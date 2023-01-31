Read full article on original website
boldsky.com
Ashtakam: An Ancient Indian Poetry Form That Captivates You With Rhyme And Rhythm
अच्युतं केशवं रामनारायणं. कृष्णदामोदरं वासुदेवं हरिम् ।. श्रीधरं माधवं गोपिकावल्लभं
boldsky.com
Achieve Peace And Relaxation With Chinese Agarwood (Oud Incense) Meditation
Agarwood has so many uses with respect to your health and spiritual life. The aroma has a relaxing and soporific effect on the mind and reduces the harmful effects of stress. It is used by Chinese for medicinal purposes, for improving digestion. As a spasmodic pain relief, to revitalize organs, as a pain reliever, a cure for halitosis and for kidney support. It helps to relieve the chest discomforts and belly upsets, nausea., You could also use this to fumigate your room if you have mosquitoes and also acts as an air cleanser.
boldsky.com
Shanti Devi - The World Famous Case Of Reincarnation
Reincarnation is a generally accepted concept amongst Hindus who believe that Karma and rebirth and death go together. Karma is the primary cause for rebirth and death and once a person's karma is nullified due to his punya or merits, he will not be born as a human being; instead, he will attain liberation. We get into numerous bodies and die a hundred deaths and born a hundred times due to the handiwork of Karma operating on your life. It is impossible to remember your past life usually but when you read the case of Shanti Devi, you not only realise reincarnation theories are true as her case has convinced even die-hard sceptics the world over.
