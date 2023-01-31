Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
Bitcoin, blockchains, wallets and smart contracts named by Ark as 2023 'big ideas'
Bitcoin, digital wallets, public blockchains and smart contract networks accounted for four of Ark’s 14 “big ideas” for 2023. The price of one Bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade, Ark said. Bitcoin, digital wallets, public blockchains and smart contract networks accounted for four of...
theblock.co
How Bitget Prevailed in Crypto Winter, Earning Market Share and Trust from Millions
2022 was one of the roughest years in the crypto industry, which saw the collapse of Terra LUNA, Celsius, and FTX, consequently wiping out over $2 trillion from the crypto market. However, Bitget crypto exchange saw outstanding growth and achievement despite the bear market. Bitget grew in all aspects; the...
theblock.co
Crypto market continues to rise, while Silvergate shares seesaw after probe report
Bitcoin jumped mid-day to $24,100, only to fall back down to $23,500 around 5:20 p.m EST. Silvergate dived 21% in post-market trading after a report that the company was facing a fraud probe. It had risen as much as 38% in normal trading hours after fund manager State Street disclosed a 9.3% stake in the crypto friendly bank.
theblock.co
CleanSpark doubles bitcoin production in January to 697
The bitcoin miner reached a hash rate of 6.6 EH/s and doubled its bitcoin production in January. Bitcoin miner CleanSpark mined 697 BTC in January, doubling its production from the previous month. “We had a banner month, and not just because we mined a record number of bitcoin,” CEO Zach...
theblock.co
Protocol Labs trims 21% of staff in latest round of crypto job cuts
Crypto and tech companies have been trimming their workforce and cutting costs across the board in an effort to survive tough times. Protocol Labs is the latest digital asset company to lay off staff, cutting 21% of its workforce to lower costs amid a challenging environment. "As you know, this...
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining report: Feb. 3
Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly lower on Friday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly lower on Friday, with two gaining and the other 17 declining. Bitcoin fell 2% to $23,357 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The...
theblock.co
Bitcoin, ether slip as unexpectedly strong US jobs report signals continued rate hikes
Bitcoin and ether were down more than 2% over the previous 24 hours at about 9:40 a.m. EST, with the former trading at $23,393 and the latter around $1,641. Cryptocurrencies and traditional markets slid as the U.S. jobs report numbers more than doubled estimates. Bitcoin and ether were down more...
theblock.co
Ray Dalio still doesn't like Bitcoin but thinks inflation-beating coin could work
“It’s not going to be an effective money,” Ray Dalio said about Bitcoin. Dalio said an inflation-linked crypto coin could be useful. Ray Dalio, the billionaire hedge fund investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, has long been critical of excess money printing and written detailed explainers on the value of money. He still doesn't like Bitcoin, though.
theblock.co
Meta’s Zuckerberg calls AR 'a research problem' as metaverse losses jump to $4.3 billion in fourth quarter
Meta’s metaverse division Reality Labs lost $13.7 billion in 2022 after losing $4.3 billion in the fourth quarter. The company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the division likely will lose more than $10 billion for years to come. Tech giant Meta’s metaverse spending spree continues as the company's...
theblock.co
Crypto market jumps following Fed rate decision
Bitcoin was trading around $23,800, up about 3.5%. Ether climbed significantly, jumping 6.4% to $1,685. Cryptocurrencies traded up across the board, with Polygon’s MATIC up 13%, Cardano’s ADA rising 6%, and Avalanche’s AVAX up 17.9%. Crypto stocks also rose significantly, with Silvergate trading up 22% and Coinbase...
theblock.co
CFTC 'well-positioned' to fill regulatory gap in crypto: Behnam
CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam said in prepared remarks that the agency can fill a regulatory crypto gap if Congress decides to give it more power. The agency’s staff is also working towards “another strong year of precedent setting cases,” in digital assets, Behnam said. Turmoil in the...
theblock.co
MicroStrategy sees fourth quarter loss after it writes down value of bitcoin holdings
MicroStrategy reported a net loss of $249.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $90 million in the same period of the prior year. The company said the net loss had been affected by digital asset impairment charges of $197.6 million. MicroStrategy, the software firm...
theblock.co
Coinbase off to a strong start to 2023 with increased trading volume: Cowen
Total trading volume in January of $55 billion is a 58% increase over the previous month. Daily volume is averaging $1.8 billion, the highest since August, which had daily volume at $1.9 billion. Coinbase is off to a "strong start" in 2023 with a rebound in trading volume, Cowen analysts...
theblock.co
New SEC filing amends Magic Eden's Euclid Labs $27 million raise to $16.9 million
A new filing to the SEC amends the amount Euclid Labs, parent of Magic Eden, received in prior offerings. The firm formerly noted that it received $27 million in offerings, but the new filing amends that amount to $16.9 million. A new Securities and Exchange Commission filing said that Euclid...
theblock.co
The UK finally reveals plan to regulate crypto trading and lending
A new consultation from the Treasury lays out guidelines for regulating crypto activities like investing and trading. The UK’s crypto industry generally welcomes the move and is getting ready to engage with lawmakers. The UK government introduced a new crypto regulatory framework via a consultation paper published by the...
theblock.co
IGNORE: Stronghold Digital Mining share sale previously reported
An earlier story on Stronghold Digital Mining concerned a share sale that was previously reported. An earlier story on Stronghold Digital Mining concerned a share sale that was previously reported. Today's filing was an amendment to the original prospectus filed in September. © 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights...
theblock.co
First NFT ETF set to wind down after failing to take hold
Defiance Digital’s NFT ETF is set to be wound down. The fund’s CEO and CIO Sylvia Jablonski told Bloomberg News that it had failed to attract assets. The first-ever ETF focused on NFTs is set to wind down at the end of the month, as a prolonged downturn in crypto continues to bite.
theblock.co
Michael Saylor says Silvergate has been 'responsible' amid crypto collapse
The executive’s comments come as the Justice Department’s fraud unit reportedly started probing Silvergate’s handling of accounts for Sam Bankman-Fried’s firms. Saylor also criticized recent comments about crypto made by Charlie Munger. Microstrategy founder and bitcoin enthusiast Michael Saylor said Silvergate was "responsible" amid the collapse...
theblock.co
Tether denies it borrowed $2B from Celsius, as described in court report
Stablecoin issuer Tether denies that it borrowed from failed crypto lender Celsius, as detailed by a court-appointed examiner in Celsius’ bankruptcy on Tuesday, calling the report a “mischaracterization.”. The report, which was released Tuesday, said Celsius lent over $2 billion to Tether, which was an early investor in...
theblock.co
January NFT data wrap: ETH volumes rise nearly 50% as BAYC leads blue-chip brand expansion
NFT trading volumes rose in January, painting a more optimistic picture as the year kicks off. Yuga Labs’s Sewer Pass and Doodles next iteration seem to have given blue chip collections a ticket to higher prices. The year kicked off with NFT trading volumes giving digital-asset enthusiasts a reason...
Comments / 0