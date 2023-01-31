Read full article on original website
How Bitget Prevailed in Crypto Winter, Earning Market Share and Trust from Millions
2022 was one of the roughest years in the crypto industry, which saw the collapse of Terra LUNA, Celsius, and FTX, consequently wiping out over $2 trillion from the crypto market. However, Bitget crypto exchange saw outstanding growth and achievement despite the bear market. Bitget grew in all aspects; the...
Solana DeFi lender Everlend Finance shuts down its app citing liquidity crunch
Everlend Finance has shut down its lending app and advised users to withdraw their funds. The Solana DeFi lender blamed the current liquidity crunch in the market as the reason for its decision. Solana-based DeFi lending protocol Everlend Finance has shut down its app platform, despite having sufficient runway to...
Coinbase off to a strong start to 2023 with increased trading volume: Cowen
Total trading volume in January of $55 billion is a 58% increase over the previous month. Daily volume is averaging $1.8 billion, the highest since August, which had daily volume at $1.9 billion. Coinbase is off to a "strong start" in 2023 with a rebound in trading volume, Cowen analysts...
Here's how game theory can help traders understand crypto
Episode 5 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Jordi Alexander, Founder & CIO of Selini Capital. Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher. or wherever you listen to podcasts. Email feedback and revision requests can...
Crypto market continues to rise, while Silvergate shares seesaw after probe report
Bitcoin jumped mid-day to $24,100, only to fall back down to $23,500 around 5:20 p.m EST. Silvergate dived 21% in post-market trading after a report that the company was facing a fraud probe. It had risen as much as 38% in normal trading hours after fund manager State Street disclosed a 9.3% stake in the crypto friendly bank.
Scytale backs decentralized storage solution Sumi Network's $3 million raise
Web3 infrastructure provider Sumi Network has raised $3 million at a $30 million valuation. The round is led by Scytale and includes investors such as Fuse, D1 Ventures and DFG. Web3 infrastructure provider Sumi Network has raised $3 million to build out its decentralized communication and storage solutions. The seed...
Ethereum restaking protocol EigenLayer is raising $50 million
EigenLayer, an Ethereum restaking protocol, is raising $50 million in Series A funding, sources tell The Block. The round looks set to give the startup a $250 million post-money equity valuation and a $500 million token valuation. EigenLayer, an Ethereum restaking protocol that is yet to launch, is raising $50...
The UK finally reveals plan to regulate crypto trading and lending
A new consultation from the Treasury lays out guidelines for regulating crypto activities like investing and trading. The UK’s crypto industry generally welcomes the move and is getting ready to engage with lawmakers. The UK government introduced a new crypto regulatory framework via a consultation paper published by the...
New SEC filing amends Magic Eden's Euclid Labs $27 million raise to $16.9 million
A new filing to the SEC amends the amount Euclid Labs, parent of Magic Eden, received in prior offerings. The firm formerly noted that it received $27 million in offerings, but the new filing amends that amount to $16.9 million. A new Securities and Exchange Commission filing said that Euclid...
CFTC 'well-positioned' to fill regulatory gap in crypto: Behnam
CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam said in prepared remarks that the agency can fill a regulatory crypto gap if Congress decides to give it more power. The agency’s staff is also working towards “another strong year of precedent setting cases,” in digital assets, Behnam said. Turmoil in the...
Protocol Labs trims 21% of staff in latest round of crypto job cuts
Crypto and tech companies have been trimming their workforce and cutting costs across the board in an effort to survive tough times. Protocol Labs is the latest digital asset company to lay off staff, cutting 21% of its workforce to lower costs amid a challenging environment. "As you know, this...
January NFT data wrap: ETH volumes rise nearly 50% as BAYC leads blue-chip brand expansion
NFT trading volumes rose in January, painting a more optimistic picture as the year kicks off. Yuga Labs’s Sewer Pass and Doodles next iteration seem to have given blue chip collections a ticket to higher prices. The year kicked off with NFT trading volumes giving digital-asset enthusiasts a reason...
Market trades flat ahead of Fed's interest rate decision
Bitcoin was trading around $23,100, down about 0.1%. Ether also dropped slightly, falling 0.1% to $1,580. Altcoins traded flat across the board, while Solana down 2.8%. Crypto stocks traded flat, with Silvergate trading up 1.26% and Block down 0.6%. Crypto prices remained mostly flat after the market opened on Wednesday,...
Bitcoin mining firm Marathon Digital sold 1,500 BTC in January
Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital reported that it sold 1,500 BTC last month. “With bitcoin production increasing and becoming more consistent, we made the strategic decision to sell some of our bitcoin, as previously planned, to cover some of our operating expenses and for general corporate purposes,” CEO Fred Thiel said in a statement.
Crypto trading played role in Amazon Web Services slowing growth in Q4
Amazon released its fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday and beat analyst expectations on sales. Crypto played a role in Amazon Web Services (AWS) slowdown in growth, which declined compared with the prior quarter. Amazon beat analyst expectations on Thursday when it announced its fourth-quarter results for 2022, reporting a 9%...
Bitcoin mining report: Feb. 3
Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly lower on Friday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly lower on Friday, with two gaining and the other 17 declining. Bitcoin fell 2% to $23,357 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The...
Metis aims to simplify crypto adoption with Banxa integration
Metis has integrated with fiat-to-crypto gateway Banxa, reducing the complexity of onboarding to the Ethereum Layer 2. The move aims to make cryptocurrency more user-friendly and accessible for the next wave of adopters. Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution Metis has integrated with crypto payment gateway Banxa, enabling Metis users to...
MakerDAO revenue fell 42% in 2022 amid shrinking crypto lending market
MakerDAO’s earnings and revenue fell sharply in 2022 from the previous year. Real-world assets grew to become a major part of MakerDAO’s earnings as 2022 ended. MakerDAO, which builds the platform that issues the DAI stablecoin, saw a marked decline in 2022 revenue, as the DeFi protocol launched a significant pivot from crypto-native lending to the real-world asset market, according to a financial report issued by Steakhouse Financial.
MicroStrategy sees fourth quarter loss after it writes down value of bitcoin holdings
MicroStrategy reported a net loss of $249.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $90 million in the same period of the prior year. The company said the net loss had been affected by digital asset impairment charges of $197.6 million. MicroStrategy, the software firm...
First NFT ETF set to wind down after failing to take hold
Defiance Digital’s NFT ETF is set to be wound down. The fund’s CEO and CIO Sylvia Jablonski told Bloomberg News that it had failed to attract assets. The first-ever ETF focused on NFTs is set to wind down at the end of the month, as a prolonged downturn in crypto continues to bite.
