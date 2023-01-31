Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
South Dakota rancher appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board
The United States Department of Agriculture has appointed 40 members to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985. South Dakota cattle producer Larry Stomprud of Mud Butte joins 100 board members from 34 states that...
drgnews.com
Johnson, NCBA react to launch of USDA Cattle Contract Library pilot program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture launched its pilot Cattle Contracts Library yesterday (Jan. 31, 2023) on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Cattle Contract Library webpage. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 directed USDA to create a pilot library to increase market transparency for cattle producers. This pilot library will provide new disclosure to the industry and public regarding the key terms, conditions, and volumes under which cattle are contracted, bringing sunshine to practices in what is now the largest part of the cattle market. This will empower cattle producers to negotiate better terms, more carefully monitor risks relating to marketing preferences and pricing practices, and ultimately take better advantage of market opportunities to produce cattle that the market demands.
drgnews.com
South Dakota legislators temporarily defer bill to allow golf carts on highways
A bill allowing golf carts on South Dakota’s highways is deferred while the sponsor works out a possible amendment. The Senate Transportation Committee took testimony on SB 135 this morning (Feb. 3, 2023). The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Herman Otten of Tea, says he owns a golf cart. Under his...
drgnews.com
South Dakota Corrections Secretary outlines continued staffing, safety issues during budget session with Joint Committee on Appropriations
Members of the Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature heard more about issues in the state prisons. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says they hold more prisoners than the system is designed for. Wasko says the penitentiary in Sioux Falls is not safe for staff or prisoners.
drgnews.com
Timber Lake Middle School Principal among SASD Outstanding Administrator awardees
The School Administrators of South Dakota (SASD) held a luncheon at the Ramkota Convention Center to recognize the eight Outstanding Administrators of South Dakota. Each was nominated by their respective administrator parent groups. They are:. Julie Marshall, Middle School Principal, Timber Lake School District. Chantal Ligtenberg, Elementary Principal, Meade School...
drgnews.com
Noem signs housing infrastructure bill into law
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed SB 41, which frees up $200 million to be used to build infrastructure for housing development. Due to the bill’s emergency clause, the funding is available immediately, which allows it to be sent out prior to this year’s construction season. In...
drgnews.com
Pierre’s Merkwan, Wiebe, Busch Join USF Football
PIERRE – Three more former Pierre Governor football stars are headed to the next level. Wide receiver Jack Merkwan, defensive back/kick returner Jayden Wiebe and lineman Christian Busch all signed letters of intent Wednesday to play for the University of Sioux Falls. Merkwan is the Governors’ all-time leading receiver...
