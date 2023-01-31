ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theblock.co

Bitcoin, blockchains, wallets and smart contracts named by Ark as 2023 'big ideas'

Bitcoin, digital wallets, public blockchains and smart contract networks accounted for four of Ark’s 14 “big ideas” for 2023. The price of one Bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade, Ark said. Bitcoin, digital wallets, public blockchains and smart contract networks accounted for four of...
theblock.co

How Bitget Prevailed in Crypto Winter, Earning Market Share and Trust from Millions

2022 was one of the roughest years in the crypto industry, which saw the collapse of Terra LUNA, Celsius, and FTX, consequently wiping out over $2 trillion from the crypto market. However, Bitget crypto exchange saw outstanding growth and achievement despite the bear market. Bitget grew in all aspects; the...
theblock.co

Crypto market continues to rise, while Silvergate shares seesaw after probe report

Bitcoin jumped mid-day to $24,100, only to fall back down to $23,500 around 5:20 p.m EST. Silvergate dived 21% in post-market trading after a report that the company was facing a fraud probe. It had risen as much as 38% in normal trading hours after fund manager State Street disclosed a 9.3% stake in the crypto friendly bank.
theblock.co

CleanSpark doubles bitcoin production in January to 697

The bitcoin miner reached a hash rate of 6.6 EH/s and doubled its bitcoin production in January. Bitcoin miner CleanSpark mined 697 BTC in January, doubling its production from the previous month. “We had a banner month, and not just because we mined a record number of bitcoin,” CEO Zach...
theblock.co

Protocol Labs trims 21% of staff in latest round of crypto job cuts

Crypto and tech companies have been trimming their workforce and cutting costs across the board in an effort to survive tough times. Protocol Labs is the latest digital asset company to lay off staff, cutting 21% of its workforce to lower costs amid a challenging environment. "As you know, this...
theblock.co

Bitcoin mining report: Feb. 3

Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly lower on Friday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly lower on Friday, with two gaining and the other 17 declining. Bitcoin fell 2% to $23,357 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The...
theblock.co

Ray Dalio still doesn't like Bitcoin but thinks inflation-beating coin could work

“It’s not going to be an effective money,” Ray Dalio said about Bitcoin. Dalio said an inflation-linked crypto coin could be useful. Ray Dalio, the billionaire hedge fund investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, has long been critical of excess money printing and written detailed explainers on the value of money. He still doesn't like Bitcoin, though.
theblock.co

Crypto market jumps following Fed rate decision

Bitcoin was trading around $23,800, up about 3.5%. Ether climbed significantly, jumping 6.4% to $1,685. Cryptocurrencies traded up across the board, with Polygon’s MATIC up 13%, Cardano’s ADA rising 6%, and Avalanche’s AVAX up 17.9%. Crypto stocks also rose significantly, with Silvergate trading up 22% and Coinbase...
theblock.co

CFTC 'well-positioned' to fill regulatory gap in crypto: Behnam

CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam said in prepared remarks that the agency can fill a regulatory crypto gap if Congress decides to give it more power. The agency’s staff is also working towards “another strong year of precedent setting cases,” in digital assets, Behnam said. Turmoil in the...
theblock.co

Coinbase off to a strong start to 2023 with increased trading volume: Cowen

Total trading volume in January of $55 billion is a 58% increase over the previous month. Daily volume is averaging $1.8 billion, the highest since August, which had daily volume at $1.9 billion. Coinbase is off to a "strong start" in 2023 with a rebound in trading volume, Cowen analysts...
theblock.co

New SEC filing amends Magic Eden's Euclid Labs $27 million raise to $16.9 million

A new filing to the SEC amends the amount Euclid Labs, parent of Magic Eden, received in prior offerings. The firm formerly noted that it received $27 million in offerings, but the new filing amends that amount to $16.9 million. A new Securities and Exchange Commission filing said that Euclid...
theblock.co

The UK finally reveals plan to regulate crypto trading and lending

A new consultation from the Treasury lays out guidelines for regulating crypto activities like investing and trading. The UK’s crypto industry generally welcomes the move and is getting ready to engage with lawmakers. The UK government introduced a new crypto regulatory framework via a consultation paper published by the...
theblock.co

IGNORE: Stronghold Digital Mining share sale previously reported

An earlier story on Stronghold Digital Mining concerned a share sale that was previously reported. An earlier story on Stronghold Digital Mining concerned a share sale that was previously reported. Today's filing was an amendment to the original prospectus filed in September. © 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights...
theblock.co

First NFT ETF set to wind down after failing to take hold

Defiance Digital’s NFT ETF is set to be wound down. The fund’s CEO and CIO Sylvia Jablonski told Bloomberg News that it had failed to attract assets. The first-ever ETF focused on NFTs is set to wind down at the end of the month, as a prolonged downturn in crypto continues to bite.
theblock.co

Michael Saylor says Silvergate has been 'responsible' amid crypto collapse

The executive’s comments come as the Justice Department’s fraud unit reportedly started probing Silvergate’s handling of accounts for Sam Bankman-Fried’s firms. Saylor also criticized recent comments about crypto made by Charlie Munger. Microstrategy founder and bitcoin enthusiast Michael Saylor said Silvergate was "responsible" amid the collapse...
theblock.co

Tether denies it borrowed $2B from Celsius, as described in court report

Stablecoin issuer Tether denies that it borrowed from failed crypto lender Celsius, as detailed by a court-appointed examiner in Celsius’ bankruptcy on Tuesday, calling the report a “mischaracterization.”. The report, which was released Tuesday, said Celsius lent over $2 billion to Tether, which was an early investor in...

