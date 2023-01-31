ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westsidetoday.com

Mayor Karen Bass Makes Moves in her New Administration to Combat Homelessness

Mayor appoints three Deputy Mayors and three Directors last week. Mayor Karen Bass has wasted no time in the transition to her new administration. Last week, she appointed three Deputy Mayors and three Directors as part of her mission to help homeless Angelenos, bolster environmental protection and sustainability, improve infrastructure, and engage with the people of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Lawsuit seeks to densify development in Santa Monica

Santa Monica’s failure to meet state housing requirements continues to generate legal headaches for the city with a pending lawsuit alleging developers should be able to build projects at higher density than currently allowed. The Santa Monica Housing Council (SMHC) alongside two residents (William T. Dawson and Irma Vargas)...
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Op-Ed: Inglewood Special Election set for March 7

Inglewood voters in District 1 will vote for their representative after Councilman George Dotson failed to secure over 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff during the Nov. 8 election. Inglewood residents have always believed that Dotson was a pawn for Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. and at...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

LA County eviction protections extended

LOS ANGELES - Despite vehement opposition from one of its members, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted today to extend eviction protections for many pandemic-impacted tenants in unincorporated areas through the end of the year. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl championed the extension of the eviction protection and associated freeze...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Mayor Bass' Inside Safe program targets 2 LA intersection encampments

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is moving forward with the push to house the homeless and clear street encampments with the Inside Safe program targeting two major Los Angeles intersections.Inside Safe, the brainchild of the new Mayor's Office, is a housing based outreach program where people are offered immediate housing and a commitment of services and permanent housing.The first two Inside Safe sites were launched in Hollywood at encampments near Cahuenga and the 101 freeway and in Venice; housing more than 100 people. The latest areas of encampment focus include the intersection of West 87th Street and Western Avenue and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Councilman announces fence around local park will be removed

LOS ANGELES – A chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake that has been criticized by activists will be removed, Councilman Hugo Soto- Martinez announced Thursday. The fence was installed following the removal of around 200 people living in encampments in the park in March 2021. Parts of it have since been knocked down several times, including earlier this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Beverly Hills declares five acres as ‘surplus land’

The Beverly Hills City Council has designated an almost five-acre tract of land in the city’s entertainment business district as “surplus,” opening it for potential development. Located at 330, 336, 342 and 346 Foothill Road, the four parcels are home to a vacant 62,000 square foot office building, dog park, storage yard and Public Works Department facility.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
2UrbanGirls

Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The city of Inglewood was awarded $407 million towards the Inglewood Transit Connector project from state surplus funds on Jan. 31. “Today’s award supporting the Inglewood Transit Connector will be transformative not just for the City of Inglewood, but for communities throughout the South Bay and Los Angeles County,” said Asm. Tina McKinnor, who represents Inglewood in the state legislature.
INGLEWOOD, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

L.A. City Council approves new anti-eviction policies to protect renters

The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to add more anti-eviction protections for L.A. renters, which will safeguard an additional 400,000 housing units from receiving eviction notices before previous protections implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic expire. According to City News Service, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

FOX 11 celebrates the legacy of Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing

LOS ANGELES - What is there left to say about a legend that hasn’t been said already?. For those who know and watch Tony McEwing, there is a struggle to even find the words to thank him for his contributions as an anchor, colleague, and philanthropist. On Friday, Feb....
