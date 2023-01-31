Oklahoma’s new attorney general apologizes to a former cabinet secretary of Governor Kevin Stitt, saying his criminal indictment in 2020 was wrong. Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent the letter Wednesday to David Ostrowe, Stitt's former secretary of digital transformation and technology. Drummond writes that former Attorney General Mike Hunter failed to avoid the appearance of impropriety and should have removed himself from involvement in the investigation. Drummond is dismissing the case with prejudice, which means a permanent dismissal of a case that will not be refiled.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO