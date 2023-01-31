Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
clarkstonnews.com
Movement on Mill Pond Dam
Many Clarkston residents are still wondering about the future of the Mill Pond Dam with water levels extremely low since late summer. “EGLE (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy) and OCWRC (Oakland County Water Resources Commission) investigated the the Mill Pond Dam further on Monday (Jan. 23) in anticipation of the city submitting a $106,000 grant application to establish the legal lake level and redesign of the dam,” Clarkston Mayor Eric Haven said. “City council voted to approve submitting the application. If the grant is awarded to the city, a 10 percent match of $10,600 will be shared by the city ($5,000) and the Mill Pond residents ($5,600).”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver flees cops through bridge toll booth, has 3 tires flattened, ends up in Port Huron snow bank
FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A stalking suspect fleeing from St. Clair County police sped through an empty toll booth, had three of his four tires flattened by stop sticks, and eventually crashed into a patrol vehicle and a Port Huron snow bank. Man flees stalking investigation scene. Deputies...
Michigan DOT Wants Toll Roads, 3 Reasons To Say Hell No, +Fixes
Michigan is infamous for having some of the worst roads in the United States. Since we have over 122,000 miles of public roadway... that's an awful lot of potholes to dodge. Below, I'll cover how and how much we're taxed, how those tax dollars are distributed and offer three reasons & solutions to our third world-country road conditions. (I've also "showed my work" behind this opinion. The information is all sourced if you want more detail.)
legalnews.com
Whitmer encourages Michiganders to check state website for unclaimed assets or property
Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged Michiganders to conduct a simple search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as a part of National Unclaimed Property Day. To find out if you have cash or property, go directly to the Michigan’s Unclaimed Property website (https://unclaimedproperty.michigan. gov),...
Metro Detroit 2023 major road projects: What to know
Many Michiganders joke that the orange barrel should be the state mascot, with the state Department of Transportation struggling to keep up with road repairs. According to the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, the 2023 budget for the Highway Program includes $522 million for trunkline modernization, $589 million for bridge replacement and $1.6 billion for road preservation.
MSP installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders
(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal in that year, Michigan Republicans passed a law that Michigan’s 4.25% percent income tax rate would decrease to 4.05% if the state's general fund grows faster than the rate of inflation in any year starting in 2023. ...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Over $37K raised for woman who returned bag full of cash while walking to work
WHITE LAKE, Mich. (FOX 2) - One good deed deserves another. That's the saying, right? Diane Gordon did the right thing in January as she was walking to work. She found an envelope full of cash that could have changed her life and made it possible for her to see her grandkids more often. But instead of playing ‘finders keepers’, she worked to find the person who owns it. Now that good deed is coming back on her.
9&10 News
Today in History: Michigan Drivers Can’t Go as Fast as They Want Anymore
On Feb. 3, 1956, highway speed limits of 65 mph by day and 55 by night went into effect in Michigan. Prior to this, it was up to motorists to determine what speeds were safe and reasonable. In 1901, the first motor speed limits in the U.S. were established to...
Bill rolling back Michigan’s retirement tax heads to conference committee
A bill that was set to change the state’s tax on retirement income is headed to conference committee for final negotiations. The Democratic-led Senate on Wednesday gutted House Bill 4001. There has been speculation that in addition to reforming the so-called pension tax and increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for working families — […] The post Bill rolling back Michigan’s retirement tax heads to conference committee appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man allegedly tried to abduct someone in Sanilac County before leading police on wild chase
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – Police say a man may have tried to abduct someone in Sanilac County before leading officials on a wild chase in St. Clair County. The incident occurred Wednesday (Feb. 1) just after 12 a.m. as Central Dispatch aired a “Be on the lookout” from Sanilac County for a dark-colored sedan resembling an Impala.
Police, car dealership team up to help Oakland County woman who returned $15k in cash she found while walking to work
Efforts are underway to help a good Samaritan in Oakland County after she returned a bag full of cash she found at a gas station during her walk to work last week.
Detroit News
2 dead, 1 hurt in Macomb Township crash
Officials are investigating a crash Monday in Macomb Township that left two people dead and another injured. Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to North Avenue and Indian Trail around 2:10 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash, representatives said in a statement. "A white GMC Van with one male driver was...
legalnews.com
Nessel files brief supporting New York law criminalizing possession of a weapon on private property when private property owner has not given express consent
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined a provision of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA). In an amicus brief, Nessel and the coalition argue that the lower court’s decision was wrong because the enjoined provision of the CCIA is consistent with Supreme Court precedent and with a long tradition of states enacting similar regulations to meet their responsibility to protect residents from the harmful effects of gun violence.
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
wcsx.com
Screamin’ Scott at the Grand Opening of Meijer Store 681
Another beautiful Meijer store just opened in Macomb Township, Store 681! Screamin’ Scott and the WCSX promotions crew were there blasting some rock and giving out swag! Check out these great photos provided by the amazing promotions team. We're here at Meijer Store 681's grand opening. Where are you?
fox2detroit.com
GOP upset after Michigan Democrats adopt tax relief package without automatic rollback of state income tax
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her legislative lieutenants would not confirm Tuesday that they were going to offer a new tax relief package that would stop a GOP proposal to slice the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.05%, though that change was made.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County medical examiner employees charged with stealing drugs from dead people
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two employees with the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office are facing charges after authorities allege they stole drugs from people at the morgue. Jocelyn Fetting, 32, of Chesterfield, and Jacob Kettlewell, 50, of Oxford, are accused of stealing 1,200 pills from the property room...
Detroit News
Some seniors may be left out of Lansing's rush to cut taxes
Michigan lawmakers are fast-tracking legislation this week that would allow senior citizens not to pay any income tax on most of their pension and 401(k) retirement income by 2026. But under the legislation, a 70-year-old who is still working a job — be it salaried or hourly — will still...
