South Hadley, MA

thereminder.com

Preliminary election candidates for Longmeadow Select Board state their cases

LONGMEADOW – A preliminary Special Town Election will be conducted on Feb. 7 to narrow the field of candidates vying to fill an empty seat on the Longmeadow Select Board. Three people – Walter Gunn, Sanjiv Reejhsinghani and Vineeth Shanker Hemavathi – are running for the seat; two will go on the March 7 Special Town Election. Reminder Publishing asked the candidates the following questions. The answers are in the candidate’s own words.
LONGMEADOW, MA
thereminder.com

Board considers Minnechaug lighting issue no laughing matter

WILBRAHAM – Board of Selectmen Chair Carolyn Brennan remarked at the Jan. 23 board meeting that, by now, most people are aware that a lighting issue at Minnechaug Regional High School (MRHS) has made it to national news and even as a joke on the late-night NBC television series Saturday Night Live. Despite the wisecrack, Brennan said, “It is serious.” Board of Selectmen Vice Chair Theresa Goodrich added, “It’s a shame that it’s become a laughing topic.”
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield Public Schools to pay veterans to patrol schools, increase security

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Something new is coming to Westfield Public Schools – volunteer patrols to add an extra level of security during the school day. Westfield Public Schools will implement a new program to keep kids safe by recruiting voluntary veterans to patrol the inside and outside of schools, using their military expertise to identify any potential threats.
WESTFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Hurst throws down the gauntlet and runs for mayor of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – City Councilor Justin Hurst made his campaign official on Jan. 25 with a kick-off event that drew almost a full house to the Cedars Banquet Facility. Reminder Publishing reported Hurst’s initial announcement through a post on Facebook several weeks ago. For residents who remember the race...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Hearing slated for indoor cannabis growing facility in Blandford

BLANDFORD — The Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing at the Blandford Town Hall, 1 Russell Stage Rd., at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 to consider the application for a site plan review and special permit for the Pudding Hill Farm LLC marijuana cultivation project at 1 Julius Hall Rd., Blandford. This application is for a Tier 1 license from the Cannabis Control Commission, which permits a growing canopy of up to 5,000 square feet.
BLANDFORD, MA
thereminder.com

Bill aims to legalize low-stakes senior center card games

WESTERN MASS. – Bingo. Rummy. Dominoes. Senior centers often host various games, which provide a social outlet for seniors, a group often vulnerable to isolation. Players sometimes like to make the game a little more interesting by introducing money, with the winners taking home the pot. Unfortunately for fans...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

Battery bank proposal will face strict environmental review

WESTFIELD — Jupiter Power is touting its proposed Streamfield Energy Storage project as a good neighbor to the city’s North Side, boosting the local power grid and generating tax revenue while producing no emissions and minimal noise, traffic or demand for city services. “It’s safe and reliable energy...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 transported, crash on Dwight and Beech St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, Holyoke crews responded to a minor crash at the intersection of Dwight and Beech St. 1 driver transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The scene has been cleared. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA

