybrid DeFi Subnet

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) Dexalot has launched on layer 1 protocol Avalanche as a subnet, attempting to combine the user experience of centralized exchanges (CEX) along with the transparency and decentralization of a DEX.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Is the Narrative Around ESG and Bitcoin Mining Shifting?

Bitcoiners are no stranger to environmental FUD. NLW argues, however, that there are more and more examples of mainstream media telling the story of bitcoin mining's potential for positive environmental impact. What's more, some of that thinking is finding the way into state government actions.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Back to Basics After ‘Token Casinos’ Wreaked Havoc, With Neha Narula

What is the underpinning structure of money worldwide? Do we still need public money as we move into a more digital world?. On this episode of "Money Reimagined," Michael Casey, solo in Davos, Switzerland,...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

EBay Hiring Multiple Web3 Roles Following NFT Marketplace Acquisition

Leading e-commerce site eBay is hiring several Web3 roles focusing on KnownOrigin, thenon-fungible token marketplace the company acquired in June. Among the roles listed are Crypto Counsel, Head of Community, a marketing executive and others.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Options Automated Market Maker Lyra Deploys to Arbitrum Network

Lyra, an automated market maker for crypto traders to buy and selloptions, is now a multichain protocol after successfully launching its Newport upgrade earlier this week. Initially only running on Ethereum layer 2 chain...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Binance Re-Enters South Korea by Buying Majority Stake in Crypto Exchange GOPAX

Binance has acquired a majority stakein South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX, re-entering the country's crypto market having withdrawn from it two years ago. The world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume closed its affiliate...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Luxor Starts First-of-Its-Kind Bitcoin Mining Rig Marketplace for Large-Scale Orders

Bitcoin mining services firm Luxor Technologies is starting the industry's first unified marketplace for new mining machines so that buyers and sellers can directly connect through a request-for-quote system (RFQ). The crypto mining market is flooded with stock offloaded by struggling companies.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

What Is the Ethereum Blockchain’s Shanghai Hard Fork, and Why Does It Matter?

In March, Ethereum will undergo its first big upgrade – also known as a "hard fork" – since its shift to aproof-of-stake system in September. Once Ethereum's upcoming "Shanghai" upgrade completes, 16 million staked ether (ETH) will finally become withdrawable by the validators that help operate the network.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Craig Wright's UK Case Against 16 Bitcoin Developers to Go to Full Trial

The U.K. Court of Appeal ruled that a claim by Craig Wright's Tulip Trading against 16 Bitcoin developers should go to trial in London. The claim was originally dismissed in March 2022. The claim...
TEXAS STATE

