Lawrence D. "Larry" Lindesmith
Lawrence D. “Larry” Lindesmith, age 83, of Coffeyville, Kansas passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Larry was born on February 18, 1939, in Coffeyville, Kansas to Alvie “Doc” and Dolly Mae (Thorpe) Lindesmith. He grew up in Coffeyville where he attended local schools.
Phyllis Ann (Crane) Pevehouse
On January 28, 2023, Phyllis Ann (Crane) Pevehouse died in her sleep at the Medicalodge in Independence, Kansas where she resided for five days. She was born July 10, 1930, to Meredith C. and Sadie A. (Gordon) Crane in Independence, Kansas. Phyllis graduated in 1948 from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville, Kansas. While in high school she was involved in many organizations including band and the Tornado Tillies.
Bartlesville Man Dies In Two Vehicle Collision
A Bartlesville man has died after a fatality accident Thursday afternoon. The OHP says the collision took place around 2:30 pm on State Highway 123 at County Road 2712, just over a mile southwest of Bartlesville. A 2022 Kenworth driven by 41-year-old Brent Gregory, of Olathe, was traveling south on...
South Coffeyville Lady Lions One of Oklahoma's Best
The final hurrah for a group of girls that have played together for since middle school has left South Coffeyville as one of the final three unbeatens in the state of Oklahoma. The Lady Lions improved to 20-0 on the season with a 45-11 win over Barnsdall last night. With...
Washington County Teen Back In Court
A Bartlesville teen accused of killing her grandparents was back in court today. 17-year-old Heidi Dutton is being charged with first degree murder of her grandparents Larry and Deborah Dutton. The murders took place just before Christmas in rural northern Washington County. Dutton's next court appearance is set for March...
Red Ravens Unable to hang on Against Butler
A hostile environment and a talented oppponent proved to be a lethal combination for the Coffeyville Community College Red Ravens on Wednesday night. The Lady Ravens were unable to complete the season sweep of the Lady Grizzlies, falling 68-56 in Game 1 of the doubleheader. The Ravens fall to 17-6 on the season, and the loss drops them to 4th place in the conference standings.
Humboldt Sweeps Caney In Friday Night Basketball
The Humboldt Cubs came to Caney for a guys and girls basketball matchup, and left with victories in both contests. The ladies won 54-38, while the guys won the nightcap 69-39. The trio of Cook, Hill, and Sommer scored 55 of Humboldt's 69 points, with consistent scoring throughout the game.
Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
Oklahoma Attorney General Apologizes
Oklahoma’s new attorney general apologizes to a former cabinet secretary of Governor Kevin Stitt, saying his criminal indictment in 2020 was wrong. Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent the letter Wednesday to David Ostrowe, Stitt's former secretary of digital transformation and technology. Drummond writes that former Attorney General Mike Hunter failed to avoid the appearance of impropriety and should have removed himself from involvement in the investigation. Drummond is dismissing the case with prejudice, which means a permanent dismissal of a case that will not be refiled.
Schafer Shines as Chargers Edge Yellow Jackets
The Cherryvale Chargers were able to win a Tri-Valley League thriller tonight, defeating the Fredonia Yellow Jackets 73-65. It was an intense battle for four full quarters, with the largest lead being 10 points, and a majority of the game being withing seven or fewer. Cherryvale junior guard Stetson Schafer...
9-8-8 Helping Kansas Crisis Rates
More Kansans are reaching out for mental help since the inception of the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Governor Laura Kelly says 9-8-8 has handled a nearly 27% increase in call volume compared to the six months before its launch. Based on national projections, 9-8-8 is estimated to reach 120,000 Kansans in the hotline’s first full year of operation.
Officer Involved Shooting In Wyandotte
The FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino in Wyandotte. The incident took place Thursday morning when a person pulled a weapon on a Wyandotte Nation police officer. The officer then shot the person. The person's condition has not been revealed. The FBI is involved because the incident took place on Indian Trust Land.
Cherryvale Students Make Donation to Food Bank
Cherryvale High School students make a donation to the Cherryvale Food Bank. Student Council President Alaina Plumley and Vice President Tiffany Moore presented Food Bank Representative Mark Dreisbach with 303 food items and $50. The donations were collected during the grocery cart decoration contest, which was a part of last week's Homecoming activities.
