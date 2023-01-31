Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Related
thereminder.com
Preliminary election candidates for Longmeadow Select Board state their cases
LONGMEADOW – A preliminary Special Town Election will be conducted on Feb. 7 to narrow the field of candidates vying to fill an empty seat on the Longmeadow Select Board. Three people – Walter Gunn, Sanjiv Reejhsinghani and Vineeth Shanker Hemavathi – are running for the seat; two will go on the March 7 Special Town Election. Reminder Publishing asked the candidates the following questions. The answers are in the candidate’s own words.
thereminder.com
Board considers Minnechaug lighting issue no laughing matter
WILBRAHAM – Board of Selectmen Chair Carolyn Brennan remarked at the Jan. 23 board meeting that, by now, most people are aware that a lighting issue at Minnechaug Regional High School (MRHS) has made it to national news and even as a joke on the late-night NBC television series Saturday Night Live. Despite the wisecrack, Brennan said, “It is serious.” Board of Selectmen Vice Chair Theresa Goodrich added, “It’s a shame that it’s become a laughing topic.”
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Public Schools to pay veterans to patrol schools, increase security
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Something new is coming to Westfield Public Schools – volunteer patrols to add an extra level of security during the school day. Westfield Public Schools will implement a new program to keep kids safe by recruiting voluntary veterans to patrol the inside and outside of schools, using their military expertise to identify any potential threats.
westernmassnews.com
School districts making cancelation decisions ahead of expected frigid cold
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Schools in Massachusetts are canceling classes ahead of the artic blast. In western Massachusetts, more than a dozen schools have already called off school for Friday. “They use to cancel school if it was too cold, but I wasn’t expecting them to cancel school until everybody...
Former Chicopee State Rep among highest paid in 2022
There's no surprise in which state representative and senator earned the most in 2022: House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka, the top Democrats through whom virtually every legislative decision flows.
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
Teacher retention concerns for Chicopee Public Schools addressed
Teacher retention concerns in the state are on the rise, an issue being seen here locally, as well.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
Experts to scrutinize Springfield plant building MBTA train cars after delays
A team of experts will evaluate what changes are needed at a beleaguered manufacturing plant in Springfield charged with putting together new MBTA Orange and Red Line train cars, Gov. Maura Healey said Thursday. The move comes as Chinese-run CRRC, the company that runs the plant in Western Massachusetts, said...
Topping off ceremony held for Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
A good Omen for improved health care in Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. The topping off ceremony of a new Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital's Enfield campus was held on Thursday.
thereminder.com
Hurst throws down the gauntlet and runs for mayor of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – City Councilor Justin Hurst made his campaign official on Jan. 25 with a kick-off event that drew almost a full house to the Cedars Banquet Facility. Reminder Publishing reported Hurst’s initial announcement through a post on Facebook several weeks ago. For residents who remember the race...
thereminder.com
Hearing slated for indoor cannabis growing facility in Blandford
BLANDFORD — The Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing at the Blandford Town Hall, 1 Russell Stage Rd., at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 to consider the application for a site plan review and special permit for the Pudding Hill Farm LLC marijuana cultivation project at 1 Julius Hall Rd., Blandford. This application is for a Tier 1 license from the Cannabis Control Commission, which permits a growing canopy of up to 5,000 square feet.
thereminder.com
Bill aims to legalize low-stakes senior center card games
WESTERN MASS. – Bingo. Rummy. Dominoes. Senior centers often host various games, which provide a social outlet for seniors, a group often vulnerable to isolation. Players sometimes like to make the game a little more interesting by introducing money, with the winners taking home the pot. Unfortunately for fans...
wamc.org
Deadline nears in most Massachusetts communities to apply for a property tax abatement
The average property tax bill for a single-family home in Massachusetts went up by almost $400 this year. If a homeowner believes their property has been overvalued by their local assessors office, an abatement may be the only way to reduce their tax bill. The deadline to apply for a...
Spectrum in Chicopee hiring field technicians with starting pay of $22
Spectrum is looking to fill field operator positions during a hiring event being held on Monday.
thereminder.com
Battery bank proposal will face strict environmental review
WESTFIELD — Jupiter Power is touting its proposed Streamfield Energy Storage project as a good neighbor to the city’s North Side, boosting the local power grid and generating tax revenue while producing no emissions and minimal noise, traffic or demand for city services. “It’s safe and reliable energy...
These Western Massachusetts schools closed Friday due to frigid weather
All Springfield and Holyoke Public Schools will be closed Friday due to incoming frigid weather.
westernmassnews.com
1 transported, crash on Dwight and Beech St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, Holyoke crews responded to a minor crash at the intersection of Dwight and Beech St. 1 driver transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The scene has been cleared. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Owner of Westfield’s Lambson Building hopes for ground floor tenant this spring
WESTFIELD — The owner of the 155-year-old Lambson Furniture building at 89 Elm St., Westfield, and the neighboring former Bentley Billiards building said that he hopes to have a business operating on the first floors by this coming May, as construction continues on the historic building’s interior. Lambson...
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
Comments / 0