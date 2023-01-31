ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

UPDATED: Union Pacific Train Blocking Roads to Entire Woodland Shores Subdivision, Sheriff Looking for Way to Reach Subdivision

By Tim Lee
nrgmediadixon.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nrgmediadixon.com

Deputies say Driver Crossed the Centerline and Collided With an Ogle County Plow Truck and Other Vehicle, Injuring Two

On Wednesday February 1, Ogle County Deputies, along with Stillman Valley EMS, Lynn-Scott-Rock EMS, and Byron EMS, responded to the 10,000 block of East Illinois Route 72 for the report of a three-vehicle accident. During an initial investigation, Deputies discovered a Jeep Wrangler, driven by 18-year-old Harvey Pollock of Davis...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Route 17 Bridge Closing for Repairs March 20-Nov. 3

There are only so many options to get across the Illinois River, and one of them won't be available for about eight months this year. The Illinois Department of Transportation tells WLPO that the Route 17 bridge at Lacon will be closed for repair and rehab from March 20 until about November 3.
LACON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Bicyclist in Critical Condition Following Collision With a Car Thursday Evening

On Thursday evening, the Sterling Police responded to a car versus bicycle accident that occurred at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Wallace Street. Officers say a bicycle ridden by 40-year-old Roddy Tedder of Sterling was traveling northbound on the sidewalk of the 1st Avenue Bridge. Tedder than reportedly left the sidewalk and traveled into the eastern lane of 1st Avenue and directly into the path of a northbound vehicle. 40-year-old Vincent Lombardo of Rock Falls drove this vehicle. The vehicle and the bicycle collided.
STERLING, IL
WIFR

Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road. According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries. The crash was...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
KWQC

1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
STERLING, IL
WIFR

Boone County Fire District No. 2 to ask residents for ambulance tax

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) — Boone County Fire District 2 will soon ask voters to approve an ambulance tax. If voters approve the tax, which will appear as a referendum on the April 4, 2023 ballot, it will mark the first time the district, which serves 133 square miles in Boone County, has imposed such a levy.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

New Lee County Sheriff Says Going from Dixon PD to the County is Like Night and Day, Staffing a Major Safety Concern

No matter how much training a person may go through, the first time doing the job by themselves can still feel like you are flying on a wing and a prayer. Over the past couple of months, New Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan has felt that way. He said going from the Dixon Police Department to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is like night and day.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
PERU, IL
WIFR

Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy smoke billowed from an auto shop on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford late Thursday morning as crews worked to control a fire. Employees from State Line Auto Parts tell 23 News the fire started when a worker was cutting a piece of metal that threw a spark.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon man speeds away from police at 100 mph, crashes

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the […]
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Homeowner rescued during Rockford total-loss house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being rescued while their house was on fire. Emergency crews say the homeowner was unable to walk by themselves to leave the house in the 10000 block of Silver Creek Road but escaped with the help of a neighbor. First...
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

Driver dies after car plunges into icy pond in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — A person has died after being rescued from a vehicle that plunged into an icy pond in Aurora. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday near South Eola and Montgomery Road. Officers responded to the scene and five officers rescued the driver who was inside the Toyota. The person, identified as 23-year-old […]
AURORA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Mayor Says Fiber Optic Coming to Oregon Soon

During the most recent Oregon City Council meeting, Mayor Ken Williams announced fiber will be coming to Oregon soon. He said the company will be coming in and residents and businesses will be able to hook up to this new feature. Williams said residents would be getting mailings and door...
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man sentenced for 2021 police standoff

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man who engaged in a tense standoff with police in October 2021 has been sentenced to 5 years in prison. According to Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders, around 1:20 p.m., on October 19th, police received a call from a woman saying Clinton Keasler was “despondent” over personal issues, and […]
FREEPORT, IL
KWQC

Crews respond to garage fire Tuesday afternoon

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a garage fire in Bettendorf. Bettendorf Fire Department responded to reports of a garage fire in an alley way between Cody and Oak Streets, just off of 18th Street Tuesday afternoon. TV6 was on scene and said Arsenal Fire was also on scene assisting.
BETTENDORF, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy