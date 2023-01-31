UPDATED: Union Pacific Train Blocking Roads to Entire Woodland Shores Subdivision, Sheriff Looking for Way to Reach Subdivision

Read full article on original website
nrgmediadixon.com
Deputies say Driver Crossed the Centerline and Collided With an Ogle County Plow Truck and Other Vehicle, Injuring Two
On Wednesday February 1, Ogle County Deputies, along with Stillman Valley EMS, Lynn-Scott-Rock EMS, and Byron EMS, responded to the 10,000 block of East Illinois Route 72 for the report of a three-vehicle accident. During an initial investigation, Deputies discovered a Jeep Wrangler, driven by 18-year-old Harvey Pollock of Davis...
starvedrock.media
Route 17 Bridge Closing for Repairs March 20-Nov. 3
There are only so many options to get across the Illinois River, and one of them won't be available for about eight months this year. The Illinois Department of Transportation tells WLPO that the Route 17 bridge at Lacon will be closed for repair and rehab from March 20 until about November 3.
nrgmediadixon.com
Bicyclist in Critical Condition Following Collision With a Car Thursday Evening
On Thursday evening, the Sterling Police responded to a car versus bicycle accident that occurred at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Wallace Street. Officers say a bicycle ridden by 40-year-old Roddy Tedder of Sterling was traveling northbound on the sidewalk of the 1st Avenue Bridge. Tedder than reportedly left the sidewalk and traveled into the eastern lane of 1st Avenue and directly into the path of a northbound vehicle. 40-year-old Vincent Lombardo of Rock Falls drove this vehicle. The vehicle and the bicycle collided.
WIFR
Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road. According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries. The crash was...
KWQC
1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
WIFR
Boone County Fire District No. 2 to ask residents for ambulance tax
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) — Boone County Fire District 2 will soon ask voters to approve an ambulance tax. If voters approve the tax, which will appear as a referendum on the April 4, 2023 ballot, it will mark the first time the district, which serves 133 square miles in Boone County, has imposed such a levy.
nrgmediadixon.com
New Lee County Sheriff Says Going from Dixon PD to the County is Like Night and Day, Staffing a Major Safety Concern
No matter how much training a person may go through, the first time doing the job by themselves can still feel like you are flying on a wing and a prayer. Over the past couple of months, New Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan has felt that way. He said going from the Dixon Police Department to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is like night and day.
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Dixon Focused on Newer and Better Housing as One Part of the Plan to Keep the City Thriving
The City of Dixon is always searching for ways to grow and expand. No city can sit idle and expect to survive and thrive and surviving and thriving is something everyone in Dixon wants to see. City Manager Dan Langloss spoke recently of the many projects the city has going...
Central Illinois Proud
Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
WIFR
Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy smoke billowed from an auto shop on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford late Thursday morning as crews worked to control a fire. Employees from State Line Auto Parts tell 23 News the fire started when a worker was cutting a piece of metal that threw a spark.
Dixon man speeds away from police at 100 mph, crashes
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Ogle County Sheriff Presents Two Life Saving Awards, One to a Deputy and One to a Rochelle Firefighter
Tuesday, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office announced the presentation of two Sheriff’s Life Saving Awards. On January 27, 2023, Deputy Kyle White responded to an address in rural Rochelle after hearing an ambulance dispatched for an infant who was not breathing. T. he quick and effective response of...
KWQC
24/7 helicopter service ‘OSF’ coming to Whiteside County Airport in Rockfalls
Rockfalls, Ill. (KWQC) - Order of Saint Francis Life Flight, OSF, is the healthcare company establishing the base. Its expected to provide around 16 jobs, including pilots, flight nurses, paramedics and maintenance workers. The purpose for the install is to cut medical transport times for patients in the Sauk Valley...
Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
WIFR
Homeowner rescued during Rockford total-loss house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being rescued while their house was on fire. Emergency crews say the homeowner was unable to walk by themselves to leave the house in the 10000 block of Silver Creek Road but escaped with the help of a neighbor. First...
Driver dies after car plunges into icy pond in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. — A person has died after being rescued from a vehicle that plunged into an icy pond in Aurora. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday near South Eola and Montgomery Road. Officers responded to the scene and five officers rescued the driver who was inside the Toyota. The person, identified as 23-year-old […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Mayor Says Fiber Optic Coming to Oregon Soon
During the most recent Oregon City Council meeting, Mayor Ken Williams announced fiber will be coming to Oregon soon. He said the company will be coming in and residents and businesses will be able to hook up to this new feature. Williams said residents would be getting mailings and door...
Freeport man sentenced for 2021 police standoff
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man who engaged in a tense standoff with police in October 2021 has been sentenced to 5 years in prison. According to Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders, around 1:20 p.m., on October 19th, police received a call from a woman saying Clinton Keasler was “despondent” over personal issues, and […]
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police ask for help to identify person who stole mail
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for a person they say stole mail including a passport and birth certificate. According to Moline police, an unknown person around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 13, stole a piece of mail out of a mailbox in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
KWQC
Crews respond to garage fire Tuesday afternoon
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a garage fire in Bettendorf. Bettendorf Fire Department responded to reports of a garage fire in an alley way between Cody and Oak Streets, just off of 18th Street Tuesday afternoon. TV6 was on scene and said Arsenal Fire was also on scene assisting.
