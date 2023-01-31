Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
LA's homeless encampment initiative receives $60 million in federal funding
Los Angeles received $60 million in federal funding to address homelessness as part of what officials described as a first-of-its-kind grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
westsidetoday.com
Mayor Karen Bass Makes Moves in her New Administration to Combat Homelessness
Mayor appoints three Deputy Mayors and three Directors last week. Mayor Karen Bass has wasted no time in the transition to her new administration. Last week, she appointed three Deputy Mayors and three Directors as part of her mission to help homeless Angelenos, bolster environmental protection and sustainability, improve infrastructure, and engage with the people of Los Angeles.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Lawsuit seeks to densify development in Santa Monica
Santa Monica’s failure to meet state housing requirements continues to generate legal headaches for the city with a pending lawsuit alleging developers should be able to build projects at higher density than currently allowed. The Santa Monica Housing Council (SMHC) alongside two residents (William T. Dawson and Irma Vargas)...
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Inglewood Special Election set for March 7
Inglewood voters in District 1 will vote for their representative after Councilman George Dotson failed to secure over 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff during the Nov. 8 election. Inglewood residents have always believed that Dotson was a pawn for Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. and at...
foxla.com
LA County eviction protections extended
LOS ANGELES - Despite vehement opposition from one of its members, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted today to extend eviction protections for many pandemic-impacted tenants in unincorporated areas through the end of the year. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl championed the extension of the eviction protection and associated freeze...
Mayor Bass' Inside Safe program targets 2 LA intersection encampments
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is moving forward with the push to house the homeless and clear street encampments with the Inside Safe program targeting two major Los Angeles intersections.Inside Safe, the brainchild of the new Mayor's Office, is a housing based outreach program where people are offered immediate housing and a commitment of services and permanent housing.The first two Inside Safe sites were launched in Hollywood at encampments near Cahuenga and the 101 freeway and in Venice; housing more than 100 people. The latest areas of encampment focus include the intersection of West 87th Street and Western Avenue and...
2urbangirls.com
Councilman announces fence around local park will be removed
LOS ANGELES – A chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake that has been criticized by activists will be removed, Councilman Hugo Soto- Martinez announced Thursday. The fence was installed following the removal of around 200 people living in encampments in the park in March 2021. Parts of it have since been knocked down several times, including earlier this week.
LA council votes to require landlords to pay relocation assistance after rent increases
The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following rent increases of more than 10%. The ordinance — which will return to the council next week for a final vote — is the final...
Bass' encampment initiative launches in South L.A., second Westside site
A city program aiming to provide housing to those living in encampments in Los Angeles is launching in South Los Angeles and continuing on the Westside, Mayor Karen Bass announced.
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills declares five acres as ‘surplus land’
The Beverly Hills City Council has designated an almost five-acre tract of land in the city’s entertainment business district as “surplus,” opening it for potential development. Located at 330, 336, 342 and 346 Foothill Road, the four parcels are home to a vacant 62,000 square foot office building, dog park, storage yard and Public Works Department facility.
Controversial Proposed South LA Hotel Clears LA Councils Planning Committee
A proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles cleared the City Council's planning committee Tuesday and is expected to be reviewed by the full council on Friday.
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The city of Inglewood was awarded $407 million towards the Inglewood Transit Connector project from state surplus funds on Jan. 31. “Today’s award supporting the Inglewood Transit Connector will be transformative not just for the City of Inglewood, but for communities throughout the South Bay and Los Angeles County,” said Asm. Tina McKinnor, who represents Inglewood in the state legislature.
uscannenbergmedia.com
L.A. City Council approves new anti-eviction policies to protect renters
The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to add more anti-eviction protections for L.A. renters, which will safeguard an additional 400,000 housing units from receiving eviction notices before previous protections implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic expire. According to City News Service, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto will...
pasadenanow.com
Meeting Wednesday Features Discussion About Generational Black Pioneer Biddy Mason
Bridget Biddy Mason, a trailblazer of her time, was born enslaved but went on to become “one of the first prominent citizens and landowners in Los Angeles in the 1850s and 1860s.”. Mason secured her freedom in 1856 through a suit brought against the man who held her and...
Headlines: A Principal and Rapper Are Teaming Up to Open a New Preschool in Compton
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Dr. Cheree Montgomery, aka Dr. Legacy, together with rapper Stix and Principal Rah, will be opening a new...
beverlypress.com
Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
foxla.com
FOX 11 celebrates the legacy of Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing
LOS ANGELES - What is there left to say about a legend that hasn’t been said already?. For those who know and watch Tony McEwing, there is a struggle to even find the words to thank him for his contributions as an anchor, colleague, and philanthropist. On Friday, Feb....
spectrumnews1.com
LA County now accepting applications for $54 million in small business grants
LOS ANGELES — It’s been almost three years since COVID-19 began to wreak havoc on local businesses. Still, many of them are reeling from the effects of government-mandated shutdowns, worker shortages and, more recently, inflation. Now many of LA’s small and micro businesses can receive help from the...
Headlines: The Airliner, Century-Old Lincoln Heights Bar, Will Close Next Month
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Lincoln Heights: After nearly a century in business, The Airliner in Lincoln Heights is set to close next month....
theregistrysocal.com
USC Plans 220,000 SQFT Research Facility at Health Sciences Campus in Los Angeles
The University of Southern California is planning to add a new research facility to its Health Sciences Campus. According to planning documents recently filed with the City of Los Angeles, the university is planning a 220,000 square foot building that would be known as the Discovery and Translational Hub. The...
Comments / 0