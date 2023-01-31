Reviewers Saw Results in Just 2 Weeks With This Maximum Strength Dark Spot Corrector

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oh, to have a clear complexion . Even if you’re done dealing with acne at this point in your life, it’s very possible your skin is still sporting the scars old blemishes have left behind. You may also have hyperpigmentation or melasma from sun/UV damage, resulting in dark spots all over your face. Hormones could even be the cause!

There are brightening serums out there, but chances are you’ve tried them and they couldn’t get a dark spot to budge. It’s time to try something more advanced, science-backed and highly-rated. And how about for under $15 on Amazon Prime?

Neutralyze is offering 15% off any item in its Amazon store right now when you use code NEUTRALYZE15 , so this is your moment to get your hands on this maximum strength dark spot corrector. It features a “power trio” of key ingredients to address acne scars, sun spots and more: vitamin C, niacinamide and arbutin. The first two we see everywhere, but you may be less familiar with arbutin.

Arbutin is an extract from the bearberry plant that’s been studied as a “skin depigmenting agent.” It’s a tyrosinase inhibitor, which means it may help prevent melanin from creating hyperpigmentation as well!

These powerful ingredients may encourage collagen production for fresh, youthful skin, while promoting cell turnover to fade spots and supporting the skin’s moisture barrier. It may improve rough texture too. And don’t worry about causing new issues, as this product is non-comedogenic, sulfate-free and paraben-free. It’s also cruelty-free!

This dark spot treatment , which is made for all skin types, has multiple reviewers reporting visible results within just two weeks of use. It’s simple to apply too. Just massage into clean, dry skin, targeting the face and neck (avoiding the eyes). Use once or twice a day, following up with moisturizer, plus sunscreen if it’s daytime.

If you order now, your skin could be on its way to crystal clear within a month. Each bottle should last you about 90 days too to make sure no hyperpigmentation can hide!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Neutralyze here with code NEUTRALYZE15 and check out more skincare here ! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other top picks below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!