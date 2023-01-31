ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

drgnews.com

Johnson, NCBA react to launch of USDA Cattle Contract Library pilot program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture launched its pilot Cattle Contracts Library yesterday (Jan. 31, 2023) on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Cattle Contract Library webpage. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 directed USDA to create a pilot library to increase market transparency for cattle producers. This pilot library will provide new disclosure to the industry and public regarding the key terms, conditions, and volumes under which cattle are contracted, bringing sunshine to practices in what is now the largest part of the cattle market. This will empower cattle producers to negotiate better terms, more carefully monitor risks relating to marketing preferences and pricing practices, and ultimately take better advantage of market opportunities to produce cattle that the market demands.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
drgnews.com

Timber Lake Middle School Principal among SASD Outstanding Administrator awardees

The School Administrators of South Dakota (SASD) held a luncheon at the Ramkota Convention Center to recognize the eight Outstanding Administrators of South Dakota. Each was nominated by their respective administrator parent groups. They are:. Julie Marshall, Middle School Principal, Timber Lake School District. Chantal Ligtenberg, Elementary Principal, Meade School...
TIMBER LAKE, SD
drgnews.com

Noem signs housing infrastructure bill into law

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed SB 41, which frees up $200 million to be used to build infrastructure for housing development. Due to the bill’s emergency clause, the funding is available immediately, which allows it to be sent out prior to this year’s construction season. In...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
drgnews.com

Pierre’s Merkwan, Wiebe, Busch Join USF Football

PIERRE – Three more former Pierre Governor football stars are headed to the next level. Wide receiver Jack Merkwan, defensive back/kick returner Jayden Wiebe and lineman Christian Busch all signed letters of intent Wednesday to play for the University of Sioux Falls. Merkwan is the Governors’ all-time leading receiver...
PIERRE, SD

